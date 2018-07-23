Weekly Fund Wrap: Deja Vu All Over Again

The MLP sector has decoupled this week from the Oil price on the back of a partial unwinding of a negative regulatory ruling earlier in the year.

President Trump indicated his displeasure with the Fed for carrying on the interest rate hiking cycle.

This week in an interview with CNBC, President Trump expressed his displeasure with the Fed for raising interest rates while at the same time his administration is attempting to boost economic growth, saying that the Fed hikes "hurt all that we have done" and undermine America's "competitive edge".

To us, this rhetoric echoes Richard Nixon's actions in the run-up to the 1972 election. Nixon wanted a macroeconomic environment of strong growth and low unemployment. To achieve this, Nixon replaced William McChesney Martin with his pick Arthur Burns as the Fed Chair and pressured the new chairman to keep interest rates artificially low. Burns did as he was told and the end result was a period of stagflation, that is, high inflation and unemployment and low economic growth.

In fact, it seems obvious to us that the recent fiscal boost to economic growth as well as the potentially inflationary tariff actions may actually motivate the Fed to raise interest rates even higher than they would be otherwise. We would be surprised, given the lessons of the past and the hyper vigilance that the Fed has displayed on inflation, that the Committee would keep the punch bowl at the macroeconomic party any longer than is prudent.

Macro

The macro picture remains robust and this week's releases were fairly strong across the board. Retail sales were up 0.5% in June as May's figures were revised up 0.8%. Industrial production was up 0.6%, reaching a new high.

Checking up on our macro indicators, so far, the picture appears to be fairly robust.

Markets

This week's weakness in oil looks to us to be due primarily to increased tariff threats from the Trump administration as well as Saudi Arabia's increase in output as a response to President Trump's complaint of high oil prices. We don't think a further supply increase is sustainable as it may put the recently agreed OPEC production plan in jeopardy.

In terms of broader market action, the continued flattening of the yield curve, in particular, stand out to us. Given the past accuracy of yield curve inversion as the precursor of recessions, it is an important metric to follow.

To us, however, the focus is a bit overblown for the following reasons:

The current term premium is very low due to low inflation and inflation volatility. If we look at a term-premium adjusted yield curve, it is quite a bit further from inversion.

The last few years have seen unprecedented action by central banks to mold the shape of the curve through new regulatory policies such as Quantitative Easing, designed to jump start macro-economic activity. These actions have distorted the shape of the yield curve, making it much more difficult to make comparisons with history. Maybe this time really is different!

Finally, the yield curve inversion is not a death-knell to asset performance that many commentators imply. In fact, equities historically carry on performing well past inversion and fixed-income assets, outside of relatively risky sectors such as High Yield, also do well due to the fall in long-dated interest rates.

Checking in on benchmark asset returns, most returns were middling to negative, with the exception of the MLP sector. Followers of the sector will easily solve the 'Find the Odd One Out' puzzle as it is unusual to find the Oil price and the sector performance diverge to such a degree as we have seen this week. We address this apparent puzzle below.

Fund Space

Checking in on weekly sector performance, discounts tended to do well this week while NAV performance was mixed.

Coming back to the MLP sector, historically, the sector has been correlated to the price of Oil. The pipeline sector typically protested against this, stating that the industry had moved towards a fee-based structure so that revenue streams were not directly linked to energy prices. Market action, though suggested otherwise as a high correlation between the two remained.

This week, a regulatory move by the regulator FERC appended this relationship, at least for a day, as the MLP sector rallied strongly while the Oil price slid. If you recall, last March FERC reversed an existing policy that allowed MLPs to collect additional fees as part of their pipeline cost-of-service rates. The sector sold off heavily on the news in a 'shoot first and ask questions later' style, hammering a sector that was already substantially down for the year. This week, however, in a final review, the regulator allowed more flexibility for operators to address and mitigate the regulatory change, suggesting that the impact to revenues would be much smaller than initially feared.

This week we add the MLP and Utilities sector to our sector table summary.

Focusing in on the MLP sector in the table below, these are our takeaways:

The sector is sporting a 10.4% 12-month distribution rate, easily besting the second-place Mortgage-RMBS sector of 9.3%.

The 3-year dividend ratio, which we define as the current sector distribution as a ratio of the distribution 3-years ago is the lowest of all sectors at 79%, showing that the sector has cut distributions the most of all sectors. This is not surprising given the secular change under way over this time in the MLP business model towards a more sustainable profile.

The z-score, since 2000, is relatively attractive at -0.9.

No surprises of the sky-high sector price volatility of 22% as well as the 25% 1-year drawdown.

The correlation to other sectors is relatively attractive at just 14% and correlation to the bond market is -2%, while the sector correlation to equities is relatively high at 49%.

We will have a deeper dive into the sector once we launch our sector reports.

