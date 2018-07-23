La-Z-Boy: Not Enough Growth, And Too Many Risks

A ceiling has stayed on the stock around $34 - and that seems about right, at best, and there's a modest case for a short here.

But it's not as if performance necessarily has been torrid, and near the end of the cycle valuation should be coming down.

Over the past few years, La-Z-Boy (LZB) really has been the quintessential residential furniture stock. LZB's peers have faced the same industry-wide challenges, but their stories have had additional drivers: the short squeeze/turnaround at RH (RH), the move to profitability by the retail business at Bassett Furniture (BSET), and a key acquisition at Hooker Furniture (HOFT).

Meanwhile, save for a few dealer acquisitions, La-Z-Boy seems the same as it ever was, at least from a business model standpoint. It's a classic American middle-class brand that relies in large part on end customer demand. That was enough in the first half of the decade. Margins steadily moved up and so did LZB stock (which traded in the low-single digits as recently as late 2011). Of late, however, the road has gotten much tougher. Comps have been modest, and input cost inflation has pressured margins, particularly over the last few quarters.

For the most part, the recent performance seems to reflect industry-wide challenges - not necessarily any weakness on the part of La-Z-Boy itself. And that's kind of the problem. The industry itself appears to be in a tough spot, one reason why I exited my position in HOFT, which I still think is the best pick in the space. It's been a space to trade in, not invest in, over the past few years (and there too, LZB reflects the industry). And with LZB toward the high end of the multi-year range, I don't see much reason to take on the industry-wide risk for a company that's performing well - but hardly spectacularly.

A Lack Of Growth

The past two years for La-Z-Boy have been a bit of a grind. In FY17 (ending April), revenue was pretty much flat excluding the comparison against a 53rd week the year before. Margins did tick up, with a strong performance in the core upholstery business (EBIT 12.3%, the highest in over a decade) and in terms of COGS. But pre-tax income still only rose 4% or so, with EPS up about 2% (by my numbers) excluding discrete items.

From a headline perspective, the news looks a little better for FY18. Revenue rose 4.2% year over year. EPS (again, with my adjustments for discrete items, mostly tax charges in fiscal Q3 and Q4) moved up 4.6% to $1.81 from $1.73 the year before. But looking closer, the performance looks a bit more concerning.

In terms of revenue, nearly all of the growth was acquired or developed. Per figures from the 10-K, the acquisition of the La-Z-Boy wholesale business added about 1.2 points of growth. Acquired dealers in the retail business provided a boost of ~1.3 points, and new stores about 1 point. Organic growth, then, is pretty much flat, after a similar performance the year before.

In Upholstery, volume actually dropped 2.5 points year over year. A mix shift to power leather helped revenue, as did a pricing increase (70 bps). Casegoods had a very strong year (particularly in the second half), which seems in part a result of an industry-wide trend. (That business had shown weakness pretty much across the board, including at BSET and HOFT, until the past few quarters.) Sales grew 11% for the year and over 17% in the fourth quarter - basically by getting more floor space and more turns from newer product, rather than any one-time factors.

Results in the retail business look rather mixed. For the year, network-wide (which includes owned stores and dealers; LZB owns a little over 40% at this point) same-store written sales were up 2.3%. But in LZB's owned business, delivered comps declined over 1% year over year, and have fallen for seven straight quarters.

Management was asked directly about the divergence on the Q4 call. CEO Kurt Darrow admitted that dealer stores were doing better, but attributed some of the gap to the fact that La-Z-Boy has taken over struggling dealers in the past, and still is working to improve sales in those markets. I'm not entirely sure I buy that argument. In FY16 and FY17 combined, LZB acquired 25 stores for $65 million - $2.4 million a store.

That's not a price that suggests those businesses (8 operators in total) were struggling, and past commentary and press releases have cited dealer retirements as a driving factor in those deals. It's certainly fair to wonder whether LZB simply isn't operating as well as its dealers, which raises the question of whether the company should be ramping up its ownership (its share was ~30% five years ago) and expanding its footprint. Traffic continues to be weak, which too is an industry-wide issue, and likely due at least in part to consumers doing more research online.

Meanwhile, there are some concerns on the margin front. GAAP EBIT margin fell about 60 bps year-over-year. Commentary from the K suggests as much as 50 bps came from legal settlements that benefited FY17 COGS and hurt FY18 SG&A. But Q4 also saw sharply lower incentive compensation, a 40 bps boost to the full year results, per the Q4 call.

Upholstery EBIT margins dropped 150 bps excluding the aforementioned legal settlement, due to higher input costs and deleverage of fixed costs against the lower volume. Retail margins rose 10 bps, attributed to discretionary cost-cutting offset by higher marketing. Casegoods margins expanded nicely, but that business generates about 8% of the profit that Upholstery does.

On a comparable basis, EBIT and pre-tax income were about flat, with a lower tax rate (excluding one-time items) providing pretty much all of the EPS growth.

Looking backwards, then, there's not a lot to get excited about. Marketing spend continues to rise, but there's not much in the way of volume growth. The shift to motion is helpful, but (again) seemingly part of an industry-wide trend, though La-Z-Boy's duo line appears to be a winner. Owned comps are weak, with network performance decent. And input costs already are creeping up. This certainly seems like a stagnant business - and some acceleration is needed to drive upside, if not support what remains an admittedly reasonable valuation.

Looking Forward

And one real concern on that front is the fact that La-Z-Boy is reflective of its industry. That industry, particularly in the middle-class (ish) range, really doesn't look all that healthy right now. Steel, polyurethane foam, and lumber prices all are rising. La-Z-Boy, like peers, is taking price increases. But that presents a potential headwind to volume growth (though it remains to be seen how consumers will react).

Meanwhile, there's the fact that demand really isn't that strong - and certainly not as strong as it seems like it should be. LZB growth is rather modest, and the same is true for Bassett the past three years (comps in the 1%+ range) and retailer pure-play Haverty Furniture (HVT). Maybe there's another leg up on the way if consumers start to trust the economy a bit more, but (as I've written more times than I can count), we are in year nine of a macro recovery. Theoretically, at this point, multiples should be coming down for LZB, a reasonably cyclical stock.

Meanwhile, input cost pressure likely isn't going anywhere. La-Z-Boy has taken a second price increase, per the Q4 call. But it will take at least a quarter to catch up, which raises some risk to Q1, which already is seasonally weak. (Delivery timing and an easy comparison - LZB plunged after the quarter last year - do offset some of that near-term risk, admittedly.) And there's the still-unclear potential effect of tariffs on both steel prices and power actuators imported from China. Canada has added a 10% tariff on imported furniture as well; that market drove 7% of FY18 revenue.

All told, investors really can't count on market growth to boost LZB - and if they see that growth coming, I still think BSET (which looks cheap) and HOFT (which has a better growth story) are more attractive. That leaves LZB needing to pull some company-specific levers - but I'm not sure what those are supposed to be.

Upholstery margins probably maxed out in FY17, as even management admitted, and if the current input cost environment holds I'm skeptical of a quick rebound from the 100 bps-plus lost in FY18. Casegoods isn't big enough. Retail traffic declines and, possibly, competition from Wayfair (W) and other online outlets don't suggest an acceleration. Marketing spend continues to rise; barring an acceleration in the company-owned businesses (and there are easy comparisons ahead) I'm not sure how that business expands. Its EBIT contribution, too, is relatively small, at ~12% of the segment-level total.

Valuation

Admittedly, LZB isn't pricing in much in the way of growth. Adjusting for the new tax rates, FY19 EPS probably clears $2 excluding any one-time hits. Street consensus is at $2.11, which suggests modest pre-tax growth and feels about in the ballpark.

That in turn suggests a 14x forward EPS multiple, backing out nearly $3 per share in net cash at year-end, and ~8.5x on a forward EV/EBITDA basis. Both seem reasonably on point, with the P/E (and a similar P/FCF) pricing in modest growth and EV/EBITDA a discount to better-performing HOFT and a premium to BSET, HVT, and struggling Ethan Allen (ETH).

But both multiples also seem to suggest that the risks outweigh the rewards, even at these levels. In the industry, cyclical and trade concerns likely offset any hopes for a sudden acceleration in demand. For LZB itself, there's not much evidence of a notable organic improvement in terms of either revenue or margins.

Darrow himself has admitted that the company's brand is weaker among millennials, another potential concern from a demographic standpoint going forward. The $55 million acquisition of Joybird, made after the quarter close, is an interesting move, with that online and custom business no doubt targeted toward millennials. Against a $1.5 billion market cap, however, I'm not sure that's a game-changer.

From here, the question really is whether LZB might be a short. Given thin (mid-8 in FY18, adjusted) EBIT margins and a high fixed cost base, even a modest valuation might be too high, particularly if tariff concerns rise. And in fact, short interest has climbed to a six-year peak:

Chart since January 1, 2011

With a clean balance sheet and a modest valuation, I'm not sure I'm compelled by a straight short. LZB options do have a surprising amount of open interest, and the October 30/35 put spread is basically a one-to-one bet at Friday's prices. Commentary on the Q4 call did suggest more margin pressure from input costs in Q1, but again, delivery timing, a lower tax rate, and a very easy comparison could work to minimize that in terms of Y/Y growth.

Still, $32 does look a bit steep here heading into fiscal 2019 - and I struggle to see what the compelling case for real upside is here. LZB has performed reasonably well, even with the 4-4-5 plan falling short due to real estate prices in certain urban markets, but the industry hasn't helped much. And unless LZB performs better, or that industry changes, I question what can lead LZB to break out of its post-election range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.