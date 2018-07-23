Hi-Crush Is Looking Like A Spring Loaded Trap Ready To Release

Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) is again in buy territory as its recent sell off on no news makes it a terrific value play, especially if you are fond of lucrative distributions. The main bear arguments including potential pipeline bottlenecks, its recent mine issue, and incoming back-half of 2018 sand supply concerns are nothing that should be surprising to investors who follow the stock. The imminent distribution announcement and upcoming potentially record setting Q2 results both have the ability to catabolize complex issues into simpler observations and release the energy needed for a nice move upward for the stock in the near future.

Hi-Crush's units have been under pressure recently on no news as the stock tends to have regular exaggerated moves. The gap between it and WTO crude oil spot prices is a loose association at best, but the gap between the performance of the two looks especially interesting at this time as Hi-Crush approaches its April unit lows.

HCLP data by YCharts

This recent downturn in the stock has allowed buyers the opportunity to grab units of this Permian Basin sand supply leader now at a P/E value of ~ 7.32. This stock also sports a hefty 7.89% distribution yield, with potential record earnings right around the corner, when the company is scheduled to report Q2 results on July 31st.

The bearish case is well documented and many concerns are predicted months or even years before impacts to the company become apparent. However, this has not allowed the stock to recover in any decent form from the cloud of the 2014 crash in oil prices that helped send Hi-Crush units from a high of almost $70 a unit down to single digit prices even though the company is much more financially solid at this time.

The latest bearish news is the remediation going on at its Whitehall facility where a detention pond berm was intentionally breached as part of a successful effort to save the life of a trapped worker. This one time issue looks to be contained with minimal effects on local habitat that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Hi-Crush quickly dealt with resulting in no reported fish kills or lasting effects that might cause an exaggerated drag on upcoming earnings.

The upcoming pipeline bottleneck issues expected to affect the Permian Basin around October are well documented at this time giving companies like Hi-Crush plenty of time to plan on how to deal with the issue when it starts becoming harder to get oil out of the Basin until new pipelines come online in 2019. While this upcoming event is certainly bearish for Permian companies, I believe that much of the bad news is already priced into Hi-Crush's stock as much of the details are already well known and reported on.

As these pipeline issues are becoming more of a concern for the company, more traditional rail transportation issues that have been plaguing the industry over the first half of 2018, and the back half of 2017, should finally be cleared up. This should help Hi-Crush get the most cost savings from many of the rail terminals it owns and operates giving it a distinct advantage over many competing sand companies.

Finally, with the massive increase in frac sand demand over 2018 comes concerns that the ramp up in sand supply will outstrip demand, causing a potential crash in sand prices in the back half of 2018. This bearish argument again is a good one and has been written about, talked about, and planned for since 2017. The quicker than expected rise in oil prices, along with the increase in frac sand use per well over 2018 I think, could continue to outstrip supply issues in 2018 as suppliers might not be able to come online as quickly as the bears could hope due to everything from environmental concerns in the area, to electrical grid availability, to getting adequate bank financing so soon after 2014's oil price crash, along with concerns that the industry is potentially headed for a crash again.

All of these concerns are real, but I think there is real opportunity for a significant upswing in Hi-Crush's unit price if any of the bearish arguments fail to hold up, especially when Hi-Crush is scheduled to be making record profits on potential record volumes in its upcoming Q2,2018 earnings report.

Slide from Hi-Crush's Q1 Earnings Slides

Hi-Crush's upcoming potential distribution announcement (which might be announced before this article gets published) is also a major potential near-term upcoming positive catalyst for the stock. Management has stated that it plans on continuing to grow the company's distribution by about 10% per quarter which would put this quarter's distribution announcement around $0.25 a unit, or an incredible 9.2% yield based on Friday's closing price of $10.85 a unit.

Here's a quick review of how the company has performed over the past couple of quarters with its Q2, 2018 report right around the corner.

Hi-Crush Q4/17 Q1/18 Growth Revenues $216.5M $218.1M 0.7% Sand Prices (Per Ton) $71 $73 2.8% Sand Volumes (Tons) 2,985,115 2,617,627 (12.3%) Contribution Margin $23.46 $29.08 24% Distribution $0.20 $0.225 12.5% Distributable Cash Flow $52.6M $56.4M 7.2%

Table by Trent Welsh

With an expected big bounce back in volumes back to around 3 million tons for the second quarter, the company's potential record revenues might even pleasantly surprise the market.

Hi-Crush is looking like a spring loaded trap right now as its recent drop in unit price over the past week looks like a market overreaction on no official news.

HCLP Price data by YCharts

I think a current P/E value around 7, with a current distribution over 7% with an expected incoming distribution increase at any time, present a very nice risk reward proposition at these prices with a potential record breaking earnings report right around the corner. I continue to hold an oversized position in the company. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.