Ready For CoStar's Q2 Earnings? Here Is What You Need To Know.

The key topic for discussion is the status of CSGP's LoopNet conversion.

CoStar (CSGP) is scheduled to report Q2 earnings on July 24th, after the close. In this article, we will first go over historical trends and consensus numbers for key financial metrics. Then, we will go over key topics that management will hopefully discuss in the upcoming earnings release and call.

Revenue

(Unless otherwise noted, all consensus numbers are from FactSet and all historical numbers are from the company.)

Revenue for Q2 2018 is expected to be $294M vs $237M a year ago, implying a 23.8% growth rate. This is an acceleration from last quarter's 20.8% y/y growth, and an acceleration from Q2 2017's 14.6% y/y growth. Revenue growth has been accelerating nicely since the September 2016 quarter.

Over the past three years (13 quarters), CSGP beat consensus revenue numbers 13 out of 13 quarters, providing fairly consistent top line upside to expectations.

Operating Income (non-GAAP)

Operating Income for Q2 2018 is expected to be $63M vs $48M a year ago, implying a 31.1% growth rate. Margin is expected to hit 21.3% this quarter, up 118 bps from the Q2 2017 quarter. Margins, however, have not made much progress over the past three years.

EPS (non-GAAP)

EPS (non-GAAP) for Q2 2018 is expected to be $1.31 vs $0.86 a year ago, implying a 52.3% growth rate. This is a deceleration from last quarter's 57.7% y/y growth, and an acceleration from Q2 2017's -5.5% y/y growth.

Like revenue, over the past three years (13 quarters), CSGP beat consensus adjusted EPS numbers 13 out of 13 quarters.

Key Topics: LoopNet Conversion

The key topics to be discussed during the up coming earnings call is the status of CSGP's LoopNet conversion. Let's go over the background to understand why this is important.

LoopNet is a subscription-based online marketplace that enables commercial property owners, landlords, and real estate agents to list properties for sale or for lease. In 2017, CSGP began to transition the LoopNet marketplace to a pure pay-to-list/free-to-search marketing site for commercial real estate, and to convert LoopNet information customers to higher value CoStar Suite information services, which should both increase revenues and earnings over time.

In the Q1 earnings call, management noted that they decided "to accelerate the LoopNet to CoStar upsell conversion process", which has contributed to revenue and earnings. CSGP's CEO noted that they are in Phase 2 of the LoopNet conversion and $40M in annual incremental contract revenue, and added that "Phase 2 is expected to last at least 18 months, and I believe it can generate significantly more than $100 million in revenue."

In other words, Phase 2 could add "significantly more" than 10% to CSGP's trailing 12 month revenue (~$1B) at presumably high incremental margins, so it a big deal that investors should pay close attention to.

