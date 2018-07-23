Should You Buy Corcept Therapeutics Before Earnings?

The FDA estimates Korlym has an addressable market size which is five times bigger than its current patient base.

Corcept is expected to release second quarter earnings in two weeks, and a trend reversing earnings beat may be in store.

The market has perplexed longs with a 30% price drop over the past month on no apparent news.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) is expected to announce second quarter earnings on August 7th. Below I discuss recent company news, price action, and everything else relevant to Corcept's upcoming earnings report.

Price Action

I'm still struggling to understand the Corcept price action since my last article. The 30% price drop came as biotech indexes gained nearly 10% over the same time period. The decline came on no negative news other than a downgrade from a Stifel analyst, who reiterated old concerns over Korlym competition from Teva (NYSE:TEVA). He must have missed the automatic 30-month stay triggered by the patent infringement lawsuit filing in March (in other words, the FDA can't review a Korlym generic application from Teva until October 2020).

The drop is more baffling considering the exciting phase 1/2 relacorilant data released on June 4th. The dose-finding study underlined the oncological potential of the potential of the compound. Remarkable results were seen especially in patients suffering from ovarian tumors.

Earnings, Valuation, & Growth

Biotech value investors should be galvanized by Corcept Therapeutics at current price levels. For the sake of brevity, I'll consolidate recent earnings and valuation highlights into bullet points:

Revenues have grown at a CAGR of 117% in the past 5 years

Earnings have grown for seven straight quarters

Current FY2018 revenue guidance of $275-300 million implies revenue growth of 75-100% YoY

Current P/E is nearing single digits

Management has maintained zero long-term debt for years

SH equity quadrupled last year

Corcept management has done well to prove their abilities. Presently, the current Korlym patient base is around 1,000 people, which is only 20% of what the FDA estimates the drug's specific addressable market to be. Management has noted that patient awareness is vital to achieve more market space.

The story published by Kaiser Health News on Corcept & Korlym should serve to drive revenue growth - it reached millions of people. The story was published on KHN.org on April 10th, tweeted to KHN's thousands of Twitter followers, and syndicated by the Washington Post (80 million monthly readers) and hundreds of other news/medical sites. It describes a Korlym success story of an individual suffering from Cushing's syndrome whose life devolved to a point of misery before being saved by a Korlym prescription. The author also describes Corcept's business structure, going on to explain that despite high Korlym prices, patients pay as little as $25 a month for the drug.

Conclusion

As cut-rate prices emerge in the midst of an enigmatic downtrend, initiating a long position in Corcept prior to earnings becomes increasingly sensible.

Corcept's second quarter earnings report should underline the industry-leading organic growth of the Silicon Valley company. Second quarter street estimates of $0.21 EPS make for an easy earnings beat as management has increased earnings at a 52% compound quarterly growth rate since the second quarter of 2016 (last quarter earnings were $0.19 per share). Earnings for the quarter should be supplemented by a Kaiser Health News article promoting Corcept's cash cow, Korlym, which was broadly syndicated.

Risk

Corcept Therapeutics is a small-cap pharmaceutical company based in Silicon Valley. It develops treatments designed to modulate the effect of cortisol, the "stress hormone," on glucocorticoid receptors located throughout the body. Glucocorticoids and glucocorticoid receptors are rapidly gaining significance in the field of oncology amongst other indications, and have proven significance in the treatment of Cushing's syndrome.

Corcept has one drug currently marketed and in trials for label expansion, as well as several proprietary compounds currently in trials for oncological indications. The company also has over 300 pre-clinical compounds that work as glucocorticoid receptor modulators.

Pre-earnings investments are notoriously risky due to the high volatility that can result from large deviations in expected/actual results. Before investing in any company during earnings season, investors should do extensive research on the company's past earnings and company events.

Whether before or after earnings season, the upside risk outweighs the downside risk of investing in Corcept. I expect the company will be successful in marketing CORT125134 for treatment of Cushing's syndrome, effectively nullifying any potential detriment associated with a Korlym generic[s]. I also expect management will achieve FDA approval for CORT125134 and other proprietary compounds for one or more oncological indications. If so, the industry leading revenue growth of prior years will be sustained in the years to come.

As previously mentioned, there is risk of Teva marketing a Korlym generic in late 2020-early 2021. Though I believe this risk to be more than accounted for in recent price action, the market may not. If Teva announces FDA ANDA approval in the future, Corcept's stock could take another major hit. At current prices, investors are presented with a highly discounted investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CORT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.