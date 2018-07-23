Cummins Inc. Dividend Stock Analysis

CMI will be impacted by the tariffs that became effective in July; however, the impact has not yet been disclosed by management.

I'm always on the lookout for undervalued dividend growth stocks in industries that are not represented in my portfolio. Since Cummins Inc. (CMI) is down over 20% today, I thought this would be an excellent time to see if the company passes the metrics of our stock screener. After performing our analysis, Cummins performed very well and is trading at a low P/E Ratio. So let's see why I am high on the company at the moment.

Cummins Inc. is a leader in engines (diesel and gas), power systems, and other related products. Even though a majority of the company's sales are in the United States (54% per the last 10-Q), the company has a large presence in China, India, and other international companies. The company had over $20b in revenues in 2017 and $5.57b through the first quarter of the year. Barring a negative impact on sales from the new announced tariffs (discussed later), the company is on pace to eclipse the previous year sales in 2018.

The company has had two earnings releases in July. First, the company announced the acquisition of Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI). EDI designs and manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains. Thus, the company is looking to expand their product offerings and accelerate the progress of Cummins' electronic product offerings. Obviously, this has the potential to be a great acquisition as companies seek to purchase more fuel efficient and advanced vehicles for their fleets.

The second announcement was news to a dividend investor's ears. The company announced their 9th consecutive annual dividend increase. Cummins' quarterly dividend increase to $1.14/share from $1.08/share. This was an expected dividend increase as the company typically increases their dividend in July.

Of course, the news isn't all great. Cummins, like many companies, are going to be impact by the tariffs on items imported from China. Cummins has a small engine plant in China and also imports other key parts from the country. So the 25% tariff is going to either have an impact on their bottom line through a shrinking in gross margin or the costs will be passed on to the customers. In a recent article published in The Wall Street Journal, management stated that they are still determining which of the two methods they will select in the coming months. The article also stated that management declined to disclose the potential dollar impact the tariffs will have in the financials. So unfortunately, we are a little in the dark here until an 8-k is published or until the company's next earnings release.

The Wall Street Journal article also brought up the topic of retaliatory tariffs by China and the potential impact that may have on company's revenues. Luckily for Cummins, the impact on sales in China will not be that significant. This is because Cummins sells the products in China that it produces locally, so they are not importing the products from oversees. This is great news because China accounted for 10% of the company's sales per their most recent 10-Q for the 3-month period reported.

The bottom line is that the tariffs are going to hit Cummins bottom line. While the impact is not fully known, I'm going to pay particularly close attention to the company's dividend payout ratio when performing our dividend stock analysis. I understand that net income will be impacted and I'm expecting to see the number decrease in the next quarter as a result of the tariffs. So if the company has a dividend payout ratio close to 100%, I will be concerned about the safety of the dividend. If the payout ratio is below our typical 60% threshold, I will be comfortable as I believe a payout ratio below this threshold should allow the company's dividend to weather a tough economic cycle. This is why the dividend payout ratio is such a key metric for dividend investors.

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener - Cummins Inc.

Now, it is time to move on to the fun part. It is time to run Cummins through the Dividend Diplomats' Stock Screener to see if the company currently passes our investment filters used to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks. Our stock screener uses three simple screens to identify the stocks: P/E ratio (valuation), dividend payout ratio (ability to continue growing their dividend), and their dividend growth rate/history of increasing their dividend (as we focus on companies that have demonstrated their ability to increase their dividend over a long period of time). If a company passes our screener, and a few other metrics, we will consider purchasing. Let's see the results.

Ticker Price - 7/20/18 Forward EPS Annual Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 5 Yr DGR P/E Ratio CMI $135.81 $13.26 $4.56 3.36% 34.39% 13.17% 10.24

1) Dividend Yield - Typically, I look to invest in companies with dividend yields exceeding the S&P 500 yield of just under 2%. Otherwise, I would consider investing in a nice, diversified S&P 500 mutual fund or ETF. Currently, the company's dividend yield of 3.36% exceeds the broader market. This is a nice pass for Cummins!

2) Payout Ratio - I mentioned earlier that I am going to pay close attention to Cummins' payout ratio in this analysis. With a potential reduction in net income due to tariffs on the horizon, I am going to be stubborn with our 60% threshold and will not consider Cummins if their payout ratio exceeds this percentage. Luckily, even with the company's recent dividend increase, Cummins' dividend payout ratio is well below our 60% threshold. So even with the tariffs, I am not concerned about the payout ratio creeping up too high to a point where the dividend is not safe. That's at least what I believe based on the information we currently know about the tariffs. So Cummins passes this metric.

3) Dividend History and Dividend Growth Rate - I mentioned earlier that Cummins increased their dividend for the 9th consecutive year. The 5.6% dividend increase was solid, especially with the headwinds that the company has faced going forward. This increase is much lower than their 5-year average dividend growth rate of 13.19%. So I peeled back the layers to understand why the decrease was so much lower this year. Interestingly, the company's last three dividend increases were 5.6%, 5.3%, and 5.1%. The two years before that saw dividend increases of 25% and 24.8%. Clearly, the 5-year average is skewed based on those last two percentages. This recent dividend increase is much more in line with their recent history. The company is not a Dividend Aristocrat, but I'm happy with their recent dividend history.

4) P/E Ratio - The final metric of our stock screener focuses on the current valuation of the company. I'm always looking for companies that are trading at a multiple below the broader market. Currently, the broader market has a historical P/E ratio in the mid-20X and a forward P/E ratio between 17X-18X (per The Wall Street Journal). CMI's P/E Ratio is significantly below the broader market's historical and forward P/E Ratio. Boom. CMI passes yet another metric of the stock screener!

Summary

Remember, I am a long-term dividend growth investor that likes to invest in undervalued dividend growth stocks. Despite the headwinds the company faces, Cummins is trading at a discount compared to the market, has a solid dividend track record, and a payout ratio that is significantly below our typical 60% threshold. Cummins has paid a dividend through strong economic cycles and tough economic cycles. I have no doubt that the company will continue this trend through these tough trade times. Therefore since Cummins passes our metrics by a long-shot, I am going to add Cummins to the top of my watch list and will consider initiating a position in the next 72 hours.

What are your thoughts about Cummins Inc.? Are you more concerned about the impact of the tariffs than I am? Are you planning on initiating or adding a position in the coming months?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.