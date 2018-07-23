Do Verizon Investors Know About This $300 Million Secret?

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) reports earnings soon and, as always, investors are wondering what's coming next. With all the mergers in the communications and entertainment industry, many have been guessing when Verizon would jump into the pool. Over the last several years, the company's stock has become a pseudo utility with good dividends but not much upside in the shares. There are several items investors need to look for in Verizon's next earnings report, and one in particular that could drive the stock price in the short-term.

For Now…

It's always difficult trying to determine if a company's spokesperson is being cagy or truthful. When it comes to mergers and acquisitions, the market has been busy. AT&T (NYSE:T) is buying Time Warner (NYSE:TWX); Disney (NYSE:DIS) wants to buy Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is trying to get into the ring, and of course, Verizon seems like it could be a player. On a smaller scale, CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) has tried to transition from a landline telecom company to a business and enterprise player.

The big challenge for any company making an acquisition is making sure the purchase adds value. CenturyLink's acquisition of Level 3 seems to be a short-term example of a questionable deal. Level 3 changes the composition of CenturyLink's business and the deal cost $25 billion. Unfortunately, even after this deal, CenturyLink's total market cap is sitting at around $20 billion. Investors must wonder if this will be just another example of one company overpaying for another.

AT&T is facing a review of its Time Warner acquisition, and this represents a huge risk to the company. Time Warner should be a transformative acquisition that significantly changes AT&T's revenue streams. If this merger was overturned, investors will be faced with a very different growth story.

Verizon seems to have two stories when it comes to acquisitions. Marni Walden (President of Media & Telematics) talking about the acquisition of Yahoo, said, "the close of this transaction represents a critical step in growing the global scale needed for our digital media company." This comment seems to suggest the company will continue to grow in the media space, yet Oath only represents 6% of Verizon's total revenue.

On the flip side, Verizon CFO Matt Ellis says of acquisitions: "I'm not going to say never or anything, but when I look at right now in the foreseeable future I don't see that being the right time to jump in." Whether this was his way of trying to eliminate speculation or a way to try and deflect a question, we are left to speculate. If we must choose between a division president's comments and the CFO, we'll go with the CFO. It seems likely in the short-term, Verizon is out of the acquisition game… for now.

The slow shift

Assuming Verizon is staying on the acquisition sidelines, the next numbers investors should watch come from Verizon Wireless and Wireline. On the Verizon Wireless side, the company's service revenue grew 2.6% annually last quarter and equipment revenue was up more than 30%. As a quick comparison, AT&T witnessed its service revenue decline by nearly 7%, while equipment revenue jumped by 44%.

This seems to be the new name of the game in wireless, expect slow growth or declining service revenues, while trying to convince customers to constantly upgrade their equipment. If equipment upgrades don't drive growth, the new category of connected smart devices like the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch is driving connections and equipment leases.

Verizon's wireless business represents just under 70% of the company's overall revenue, whereas AT&T (before Time Warner) gets less than 50% of its revenue from AT&T Wireless. This makes it critically important that Verizon Wireless continues to grow. Verizon's move toward individual data pricing on family plans makes more sense. In addition, customers are voting for Verizon with their loyalty, as its postpaid churn came in at less than 1% for what seems like the millionth time.

On the wireline side of the house, the two numbers for investors to watch are FiOS revenue and operating margin. FiOS revenue is the growing piece of the wireline business and represents what future Verizon has in this area. Last quarter, FiOS revenue increased by 1.9%, while overall wireline revenue decreased by 1.8%. As FiOS overtakes legacy services, the wireline business should be less of a negative to Verizon's overall revenues.

A clear area of opportunity for Verizon Wireline seems to be its operating margin. If we look at each company's revenue from wireline operations relative to its margin, Verizon has a significant opportunity.

Company AT&T CenturyLink Verizon Consumer Wireline Revenue Down 8.1% Down 4.7% Down 1.8% Wireline op. margin 11% 12.6%* 0.9%

(Source: SEC filings - *after Level 3 acquisition, prior CenturyLink's overall operating margin was 15%)

Given that all three companies are trying to win the same customers for the same services, Verizon can't argue that it's investing in something different than AT&T or CenturyLink. Verizon's wireline business should be a cash cow, yet management seems content to let this division underperform. Any improvement on this front would be a positive surprise.

The good news for Verizon investors is every quarter the Wireless division gets bigger and Wireline gets smaller. If this slow shift continues, the overall company's revenue growth will be positively affected.

The $650 million question

Just last quarter, Verizon said it expected to save $10 billion in expenses over the next four years. The company not only said it had achieved $200 million in savings last quarter, but it was also "on track to deliver" on the remainder of these savings. This is likely the biggest short-term driver for Verizon's stock. Since the company's dividend has been the primary driver of the stock, it's critically important to figure out what these cost savings could mean for future increases.

Over the last few years, Verizon's annual dividend increase has been between 2% and 5%.

With the stock sporting a current yield of around 4.6%, there are other options for investors looking for a better payout. AT&T sports a bigger yield of more than 6%, and CenturyLink's yield is roughly 11%. The difference between AT&T and CenturyLink compared to Verizon is the prior two have seen their shares decline in the last several years.

The question now is where does Verizon's dividend go from here? The good news for investors is it seems likely that the company's dividend growth could see a substantial increase over the next multiple years. With $9.8 billion in expected savings over the next four years, this equates to roughly $650 million per quarter. Even if Verizon only utilized half of this savings for dividend increases, this would equate to a $0.28 increase in the annual dividend, or a 5.2% yield.

It seems very likely the company will increase the dividend by 2% or more in keeping with historical norms. A 2% increase, plus this additional $0.28, would indicate an annual dividend of $2.69. Keep in mind this is if Verizon only uses half of its savings on the dividend. The company's payout ratio would decrease, and the yield would rise to 5.3%.

If investors are willing to pay $50 for a 4.6% yield, it seems likely the stock would rise to as much as $58 as the new payout is digested by the market. Given this type of increase should be possible for the next several years, investors who think of Verizon as a boring dividend play may need to reassess their expectations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.