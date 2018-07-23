JetBlue's June Traffic Remains Steady Ahead Of Second Quarter Earnings Release

With the continued rebounding of the U.S. economy, airline activity is expected to see consistent growth, which was evident from another busy month for JetBlue and other airlines.

Investment Thesis

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock is an attractive investment opportunity with a deep price-to-earnings ratio discount at current levels compared to the industry average. JetBlue should be able to close this gap if the airline can continue attracting customers and reducing costs, while providing a good service.

Monthly Results

The company reported very strong traffic results in June 2018 capping an impressive first half to 2018. JetBlue, which is less than half the size of the three largest airlines - Southwest (NYSE:LUV), Delta (NYSE:DAL) and United (NYSE:UAL) - saw increases to revenue passenger miles (RPMs) and available seat miles (ASMs) metrics of 7.8% and 5.9%, respectively, for June 2018 compared to June 2017.

Source: Image created by author with data from monthly JetBlue press releases on JetBlue.com

After the RPM dip in January, it’s encouraging to see the company respond with five straight months of mid-to-high single digit RPM growth. Considering the weak January, RPMs were up 4.1% in the first quarter of 2018. With growth rates of 5.7% in April, 8.9% in May, and 7.8% in June, JetBlue easily surpassed that increase in the second quarter. Additionally, it’s encouraging to see ASMs growing at a similar clip as RPMs. Through the first six months of 2018, RPMs have averaged an increase 5.8% versus ASM growth of 4.8%, which signifies an increase in the load factor. Passenger load factor is an important measurement for airlines because it represents capacity utilization. It essentially represents the efficiency of the airline to fill seats and generate revenue. If an airline is increasing ASMs but decreasing RPMs, it shows that a lot of flights aren’t at capacity and are a missed revenue opportunity.

Source: Image created by author with data from monthly JetBlue press releases on JetBlue.com

In June, JetBlue’s load factor of 87% slightly surpassed June 2017’s metric of 85.5%, in addition to increasing month over month versus May 2018’s metric of 85.8%. This is in comparison to the three major airlines’ domestic results - Southwest 86.9%, Delta (domestic-only) 88%, and United (domestic-only) at 89%. While improving, JetBlue is slightly trailing Delta and United. See the trailing JetBlue load factor for the previous 12 months, which shows the upward trend and peak in March.

Source: Image created by author with data from monthly JetBlue press releases on JetBlue.com

There are two main factors making up the load factor metric. The first one is RPMs, which measure the traffic for an airline and are calculated by multiplying the number of revenue-paying passengers for the month by the total distance of flights for the month. JetBlue’s RPMs increased 7.8% year over year to nearly 4.4 billion. The overall airline industry had another good month in June, with United leading the way with RPM growth of 8%. Despite the industry growing in miles, airline stocks were hurt on pricing data that showed airline fares fell 0.9% month over month in June. This was the third straight month of significant decreasing, as the average fare was 5.9% lower than the level from a year ago on an unadjusted basis. It’s likely that this is due to increased competition in certain markets. While JetBlue is smaller than other major airlines, it does give the airline a lot of room to grow, but price wars won’t be good for the industry. This is clear from recent job eliminations where JetBlue announced plans to restructure operations and remove some positions to lower costs.

The other factor, ASMs, measures the airlines' flight-carrying capacity and is calculated by multiplying the number of seats available for passengers during the month by the total distance of flights for the month. JetBlue’s ASMs increased 5.9% year over year to just over 5 billion. Again, this was very similar to the RPM picture, with United leading the way with growth rates of 6%. JetBlue was also able to stay ahead of Delta and Southwest with growth rates of 5.3% and 3.2%, respectively. Additionally, news came out during the month that JetBlue received a discount of up to 72% on a recent Airbus order of 60 planes. While growing capacity is important, it’s also necessary that JetBlue expands at an attractive price which they appear to be doing.

Based on these results for the month, JetBlue’s results led the way among the major airlines. It kept pace and led some major competitors in regard to growing capacity, attracting customers, and efficiency. Given JetBlue’s smaller size compared to Southwest, Delta and United, it has a lot of room to grow. It must continue differentiate itself from the ultra-low cost carriers and the premium carriers. JetBlue is in an odd market space because it is labeled as a low-cost carrier. However, it isn't in the same group as Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) or Frontier Airlines (FRNT). This puts JetBlue in competition with both these ultra-low cost airlines plus the premium carriers, and it must fight to differentiate or at least maintain a reputable service.

First Quarter 2018 And Beyond

It’s clear based on the first-quarter 2018 results that the company was able to attract customers with this business model, with revenue growing at 9.6% to over $1.75 billion. However, operating income fell 10% due to higher fuel rates from first quarter 2017. From a valuation standpoint, JetBlue stock appears to be very cheap at a P/E ratio of 5.7, compared to an industry average of 10.3, meaning the stock is trading at approximately half of the industry average. Both JetBlue’s P/E ratio and the industry average have remained relatively flat over the past year.

With any underdog investment, there are some risks investing in JetBlue. However, I believe the potential reward outweighs the risk. With the company growing revenues at a near-double digit growth rate, it’s clear that it is differentiating itself from the industry. Despite this momentum, it’s concerning to see the company’s operating income fall. JetBlue seems to be addressing this with the full-year 2018 guidance presented during the most recent earnings call. Management expects operating expenses per available seat mile excluding fuel (NASDAQ:CASM) to start contracting in the second half of the year. This is due to making further progress in the structural cost program. This is the result of maintenance, sourcing, airports and distribution initiatives put in place over the past 16 months. Also, there is the increased competition and threat of new technology that could impact all airlines going forward.

Conclusion

Given JetBlue’s historical performance of growing its revenue, low valuation, and focus on lower costs, I believe the company is in a great position to take advantage of the expected increase in airline passengers as a result of the improving US economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.