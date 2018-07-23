Renewable Energy Group's Q2 Report: What To Watch For

U.S. biomass-based diesel producer Renewable Energy Group (REGI) will report its Q2 earnings early next month. The company's share price emerged from a multi-year spell of doldrums during Q2 and, while it is currently below its recent all-time high, it continues to be more valuable than at any other point in the company's history (see figure). A number of factors contributed to this unexpected rally, including a rising diesel fuel price, growing production after extended production disruptions, and a falling soybean price. The company's ability to maintain its current share price performance will therefore depend on the performance of several of these factors, not all of which are highly visible, over the Q2 period. Here's what Renewable Energy Group investors should watch for when the quarterly earnings are released in a couple of weeks.

Commodity prices

As a producer of biomass-based diesel, Renewable Energy Group's production margins are largely driven by the difference between the prices of diesel fuel and soybeans. The price of diesel fuel strongly influences the prices of biodiesel (fatty acid methyl esters produced via lipids transesterification) and renewable diesel (hydrocarbons produced via lipids hydroprocessing), although the correlation is not perfect; at various times the biofuels have traded at either discounts or premiums to the fossil fuel on an energy-equivalent basis. Likewise, while Renewable Energy Group utilizes a diversified group of lipid feedstocks, soybean oil is the country's primary source of biodiesel feedstock and therefore drives the prices of the other lipids that the company utilizes.

Diesel fuel and soybean prices have moved strongly in Renewable Energy Group's favor in 2018 to date (see figure). The price of petroleum, while still below the levels that prevailed from 2010-2014, has rebounded strongly from its 2016 low, causing diesel fuel prices to increase as well. This rally has been especially apparent over the last 12 months despite some recent weakening. Meanwhile, the price of soybeans, which had held quite steady up until Q2 2018, fell sharply last May and June as China responded to the imposition of tariffs on its goods by the White House with retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, including soybeans. These twin developments have been very favorable for Renewable Energy Group inasmuch as they have caused biomass-based diesel margins to strengthen.

This is not to say that Renewable Energy Group has benefited as much from the recent operating environment as it could have, however. The price of biodiesel began to trade at a premium over diesel fuel on an energy equivalent basis in 2015, and this was maintained until December 2017 (see figure). The premium has since disappeared and biodiesel now trades at a 15% discount to diesel fuel. One driver of this development has been the rising diesel fuel price: the U.S. requires substantial volumes of biomass-based diesel to be blended with diesel fuel every year and, in order to meet this mandate, biomass-based diesel producers must produce sufficient biofuel. This effectively creates a floor on the biomass-based diesel price that is sufficient to keep production margins positive and ensure sufficient production, and when the diesel fuel price falls low enough that floor is only maintained by a strengthening biomass-based diesel price premium. Conversely, when the diesel fuel price is high enough then the biomass-based diesel premium is no longer needed to ensure sufficient production for the purpose of the blending mandate.

Federal policy also influences the biomass-based diesel price premium and, by extension, production margins. Producers have benefited over the years from the on-again, off-again biodiesel income tax credit, more commonly known as the biodiesel blenders' credit. This credit, which expired in its most recent iteration at the end of 2017, takes the form of a refundable tax credit for every gallon of biomass-based diesel that is blended with diesel fuel for consumption. The effect of such a credit is to increase demand for biomass-based diesel and increase the price premium since it can only be earned if the biofuel is first purchased for blending. The fact that it has not yet been recently renewed, retroactively or otherwise, has also worked against the premium. Investors want to pay close attention to what Renewable Energy Group's management team says about the status of Congressional efforts to retroactively reinstate the tax credit for 2018 given its importance to the premium and the company's overall earnings as a sizable blender itself.

The large decline in the price of biomass-based diesel [D4] Renewable Identification Numbers, or RINs, over the last several months has also hurt the price premium. Like the blenders' credit, RINs are earned only when a gallon of qualifying biofuel has been blended for consumption. A high RIN price therefore drives demand for biomass-based diesel, whereas a low RIN price weakens it. The D4 RIN price has fallen by 61% since November 2017 (see figure) as White House officials have worked to weaken the overall biofuels mandate. While some of the RIN price decline can be attributed to rising production margins, Renewable Energy Group's management team pointed to policy uncertainty as an important contributing factor in its Q1 earnings call.

In addition to the contribution of federal policy to biomass-based diesel production margins, investors should be aware of two additional ways that Renewable Energy Group's earnings have been affected by policy developments in the past. First, the company operates a sizable risk management team due to its large commodity price exposure. While this operation can smooth out large price movements that work against the company, the same can happen to favorable price movements. This most recently occurred in Q1 when the company's EBITDA guidance missed by $12 million (as reported in the Q1 earnings call) due to a rallying diesel fuel price, a development that would have normally been favorable to earnings.

The second recent policy development impact on earnings also occurred in Q1. Renewable Energy Group generates RINs through its own biofuel blending operation. A 20% decline to the D4 RIN price in Q1 2018 resulted in a $4 million write-down of the company's RIN inventory for the quarter. The RIN price fell by another 32% in Q2 and investors can expect another RIN inventory write-down for that quarter.

Perhaps the most important factor for investors to look for in the Q2 earnings report will be the company's production and sales volumes for the quarter. Renewable Energy Group has experienced throughput problems during past periods of strong production margins, especially at its renewable diesel Geismar facility. The company reported strong volumes in Q1 despite planned maintenance during the normally-slow winter quarter, and continued performance in this vein in Q2 will be important for earnings in Q2 and Q3 (the latter due to the lag that sometimes occurs between production and sales). Likewise, given that Geismar produces high-value renewable diesel, which has an energy content per gallon that is approximately 13% greater than biodiesel due to its lack of oxygen, any indication from management about its proposed 61% increase to that facility's capacity will also be newsworthy.

Macroeconomic conditions of late have been very positive for Renewable Energy Group. The Q2 earnings report will tell investors much about the company's ability to turn its operations around after multiple years of sluggish adjusted earnings and a disappointing share price.

