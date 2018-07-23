New Relic: More Like A Pillar Of The Cloud Than A Relic

What's the thesis here?

New Relic is a hyper-growth name that is dominating one of the key components of what is called the digital transformation space. Digital transformations are becoming increasingly crucial as part of the competitive strategy for many large companies. Some vendors such as Liberty Mutual describe themselves as software vendors that happen to sell insurance. In that environment, testing an application to determine how it is performing and whether it's providing users with a decent experience has become far more important. In turn, this has lead even the largest businesses, with large IT staffs to look to 3rd party software as their testing engine. New Relic (NYSE:NEWR), with the broadest range of software testing offerings, is benefiting substantially from that trend and is thus likely to enjoy hyper-growth for some years into the future at rates well above those considered by the current First Call consensus.

Some broad-brush concepts of APM

Some readers may be unfamiliar with the concept of APM. It is best to think of it as the analysis of the performance of a user network, and the applications that use the network. Historically, APM did not offer users enough views of the overall digital experience that their network could deliver to make it terribly worthwhile to go through the trouble to install the software. Networks have loads of inter-relationships in terms of the hardware they use, the communication protocols they run, their level of virtualization and so forth. APM software can get to be very complicated very quickly. And to really measure network performance, network infrastructure has to be measured and metrics need to be analyzed. Early APM designs didn't incorporate this kind of elaboration and they wound up not delivering the value add expected by buyers.

For those readers familiar with the New York Metro area, I will provide a real-life example. Let's say on a Friday evening the GWB jams up, and there is a wreck on the Henry Hudson Pkwy. southbound. In that scenario, I-95 in CT, along with the Merritt Pkwy. will soon become overwhelmed. It might be necessary for drivers to evaluate a route that doesn't require the use of I-95 (the Cross Bronx) if they want to reach Manhattan. I am sure that some more technical souls will scream at that analogy as it leaves out so many important connections. APM is far more complex than such a simple analogy might imply. But the technology that New Relic and its most important competitor AppDynamics sells is designed to locate, evaluate and suggest mitigation strategies so that users have networks that provide users with a reasonable experience while functioning efficiently.

New Relic: Buying software stocks in the midst of a melt-up

I have often wondered why New Relic (NEWR) was named as it is. There is nothing much of a relic about the company which was founded just 10 years ago. Its core functionality, Application Performance Monitoring (APM) has been around for some time now, but New Relic's set of solutions is part of a 2nd generation or 3rd generation of the technology. For those interested in the details of its product capabilities, I have linked to its most recent investor presentation which, amongst its other components, does present a high level review of the company's product capabilities. It turns out that the company name is an anagram of the name of founder, Lew Cirne. I suppose that is as good a reason to name for the name as anything else.

As it happens, Mr. Cirne has had a relatively lengthy and distinguished career in the enterprise software world, with stints at Benchmark Technologies as “Resident Entrepreneur” and at a firm called Wily Technologies, one of the pioneers in the APM space. Mr. Cirne was one of the founders of Wily and wound up selling it to CA (CA) for a healthy sum that profited the VC’s; at this point, New Relic looks to be much more of a category leader than Wily has proven to be in the care of CA.

Many readers and clients ask me these days if I still feel positive about making investments in the enterprise software space, especially in the wake of the strong rally, overall, and the share price melt-up from 2 Thursday’s ago in particular. Valuations are so extended, so it is said, and it is hard to dispute that, at least in taking a backward look. In looking at a company such as New Relic, it is important to note that while traditional valuation metrics certainly look stretched, the reality is that reasonable growth expectations are also rising. In fact, the increase in ARR this past quarter was at a record in percentage terms, and that is certainly the most objective way of measuring the progress of a company’s selling motion. Overall, the 141% net dollar expansion rate for ARR, is one of the highest such percentages to be seen at scale in the enterprise software space, and rivals or out-duels the dollar based net expansion rate of many other hyper-growth vendors. At the end of the day, the reason that shares in the IT software space have been so strong lately, and relatively, is pretty simple. The companies within the space, for the most part, particularly when they are not legacy vendors, are seeing accelerating growth and accelerating profitability that is likely to persist for years.

Should readers buy New Relic shares at this point? At the least, I think establishing a starter position is a prudent strategy. As I will try to detail in the balance of the article, despite the recent share price performance, which has been little short of scorching, New Relic’s growth prospects, when looked at beyond the confines of articulated company guidance, seem exceptional. The fact is that the quarter reported in early May saw many non-headline revenue metrics that suggested accelerating growth, significantly beyond the 34% headline number reported by the company. I would suggest that the current consensus expectation for longer-term growth of 25% shown in the company's investor presentation and embodied currently in the First Call consensus, substantially understates the opportunity of this company, and a different expectation of revenue CAGR will produce higher valuations, even when compared to the levels seen most recently.

New Relic is not a company whose light has been hidden under a bushel basket. At this point, 16 analysts post estimates of this company’s operational performance on First Call, and there are 13 ratings that are currently published. As it typical nowadays, the difference in opinion isn’t whether this is a high-growth company with a strong and defensible franchise, but how much that outlook is worth. On this site, a recent article published about the company from contributor Shareholders Unite is titled “New Relic Needs to Cool Off.” The author, while positive regarding the outlook for this company, wonders if investors can rationally accord this business at a valuation based on 7X its revenues for its fiscal 2022 year which doesn’t even start for another 3 years. New Relic’s current EV/S, based on its latest revenue guidance, and an outstanding share count of 60 million, is around 12.5X when considered on a 12 month forward basis.

The issue for me is simply that I do not imagine that current investors, or analysts who recommend the name, put much stock in the company’s “goal” of achieving a $1 billion run-rate in revenues by fiscal 2022. And I don’t think many investors or analysts really think they are paying 12.5X EV/S for a business whose growth is just 25%. The math of that goal presented at analyst day suggests that the company will grow at a 25% for the next 3 years. I think it is reasonable to believe that the CAGR over that span is likely to be something more like 30%-35% and possibly more, and indeed if the Gartner forecast of APM adoption is valid, then that growth rate range will prove to be conservative.

It is certainly true that APM, as a technology, is nothing new, and I will discuss that later in this article. But for as long as it has been around, most users have not chosen to deploy it. Garter’s latest MQ report which was published in April of this year, says that 5% of application workflows were monitored by APM last year and that 20% will be monitored by APM in 2021. No, that doesn’t mean that the size of the space in terms of revenue will grow by 4X. But what it might realistically suggest is that the company’s revenues, which are forecast to be about $460 million this year, will certainly more than double that total by fiscal 2022. The company ducked a chance to increase its CAGR forecast during its Analyst Day last month, although it did substantially boost its target margins for both earnings and cash flow at that time, but I doubt that this omission ought to be taken seriously.

Last quarter, in particular, revenue growth accelerated. Some of the acceleration in bookings and revenue growth that were reported were said to be a function of onetime events, such as early payments or advance renewals. As it happens, one analyst noted that these one- time events had actually taken place in the year-earlier quarter as well. The CFO then said during the conference call dialog, that his forecast was based on setting the company up for success.

Essentially, I think it is reasonable to believe that management thinks its current forecast was quite conservative and should have been exceeded in the quarter that will be reported next month. All of the particular growth metrics for this company that this company articulates were showing exceptionally strong performance last quarter. In particular, the 141% dollar based net expansion rate reported by the company, up from 133% in the year earlier period, as well as the significant rise in both the number and size of paid business accounts, would seem to have set the stage for particular strong performance, that likely exceeded guidance in the quarter to be reported in early August.

In the last quarter, the company was able to increase the number of its larger customers, defined as those with more than $100k of ARR, by 12% sequentially. The company does not report ARR at this point, but it seems fair to conclude that it is rising quite a bit more rapidly than the growth in reported revenues. The company’s largest users, with ARR contracts of greater than $1 million increased by 78% year on year. And the company got more than 40% of its ARR increment from its newer products in Q2. Further, the company saw billings of $153 million in the quarter, a beat of almost 20% compared to prior estimates and up by 43% year on year, as mentioned earlier. All of these metrics suggest that forecasting growth rate compression simply doesn’t make sense, and it is reasonable to believe that the quarter to be reported in August will exceed the company’s forecast significantly. Under the circumstances, therefore, the seemingly extended valuation of New Relic, looks far more reasonable than might be the case if investors simply took the company’s articulated growth forecast on its face.

The measurement of and optimization of the performance digital applications that are customer facing, is basically the reason Gartner is suggesting such dramatic growth in the deployment of APM. As more applications “go digital,” the odds are that the growth of APM will continue to accelerate. The value of APM for users has risen substantially as the applications, whose performance is being measured, are those through which an increasing cohort of customers generate their revenues. Woe to the competitive position of a company which faces its customers with a slow web site that doesn’t keep up with the traffic.

In the past, the APM market has seen far less adoption than might have been anticipated. My own experience in the space relates to a vendor called Keynote Systems. It was both a frustrating stock and an under-achieving vendor. Ultimately, it was bought by a private equity firm which specializes in the IT space called Thoma Brava. Not my happiest of investments.

Since that time, Thoma Brava chose to put together Keynote, with another of its portfolio holdings called Dynatrace. Dynatrace itself had a checkered history having been bought by Compuware and put together with a competitor called Gomez. Dynatrace has struggled in the market place with inconsistent messaging, some integration issues and a complex legacy UI. Because of the merger with Keynote, Dynatrace is thought to be the largest vendor in the space, and it is growing, just not very rapidly.

When considering New Relic, and its valuation, it is important to note that essentially all of its competitors except for AppDynamics should be considered as legacy vendors, attempting to morph into companies with modern capabilities. All of the other vendors with the exception of Dynatrace and AppDynamics are considered significantly down market in the Gartner survey. Cisco (CSCO) was able to pay about 13X revenues for AppDynamics, based on some expectations for forward revenues. As it happens, AppDynamics was losing money and burning cash at a healthy clip although cash burn was doubtless not a huge concern for Cisco. But it does suggest that the valuation for New Relic is far more reasonable than might be thought to be the case.

Instead of focusing on a revenue goal whose validity and construction ought to be challenged, it might be interesting to see some of the company’s customers who showed up to be briefed on this company’s DevOps paradigm. There one will find Wix (NASDAQ:WIX), Riot Games, Cambia Health and Ancestry.Com. Why are these users coming to visit NEWR as part of a strategy to use some of the NEWR offering as part of their DevOps paradigm? Simply put, having applications whose performance is optimized is really vital to their competitive success. I really do not spend my leisure or any other part of my day playing League of Legends-apparently the franchise offering of Riot Games, but if 3 million players are on-line simultaneously, as is said to be the case, then insuring that the software powering the game produces an acceptable user experience is of vital importance to both the user community and to Riot Games. Trying to forecast some kind of reasonable CAGR for New Relic is, no doubt, a fraught exercise; forecasting that it will be substantially greater than the current published consensus of 25% published on First Call for fiscal 2020 is not a great challenge.

What is APM and How Does New Relic Compete in that space?

I have tried to provide an overview of APM earlier in the article. Basically, APM is a set of tools that measures the performance of all of a user’s applications in all of its environments. I have linked here to a presentation that details what users do with the APM app from New Relic. Briefly, APM allows users to know what’s happening to the performance of their network when it runs mixed workloads of many different applications. The service also finds dependencies, as they are called, and allows users to fix performance issues rapidly.

Over time, New Relic has expanded its offering to include visibility and measurement into a variety of ancillary capabilities. The company offers analytics, it offers what it calls synthetics, which simulate the behavior of users, it has a service focused on mobile applications and it offers a view of both infrastructure performance, such as servers and other hardware components of a network, as well as the different mix of workloads that may be running on the infrastructure. New Relic’s Infrastructure product tells users if they need more capacity, and what kind of capacity to restore network performance to acceptable levels. It appears based on the comments of the CEO that these newer offering have become significant contributors to growth, and in particular to the high net dollar retention rate the company achieved last quarter.

It might seem that these kinds of capabilities should have been adopted by users long ago, but the fact is that they have not been a priority for users until recently. Apparently, users did not seem to believe that it was important to measure the performance of their applications as part of an exercise to optimize their networks. Some leading participants in the space including KeyNote (now part of Dynatrace) and Riverbed simply ran into a wall in terms of their growth. Most recently, AppDynamics, which was growing its revenues at more than 80%/year, was acquired by Cisco just prior to its IPO.

Again, I keep coming back to the Gartner forecast that calls for penetration of APM to rise from 5% last year to 20% by 2021. It is all about the need to monitor increasingly digitalized business processes. Web apps have essentially become the store fronts of large enterprises and as such their performance is a tremendous competitive issue. When looking at the potential growth of this company, look no further than that.

To a certain extent, New Relic is considered to be the most “modern” solution set in its space. It is only available in a SaaS version, and obviously its tools have always been optimized for the cloud. New Relic is said to be a specialist in DevOps, which is a software delivery methodology that combines developers and operations into a single unit. Again, not all DevOps paradigms include something like a performance measurement tool. But part of the growth story for this company is a function of the rising adoption of the DevOps paradigm and with it, the need to optimize the performance of new applications as well as the need to provide virtualized capabilities. This company's technology is integrated with AWS, the Pivotal Cloud Factory, OpenStack and VMware, amongst others

Here is a competitive evaluation that was performed between New Relic and App Dynamics. I have also linked to the most recent Gartner Magic Quadrant earlier in this article that addresses the APM space. From a functional stand-point, I think it is fair to say that New Relic is apparently the leader in the space for cloud deployments. According to Gartner, its products are not considered cheap, but its pricing is in line with competitive offerings, and particularly those from AppDynamics which apparently has had some functional shortcomings, now being remediated.

The major issues Gartner calls out as cautions regarding New Relic relate to its US-centric delivery model, and its focus on cloud environments. The other side of those cautions is that customers looking for a cloud solution will wind up with the most advanced technology using New Relic, and the company is starting to develop a substantial international footprint.

NEWR’s Path to Profitability

New Relic has reached non-GAAP profitability, probably somewhat earlier than had been anticipated by many investors and analysts. Last quarter, the company reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 compared to its prior forecast of $0.05. Most of the path to profitability relates to the constrained operating expenses the company has engineered. Last quarter, GAAP operating expense rose by 17% year on year while revenues rose by 34%. That resulted in a swing of more than 900 basis points in operating margins. Most impressive, at least to me, was the relationship between bookings and sales and marketing expense. Bookings rose by 43% in the quarter, to $153 million, while sales and marketing expense rose by 21%. It should be noted that bookings last quarter were seasonally influenced due to annual renewals which are concentrated in the company’s fiscal Q4, but nonetheless, the relationship between bookings and sales and marketing presents a significant milestone on the company’s road to GAAP profitability.

At this point, the company uses a modest amount of stock-based comp. Last quarter, stock based comp was 11% of revenues and increased by 32%, year on year, slightly below the rate of revenue increase. The company is cash flow positive at this point, and cash from operations doubled year on year in fiscal 2018. In Q4, the increase in operating cash flow was somewhat constrained because of the increase in accounts receivable, a concomitant of a strong bookings quarter. On the other hand, the growth in deferred revenues sharply accelerated by no less than 67% year on year, again, a concomitant of a very strong bookings quarter.

At this point, New Relic has forecast that its operating cash flow for the year will reach $70-$80 million. To a certain extent, the cadence of operating cash flow growth will be dependent on both the company’s improving profitability but also on the cadence of the company’s bookings that in turn will be reflected in the growth of its deferred revenue balance. As I commented earlier in this article, the non-headline metrics in terms of sales productivity were so strong last quarter, that it is easy to foresee the company handily exceeding its forecast for operating cash flow.

The company has a consistent track record of beating its own forecast for earnings since it went public. The beats have not been insubstantial and in the last year have ranged between 31% and 162%. The current guidance provided by the company for earnings was noticeably above the prior First Call consensus. In the wake of the company’s guidance, estimates of earnings were increased by more than 50% for this coming year. I don’t think expense discipline is a problem for this company given the significant leverage it has been showing in terms of improving its gross margins and operating cost ratios.

During the last conference call, management spoke about increasing its research and development spend which had only increased by 23% last quarter and by 22% for the year as a whole. The CEO suggested that the very strong up-take of the newly released products including Infrastructure and Insight on which I commented earlier in this article have driven growth at rates above prior expectations. Apparently about half of the dollar based net expansion came from new products, and as mentioned, last quarter about 40% of the increase in ARR came from new products. So, it clearly makes sense for the company to step up its research and development spend given its ability to upsell its customer base and to acquire new customers with an increased product footprint.

So far as that goes, I think some investors/observers would prefer to see the company spend more on sales and marketing in order to increase the company’s sales capacity. It would seem likely that the company ought to be increasing its sales and marketing spend significantly faster than the low 20% range that prevailed last year, if that would result in a continuation of the substantial customer acquisition numbers and the kind of upsell seen most recently.

Almost certainly, investors are buying New Relic shares for hyper-growth and not because it has a high free cash flow yield-which it doesn't, or because it is reporting strong non-GAAP earnings-which it won't for some time yet. Any company that can achieve 141% net dollar expansion rate is certainly poised to achieve hyper-growth, even if some of the upside in that metric was said to be one time in nature.

New Relic is one of the companies that has taken advantage of the free money on offer to hyper-growth IT vendors this spring. The company wound up selling about $488 million of convertible notes with a coupon rate of 0.50%. The conversion rate was $110.81/share which was a premium of 27.9% at the time of the offering. Of course, at this point, the shares have just crossed over the offering price. Overall, the offering had the potential to add 7.5% to the outstanding shares. Presumably, other than the amount of the proceeds that is being used to enter into the capped call transactions in order to limit dilution, the company will wind up using the balance of the proceeds to make strategic acquisitions in order to enhance its growth rate. In the two months since the transaction was consummated, New Relic has not made any acquisitions.

This company has an experienced management team, and one of the more profitable things that enterprise software companies can do is to find tuck-in acquisitions to extend their product footprint. The contribution margin of such acquisitions can be extremely high, and revenue synergies, which are hard to forecast, often exceed expectations. While I don't know if the company has a specific target in mind, I am glad to see that they have the necessary firepower in terms of cash to take advantage opportunistically of the potential to grow horizontally and vertically. At the least, I would imagine, that the extra shares the company will issue, will not be dilutive as they will be used to insure more rapid revenue growth.

At its current size and valuation, it is not inconceivable that New Relic might be a candidate for consolidation, although given the company’s operating performance, the required premium is going to result in a valuation that many acquirers might find excessive. I would not acquire these shares based on an expectation that the company will be acquired in the near-term.

New Relic announced a partnership with IBM as a component of its expansion plan in Europe. The partnership at this point is essentially one that uses IBM’s cloud infrastructure to host New Relic’s APM and ancillary offering. New Relic has not really been focused on international expansion thus far. The choice of IBM for European cloud infrastructure will provide New Relic and its users a choice of where application data is stored, something that is mandated these days because of privacy requirements.

As is often the case with agreements of these types, IBM will be able to resell New Relic, despite the fact that it has offered a competitive service until this time. IBM has had its own solution in the space, but New Relic scores better in most user evaluations, and I imagine that over time, IBM will de-emphasize its own offering. I do not imagine this is a precursor to an acquisition. Overall, I believe European expansion is part of New Relic’s enterprise strategy which should result in the company’s ability to close increasingly larger deals with multi-national vendors and to enhance the company's CAGR for the next several years.

Downside risks:

No one could possibly pretend that investing in any name whose valuation rests on hyper-growth into the intermediate future is without risk. I have, in several past articles, acknowledged that the valuations for IT equities have moved into a new realm that requires new assumptions to justify. The thesis that enterprise software is experiencing a very strong rising tide is one that is challenged in the minds of investors from time to time. And New Relic shares are as much at risk when investors mentally challenge hyper-growth, as are the shares of other hyper-growth names. In the last market swoon in late June, NEWR shares fell 12% without any particular catalyst other than a pullback in the market for tech names.

I think any company trying to manage through hyper-growth inevitably confronts execution risks. This company has to hire at prodigious rates in a very competitive market for talent. In particular, it has to hire developers and implementation personnel, and talented individuals in those spaces are in short supply. The CEO wants to ramp research and development, and so he should, as I have observed elsewhere in this article. But how to attract the proper staffing and to provide them with infrastructure is a non-trivial undertaking.

I do not think competition will turn out to be a huge problem. Neither Cisco nor Thoma Brava are enterprises that are likely to be overly aggressive in competing with NEWR. And it is always possible that users don't behave in the way Gartner has forecasted in terms of expanding their deployment of APM. In my view, however, the likelihood is that Gartner, has, if anything erred on the side of conservatism.

Overall, readers and investors need a strong stomach to deal with the seemingly random ups and down of tech stocks, and owning New Relic will be no different.

Valuation:

I have never made a secret of my belief that most price targets are creatures of the devil. They imply a degree of certainty that simply doesn't exist. For many years I produced price targets predicated on using DCF analysis. The problem with that analysis for a vehicle such as New Relic is there is no reasonable concordance of opinion regarding the company's longer-term growth rate, to say nothing of its profitability. I believe that New Relic will most likely grow in the low to mid 30% range for the next several years for the reasons I depicted earlier in this article. If that happens, then rather than reach $1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2022, the company should achieve revenues in the range of $1.15 billion in fiscal 2022, with an exit run rate of above $1.2 billion, or 20% above the projection the company has made. I mentioned earlier in this report that one writer on this site felt that paying 7X revenues expected in fiscal 2022 is a bit of a stretch. What I believe investors are paying now is an EV/S of about 5.3X, based on my expectation for revenues in fiscal 2022, and that changes the valuation calculus substantially.

The company has a non-GAAP operating margin target for FY 2022 of 8%-10% and a long-term operating margin target of 20%-25%. The issue for valuation analysis is will the company be sustaining growth of 30% or more in fiscal 2022, or what is an appropriate rate to use. Using the New Relic margin forecast would produce EPS of around $1.50/share in 2022. But as I have been at pains to demonstrate, this company, with a dollar based net retention rate of 140%, has the potential to generate very substantial margins non-GAAP operating margins; upselling users is one of the more profitable undertakings for an enterprise software vendor. The company's cash flow for fiscal 2022, not currently forecast by the company, will almost surely exceed its reported non-GAAP earnings handily because of the company's continuing pivot to a higher ASP, with multi-year deals sold to the enterprise.

My one year price target for these shares based on a revenue outlook of $650 million for fiscal year 2020 is between $125-$130/share, although continued strength in bookings might cause me to make an upward adjustment.

Investors are always looking for catalysts. I expect for New Relic, most catalysts will come in connection with quarterly performance, and to a lesser extent from revised guidance. I think that to a greater or lesser extent, investors have yet to put together the bookings number, the strong ARR increase and the Gartner forecast mentioned elsewhere in thinking about New Relic's prospects.

Conclusion:

Should investors make a commitment in New Relic shares at this point? I am well aware that the company made a new high in trading earlier this week. That is not inconsistent with the trading pattern for many hyper-growth equities which swooned briefly in late June, before recovering to new highs. And I am aware as well that the shares are up by over 90% year to date. I would love to find an entry point that doesn’t seem extended-but that hasn't proved to be a particularly easy task.

In writing articles for Seeking Alpha, I seek to recommend investments that readers can focus on for a multi-year span. My belief is that an investment in New Relic shares is one that will reward investors for many years into the future. I have no particular insight into the specifics of the quarter the company is set to report next month. And even if I did have such insight, hyper-growth stocks frequently beat to their own drummer when it comes to how they react to quarterly earnings.

Don't buy these shares because they will or won't exceed current consensus expectations. That is simply not knowable, and if it were, how the stock might trade remains a mystery. Buy the shares because despite the valuation as discussed earlier, this company has an outstanding competitive position in a space whose growth is just now taking off and will continue to do so in the future.

