STMP: Improving Efficiency, New Growth Initiatives On The Horizon

Investment thesis

Over recent years, shares of U.S. online mailing and shipping company Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) have advanced considerably. As the company is financially stable and efficient, it has prepared the ground for further growth to stretch closer to its full potential.

Business overview

Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage solutions in the United States. With 5 subsidiaries under its wings and over 730,000 monthly subscribers, the company offers postage services that are on average half the price of traditional postage services. Besides collaborations with small business, home offices and online retailers, the company has established partnerships with several world-known leading tech players such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) or Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPQ). As of December last year, the company had approximately 825 employees across all its subsidiaries including Stamps.com (347), Endicia (145), ShippingEasy (92), ShipStation (178) and ShipWorks (18 as displayed on LinkedIn). Most of the company’s revenue comes from its service segment which accounts for almost for 90 percent of the total revenue.

Source: 10-K filling

Improving efficiency

Clearly, one of the most positive developments in the company’s recent history are its slowing revenue churn rate, accelerating average revenue per customer and improving operating efficiency metrics. Partly as result of a major acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2015, the company’s monthly average customer churn rate managed to fall from a rate of 3.3 percent in 2015 to less than 3.0 percent in the last year. The average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 15 percent in 2017 year-over-year. Lastly, SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have significantly dwindled which signals outstanding operational improvements.

2018 business strategy and beyond

In contrast to many of its peers, the company has formulated a clear business development plan for this year and outlined it in its latest 10-K. In 2018, the company’s primary goal is to scale the shipping part of the business, particularly e-commerce shipping which has up until these days done particularly well. According to the U.S. Commerce Department, the annual sales growth rate in this segment topped 16 percent which is a superior figure. As Kyle Huebner – STMP’s president – highlighted during the latest earnings call, the company is already growing much faster than the overall e-commerce market and has a five-year mailing and shipping revenue growth rate target of 20 percent.

Lofty ambition

According to the 2018 Company presentation, the whole group of Stamps.com companies has the potential to reach over 30 million customers. Currently, its total number of paid customers totals 740,000. The company’s management believes that the largest opportunity lies predominantly in the home business segment where it identified approximately 24 million potential customers. Small businesses account for roughly six million new potential customers and enterprise mailers account for the rest.

Source: 2018 company presentation

Extensive partnerships

Even though Stamps.com’s integration partnerships with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) ended in the third quarter of last year, the company claims that the termination has not had any material effects on its results. The company’s subsidiaries maintain partnerships with many other established businesses such as eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Bigcommerce, Magento, Volusion, Channel Advisor or Yahoo! Stores. Besides that, the company has integrations with many carrier companies as well; USPS, FedEx, UPS, DHL, Canada Post included. Collectively, the company has over 500 unique partnerships and integrations.

Source: 2018 company presentation

Valuation

Under one of the most widely used valuation techniques in finance - the discounted cash flow analysis – blended perpetuity growth and EBITDA multiple method – Stamps' shares currently offer approximately 50 percent upside potential. Under the perpetuity growth method, fair value of the stock comes at US$360.7, assuming 30 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years, steady EBIT margin of 35 percent and terminal growth rate in perpetuity of 2 percent. Under the EBITDA multiple approach, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands at roughly US$443.3 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 15x.

Under a different valuation approach, giving a better picture of the company's long-run intrinsic value most probable evolution, a technique commonly-called Peter Lynch earnings line, Stamps' shares look even more attractive. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a default 21.7 percent operating earnings growth assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2023 is estimated to reach US$521.8, which implies more than 20 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential.

Source: www.fastgraphs.com

Key risk factors

Skilled personnel fluctuation – a high fluctuation of the company’s employee base can lead to a destabilization of the business

Failure to meet the demands of the company’s customers – a failure to identify and meet the developing needs of the company’s customers can result in an increased churn rate of the customer base

Failure to further develop and upgrade existing services – a failure to innovate existing services can fail to attract new customers and keep the existing ones

Failure to protect intellectual property – a substantial litigation regarding intellectual property can cause considerable damage to the business

Inability to protect information technology systems leading to service interruptions – cyber-attacks and other technical issues can seriously disrupt the company’s business and harm its reputation

The bottom line

To sum up, I believe Stamps.com is an exceptional business with above-average growth potential ahead. This is evident not only from the company's clear five-year mailing and shipping revenue growth rate target of 20 percent, but also from the awareness of growth opportunities beyond its domestic market. Although 99 percent of the company's total revenue currently comes from the U.S., larger international expansion may be just around the corner. As Ken McBride - STMP’s chairman and CEO – highlighted during the latest earnings call, the company has recently launched a new international shipping initiative called the Global Advantage Program which aims to monetize its international volumes. With two valuation models suggesting substantial undervaluation, I believe Stamps.com is an outstanding opportunity for all investors who are striving to achieve a balance between strong earnings growth and good value in their portfolios.

Author's note: To bring similar articles to your attention, please consider subscription of my SA feed by clicking on the ''Follow'' button at the top of this page.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and do not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investors' circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.