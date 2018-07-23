Stockholders Of MassRoots Are Ready To Sell 28.8% Of The Total Shares Outstanding At 146x Sales

The balance sheet shows massive amount of warrants and convertible debt. The dilution risk seems large on this name.

The company is trading at 146x sales. The competitors are not public, but the valuation seems too large for this name.

Stockholders are trying to resell 51.4 million shares acquired in private placements. The transaction could make the share price decline.

With an innovative business technology that permits users to locate cannabis dispensaries in the United States, the financial situation of MassRoots (OTCQB:MSRT) does not seem beneficial. New shareholders should be careful since the company sold warrants and convertible debt, which increases the dilution risk significantly.

Source: S-1/A

Business And Technology Overview

Incorporated in Delaware in April 2013, MassRoots offers a technology platform for the cannabis industry with more than one million registered users. The company casts its activity with the following words in the most recent prospectus:

“MassRoots enables consumers to rate cannabis products and strains based on their efficacy and then presents this information in easy-to-use formats for consumers to make educated purchasing decisions at their local dispensary.” Source: S-1/A

The image below shows the landing page of the company’s website, massroots.com:

Source: massroots.com

In addition, the image below shows what seems to be a most useful tool of MassRoots, an advertising portal for dispensaries with a dispensary finder, in which the sellers can list their products:

Source: List of Dispensaries

The company has also an app available in the Apple Store, Google Play, and Amazon App Store.

Source: itunes.apple.com

Overall, with 170 ratings in the Apple Store, the feedback from the users has been beneficial. The company received 3.5 stars out of 5. Users noted that the app is not always fresh. The app has not been updated for at least 8 months. With that, they say that it is a good place to start getting to know the cannabis community in the United States:

Source: itunes.apple.com

The reviews from Google Play are even better. After 9,539 reviews, the app received a rating of 4.3 out of five. Have a look at the image below:

Source: play.google.com

As usual, there are good and bad comments about the app. After reviewing the most recent ones, it seems that the standards of the community have declined recently. The following comment shows the general feeling that many other users reported:

“It's been a year since I have used this app regularly and things have gotten worse with performance and most accounts are fake/scammers/police. It used to be a great community but it seems like that all has died.. plus the app itself has so many bugs that still havent been fixed in the past year plus more have arose. Seems like you guys just gave up on the app.” Source: play.google.com

It is critical to mention that anybody can write a review on this website. Competitors, the company and users, which did not use the app for long enough, could be providing feedback. With that, the ratings have value for the investors as many people provided their own opinion on the app.

Assessment Of The Website

Research on similarweb.com shows that the number of visitors per month is 0.25 million, which is not large enough. In addition, the bounce rate equal to 81.13% is quite high, which is not ideal. Have a look at the image below for more stats on this matter:

Source: similarweb.com

With that, it is beneficial that the company is using a small amount of referrals. Most visitors go directly after searching or visit the company directly. It shows, first of all, that the platform is well-known. In addition, the web should be positioned at a good place by Google. Have a look at the following image:

Source: similarweb.com

In line with the same rationale, the company is not paying Google Adwords or anything similar. 100% traffic is organic as shown in the following image:

Source: similarweb.com

Facilities

The amount of offices leased tells a lot about the business of the companies. In this case, MassRoots has an agreement with WeWork to lease offices located in Denver, Colorado. The company pays $1,360 per month for the office:

Source: S-1/A

WeWork offers co-working spaces all over the world. The following is some information about the office that MassRoots occupies:

“WeWork LoHi is two floors of coworking space in a brand-new brick building with an industrial vibe. The space attracts members in a range of industries, from startups to nonprofits to more established firms.” Source: wework.com

The following is further information about the costs of leasing a space in this specific co-working. The company is paying $1,360 per month, which seems a small amount:

Source: wework.com

The Offering

Certain shareholders will sell up to approximately 51.4 million shares that were acquired in private placement transactions. The stock is being offered for resale, not by the company, but by selling stockholders. The following lines provide more details in this regard:

Source: S-1/A

Will the company receive proceeds from the resale? No, the company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares. With that, the exercise of warrants may provide certain amount of cash to MassRoots:

Source: S-1/A

The company did not provide any price at which selling stockholders will sell shares. However, it is expected that the shares are sold at the market price. As of July 13, 2018, the market price for the shares was equal to $0.21.

The number of shares after the offering will be equal to approximately 178 million shares, including shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of warrants. Shareholders need to notice this offering since the number of shares to be sold represents approximately 28.8% of the total shares outstanding. If selling stockholders rush to sell shares, the share price could decline quite a bit in the following months.

Assets And Liabilities

The asset/liability ratio is below one, which is not ideal. As of December 31, 2017, the company had cash in hand equal to $1.2 million, software worth $0.86 million, and investments worth $0.4 million. The following is the list of assets:

Source: S-1/A

On the liabilities front, the company reported massive amount of derivative liabilities valued at $9.4 million. Further research on the prospectus shows that these derivative liabilities are convertible debt and certain warrants. In addition, MassRoots also reported accrued payroll of $1.6 million and accounts payable equal to $1.25 million. The total amount of liabilities was equal to $13.9 million.

Source: S-1/A

Revenue And Income Statement

The company reported revenues of $0.3 million and $0.7 million in 2017 and 2016 respectively. Like most start-ups, the company is not profitable. The loss from operations was equal to $36 million in 2017, and the net income loss was equal to $44 million the same year. Have a look at it in the image below:

Source: S-1/A

With that, the cash flow shows a similar situation. The CFO was equal to $7.9 million and $6.1 million in 2017 and 2016 respectively. Please note that the company is paying massive amount of dollars in stock-based compensations. In 2017, stock-based compensation was equal to $22 million, and that of 2016 was equal to $7.3 million:

Source: S-1/A

With that, the company is not very optimistic about the future of the business. MassRoots does not expect the cash flows to become positive in the near future. Shareholders should expect additional capital raising to fund the operations of the company. Read the following lines in this regard:

Source: S-1/A

Valuation: EV/Revenues Seem Expensive At 146x Sales

The company competes with other cannabis information platforms, such as WeedMaps and Leafly. As these competitors are private companies, comparing the company with its peers is a bit difficult. Read the following lines about the competitors of MassRoots:

Source: S-1/A

With that said, calculation of the EV/Revenues shows that the company is quite overvalued. With 178 million shares at $0.21, the market capitalization is equal to 37 million. Taking into account convertible notes of $0.7 million, derivative liabilities of $9 million and total and deducting cash equal to $1.2 million, the net debt equals $8.5 million. In total, the enterprise value equals $45.5 million. Using 2017 revenues of $0.31 million, the EV/Revenues is equal to 146x, which seems quite expensive.

Conclusion

With selling stockholders trying to sell 28.8% of the total shares outstanding and the shares trading at super high valuations, MassRoots does not seem beneficial for new shareholders. With that, the business seems innovative and very legit, but the dilution makes an investment in the company extremely risky.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.