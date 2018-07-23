Gold Resource Corporation: Continuing To Make Progress

The Nevada unit is burgeoning, with imminent production at Isabella Pearl and then Mina Gold as the next prospective property to develop.

Though my last article on the company was published just two months ago, Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) has already issued a number of important updates which I'd like to review today. The updates include impressive drill results at the Mina Gold property, further expansion of the Arista and Switchback ore bodies, and commencement of construction at Isabella Pearl.

These developments have been enough to overcome a negative pricing environment in precious and base metals, as evidenced by this chart.

Before discussing these particular items, however, I'd like to begin by highlighting one of the most important aspects of GORO and its management.

Fiscal Responsibility And Respect For Shareholders

Having followed GORO for a number of years, I've learned to truly appreciate the fact that management is serious about rewarding shareholders and hence, not only has paid a continuous dividend since the start of commercial mining at Arista but more importantly, they haven't constantly diluted shareholders as is the unfortunate norm in the industry. Consider, for example, this chart of shares outstanding over the life of the company:

Since the initial funding of the Arista mine, GORO has been very circumspect in its share issuance, relying instead on cash flows from operations to fund any expansions and property acquisitions. This has served shareholders well, and I continue to monitor this approach as the company ramps up Isabella Pearl.

Similarly, despite having issued a number of press releases with seemingly positive drill results at the Gold Mesa property, I was impressed to see the company decide to decline its option on the property with this statement:

Following up on the Company's 2017 drill programs, which targeted broad areas of potential economic mineralization, subsequent drilling tested the identified mineralized zones for continuity, depth extension and economic mineral expansion potential. Based on these latest drill results, Company management has decided to terminate its option to purchase the Gold Mesa property and focus its capital resources on its four Nevada Mining Unit properties that are 100% Company owned. Mr. Jason Reid stated, "It is often difficult to walk away from a property with high-grade gold, but our analysis of the expansion potential of the known mineralization at Gold Mesa makes the decision for us. In addition, we are in construction of our Isabella Pearl Project and feel we have far more prospective properties in our portfolio to allocate capital towards."

It's clearly in shareholders' best interest for a company to abandon non-economically viable projects early on, rather than being afraid to admit these "errors" and continuing to pour investors money down the drain. Overall, I've been very impressed with how the company acts as a responsible steward for shareholders' interests, and hope they continue on this path, as it's perhaps the single most important trait of a good long-term investment.

Isabella Pearl And Mina Gold

Over the past few years, GORO has begun building up its Nevada Unit to bolster and perhaps rival its Mexican operations. Isabella Pearl is the first property to be green lit, with construction having commenced in June of 2018. As the company put it in its press release:

Construction activities officially began on Monday, June 18, 2018, with Ledcor Group commencing clearing and grubbing operations in preparation of heap leach pad construction. Processing equipment including the crushing plant and radial stackers, previously purchased and being stored in a nearby laydown yard, are being readied for transport to the Project site. One of two previously drilled water wells have had its pump set and completed for on-site water supply. "Mine construction commencement at the Isabella Pearl Project marks a very exciting time for Gold Resource Corporation and its shareholders," stated Jason Reid, CEO and President of Gold Resource Corporation. "We target first gold production from Isabella Pearl in less than 12 months from today. This Project is an important driver of Gold Resource Corporation's growth profile, which includes targeting a more than 100% increase to our annual gold production from Isabella Pearl's first full year of commercial production."

To date, all of Isabella Pearl construction and capital costs have been funded by cash flows from the Mexican unit, and poor metals pricing notwithstanding, I truly hope that this will remain the case all the way through to commercial production. Should that be the case, then Isabella Pearl can begin to fund development of the other Nevada assets, while cash flows from Mexico can be used to increase the dividend, continue to expand resources in Mexico, and perhaps fund the acquisition of additional properties.

Once Isabella Pearl is up and running, the next prospective property is Mina Gold, which was acquired in 2016 and was thought to contain 1.6 million tonnes of heap leachable ore grading 1.88 g/t according to analysis done by Glamis Gold in the 1990s. See the initial property acquisition press release which includes this important paragraph (my emphasis):

In 1996, Glamis Gold Exploration, Inc., (Reno, Nevada) prepared an in-house estimate of mineralized material totaling 1,606,000 tonnes grading 1.88 g/t gold in the property's "Monster Zone". The Monster Zone consists of parallel structures approximately 45 meters apart which remain open on strike and depth. The Monster Zone mineralization is covered by patented claims, which are surrounded by multiple unpatented claims included in the transaction, giving additional exploration upside potential along this mineralized trend.

Phase one drilling in 2017 which "focused exclusively on a portion of the property's Monster Zone" produced a number of very positive confirming results, many of which were at or near surface, see table below:

The initial findings have been further confirmed by 2018 phase 2 drill results which seem to validate the entire set of Monster parallel structures. See numerous intercepts of red veins on drill map. (Note grades on map are probably lower than the 1.88 g/t cited by Glamis because GORO is considering longer intervals; many sub-intervals are grading above 2 g/t).

The company is now planning phase 3 drilling, which - assuming it also corroborates and perhaps expands the initial resource delineated in the 1990s - would put construction in 2020 and initial production in 2021. This timing fits perfectly with cash flows to be generated from Isabella Pearl and should thereby further increase production without stock dilution.

GORO currently has two other prospective gold properties in Nevada: East Camp Douglas Gold and County Line Gold, but it's too early to assume any value from these, though historical drill results are promising.

Further Expansion Of Arista And Switchback

In a previous article, I argued that while the Nevada developments are exciting, we shouldn't lose sight of the company's flagship property, especially the massive expansion of the Switchback deposit. That article contained an analysis of step out drill holes at the Switchback, including my gage of intercept length X value per tonne of the metals content.

In July, the company published additional Switchback results, which not only further extended the deposit by another 100m but more importantly produced the most valuable intercepts yet (in the Soledad vein). See table below where I'm still using January metals values for the purposes of comparison.

Importantly, the 1 km long Switchback vein system is still open in all directions! As the company adds drill pad locations, I expect the system to further expand in size and value.

The company also expanded the Arista deposit by extending the Santiago vein 100m to depth. (Results also in table above).

I think there is a realistic chance that the Arista and Switchback systems have 12-15 years of resources still in them when processed by the 1,500 tpd mill. Thus, if metals prices ever begin to rise, don't be surprised if GORO decides to expand the mill capacity by another 500 tpd or so.

Summary And Outlook

GORO continues to make positive progress in both the Nevada and Mexico mining units. The Isabella Pearl project should be in production within a year, and it is quite possible that it will have been financed purely from cash flows derived from the Mexican operations. Once it's up and running, it too will generate very meaningful cash flows such that future financing of additional properties will certainly come from internally generated cash and there is a very high likelihood that the company will significantly up its dividend. Simultaneously, GORO continues to expand its flagship Arista and Switchback deposits which will also support a substantially larger dividend. As a result, I continue to be long the stock and am excited about upcoming developments.

