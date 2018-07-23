Diageo - Outperformance Driven With Growth Acceleration

About the company

Diageo was created in 1997 and has since become one of global leaders in beverage alcohol. The company owns an outstanding collection of over 200 brands of spirits and beer such as Johnnie Walker, White Horse, Smirnoff, Guinness and many others that are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange .

Key points

Diageo's share price is up by 0.8% ytd and thus modestly outperformed the Stoxx Food and Beverages index. However, Diageo’s shares are currently trading at a 25% discount compared to peers on a consensus 12-month forward P/E due to company’s under performance in the past three years (see table 2).

Chart 1: DEO price performance

Source: Reuters

Table 1: Fundamentals

Source: Reuters

More detail comparison with peers reveals that company's growth potential is still not fairly priced in its current valuation. The stock is trading at around 12% discount to peers with similar sales growth and 5% discount to peers with similar operating profit growth. Basically, it is cheaper than a number of companies which deliver lower sales and operating profit growth figures.

Table 2: Peer analysis

Source: Reuters

In addition, Diageo's current share price still failed to capture the growth opportunity offered by Casamingos acquisiton (see more detail below), strong dependance on the US market that is booming and Indian market recovery.

Key strengths and opportunities

The spirits market in the US has consistently grown volumes for over 20 years (the last year of volume decline was 1995), with value growth exceeding volume growth since 2009. This growth has largely been at the expense of beer which has lost share of alcohol consumption to spirits. The US is Diageo’s largest geographic exposure, accounting for 29% of group sales and 42% of group operating proﬁt in FY18E. Strong labor market, growing wages, tax relief and strong consumer sentiment all bode well for Diageo's sales in the US in the next couple of years. Diageo’s expansion in the US will be also boosted with acquiring Casamingos tequila that is an outperforming alcohol beverage category in the US. Diageo announced its third major cost-cutting programme in July 2015, with an initial target of GBP500m of savings by the end of FY19 and 100 bp of margin expansion as a result. At its FY17 results, these targets were increased to GBP700m and 175 bp, respectively. Since Diageo ﬁrst took a stake in USL (the largest spirit company in India), USL ’s organic growth has been relatively muted due to initial period of portfolio rationalization where lower-margin sales were removed from portfolio. In addition, demonitisation and the introduction of a highway ban on liquor sales in India (Diageo's largest emerging market by sales) created strong headwinds since 2017. However,, growth is expected to accelerate as regulatory headwinds are now fading (the ban was revoked and is allowed to three start hotels and above to openly serve alcohol to customers). Western spirits in China account for less than 5% of total spirits by value, compared to roughly 30% in Japan and almost 90% in developed markets which provides an opportunity for western style spirit producers to position as leading spirits brand in the emerging markets.

Chart 2: Sales split

Chart 3: Profit split

Source : Company data

Key risks

Although no other market is of such importance to Diageo as the US (accounting for roughly 42% of operating profit), personal consumption growth deceleration in any of the group's other major markets (UK, India, Canada) would hamper sales growth. Diageo is currently halfway through its most recent cost savings program launched in July 2015. The company expects GBP700m savings of which around 70% is planned to be invested to support growth and margin expansion of 175bp through FY17-19. A lower level of cost savings or worse return on investments will lower company's planned margin expansion and might lead to share price weakness. Unfavorable changes to local alcohol sales regulations in key markets (such as higher excise taxes) could adversely effect Diageo’s ﬁnancial performance. Diageo reports in GBP but has exposure to a wide range of global currencies given its sales to 180 countries worldwide. GBP appreciation against any of those currencies will increase the difference between Diageo’s expected and realized earnings, keeping all other factors equal. Imposed tariffs on US imports might have negative impact on Diageo’s net income as 40% of US sales has been imported so far.

Synergies

Diageo acquired tequila brand Casamigos (previously owned by George Clooney) in August 2017 for up to USD1bn with USD700m initial payment and potential of another USD300m based on the company’s performance over the next ten years. Casamigos delivered impressive growth so far, reaching 120k cases at the time of acquisition (primarily in the US) and a CAGR of 54% in the last two years. Latest available data suggest that Casamigos exceed their plan of reaching 170k cases in 2017 and is recording a rather solid performance in the first half of the year.

Casamigos has three main variants: Blanco (which retails at USD48), Reposado (also USD48) and Anejo (USD71) and as a consequence the average price per 9l case is US$545, or three times Diageo’s average. Casamigos should contribute to Diageo’s future organic growth and will provide support to margin expansion given the high price point.

Conclusion

I see spirits as an attractive sector within consumer staples whose growth is set to accelerate in the next couple of years as India's regulatory headwinds abate, emerging market growth is expected to accelerate and personal consumption in the US is boosted with tax relief. On a longer term horizon it is important to have in mind that the sector is relatively immune to structural challenges and offers high entry barriers.

As the global leader in spirits with 42% of operating profit achieved in the US, I believe Diageo is well positioned to benefit from the US strong performance and more favorable regulation in India. In addition, acquisition of Casamingos will help Diageo to accelerate growth in the US and improve margin due to Casamingos higher price point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DEO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.