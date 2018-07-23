Hercules Capital: Should You Still Buy This 9.2%-Yielding BDC?

The business development company still makes a compelling investment proposition based on three factors that I discuss in the article.

Hercules Capital, Inc.'s (HTGC) shares have soared lately, raising the question of whether income investors should sell some of their shares or not. Hercules Capital is a high-quality BDC with significant interest rate upside in a rising rate environment. However, shares have had a good run and they have now entered widely overbought territory. What should investors do now?

Two months ago, in May 2018, I penned an article on Hercules Capital titled "Hercules Capital: This 10.1%-Yielding Tech-Based BDC Is A Strong Buy" in which I recommended the business development company to income investors as a "Buy for both income and capital appreciation". A month later, I personally doubled down on the BDC because of an attractive risk-reward, a covered dividend, a reasonable valuation and upside potential.

In the last two months, however, Hercules Capital's shares have also soared as investor confidence in the BDC sector - and, specifically in higher quality business development companies - has returned. Since my last article on HTGC was published in June 2018 Hercules Capital has gained 7.8 percent.

Importantly, the Relative Strength Index now flashes a value of 79.35, indicating that Hercules Capital's shares are widely overbought over the short haul, potentially exposing investors to a correction.

Source: StockCharts

Still A Top-Yield Play

Despite the surge in price, Hercules Capital is still a sensibly-valued yield play while the dividend is covered with both net investment income and distributable net operating income. Though Hercules Capital has benefited from increased investor interest lately, shares are not too expensive yet.

Based on Hercules Capital's Q1-2018 earnings, investors currently pay 10.9x Q1-2018 run-rate net investment income for this top-shelf BDC. In terms of price-to-book-ratio, Hercules Capital is also attractively valued.

HTGC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Readers should keep in mind here that the three biggest reasons to buy Hercules Capital relate to the following:

A covered, high-yield distribution; Interest rate upside tied to Hercules Capital's floating-rate loan portfolio; A strong investment performance underpinned by low non-accruals.

As to the first point, Hercules Capital covered its dividend payout with net investment income and distributable net operating income, on average, in the last eleven quarters. Unless there is a serious deterioration in Hercules Capital's loan portfolio, I would think that management will continue to declare a $0.31/share quarterly dividend going forward.

Source: Achilles Research

As to the second point, interest rate upside, Hercules Capital is indeed an appealing play on higher interest rates. The company's debt investment portfolio was 97 percent floating rate at the end of the March quarter. The higher interest rates go, the better for Hercules Capital.

Source: Hercules Capital Investor Presentation

As to the third point, Hercules Capital has produced solid financial results over time. For instance, the BDC has few loans on non-accrual status (only 0.8 percent at the end of the first quarter based on cost).

Source: Hercules Capital

Further, Hercules Capital has consistently achieved high returns on equity. In fact, the company has outperformed its peers in terms of ROAE in four out of the last five years.

Source: Hercules Capital

Your Takeaway

Despite the surge in price, there are compelling reasons to stay invested. Based on the company's low non-accruals and strong ROEs, Hercules Capital is a higher-quality BDC. Further, the company's large debt investment portfolio is poised to produce higher net interest income in a rising rate environment. In addition, the dividend appears to be safe for the time being, and shares aren't overvalued yet. Shares might be overbought over the short haul, suggesting that a correction is in the cards, but the positives still far outweigh the downside risk. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTGC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.