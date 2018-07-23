Entree Resources-Great Long Investment But Can It Be Promising In The Short Term?

Entree Resources (EGI) is a Canadian mining company that holds 20% joint venture interests (together with Oyu Tolgoi LLC) in some parts of the OT mine, with the remaining/major stake owned by Turquoise Hill (TRQ), Rio Tinto (RIO) and GoM (read: Mongolian government).

Source: Entree Resources

This article will discuss the development opportunities associated with a high-value growth stock but as I will discuss later in the article, the likely returns will accrue over a very, very 'long' time period and (on a lighter note) you might not live long enough to see EGI bearing fruit. Since EGI promises very strong potential returns over a much longer time period that might span 2-4 decades, I believe we may see many swings in the share price and their magnitude may be amplified due to geopolitical factors beyond the control of the current mining companies.

The dynamics of shared mining interests:

EGI's joint venture interest in OT is limited to 20% stake in specific portions of Hugo North Lift-1 and Lift-2, and the Heruga copper-gold deposits in the OT mine. For simplicity, it may be stated that OT mine has four major locations that define the mine's rich reserves (and these are illustrated in the next section). These locations include Hugh North, Hugo South, Southern Oyu Tolgoi and Heruga deposits. Perhaps the following diagram will best explain the shared interests between stakeholders.

Source: May 2018 Presentation-EGI

Before elaborating on the thesis, I would like to mention that OT mine is currently dependent upon surface 'open-pit' operations but significant growth in production can be expected when the 'underground' block-cave mining kicks-in to ramp up production. This milestone is targeted to be achieved somewhere around 2021.

Impressive resource potential at Hugo North Extension Lift-1 & 2 and Heruga deposits:

The diagram below highlights the four major production zones in the OT mine. Besides, it reflects the development status at Hugo North Extension Lift-1 (HNE-1) and defines the production potential at HNE-2 and Heruga deposits.

Source: June 2018 Presentation-TRQ

The mining complex shown above is spread across an area of ~12-13 kilometers in diameter. Let us first consider the production potential of these assets. Table-1 represents Hugo North mineral estimates while Table-2 provides estimates of mineralization at the Heruga deposits.

Table-1 (Source: Technical report available on SEDAR)

Table-2 (Source: Technical report available on SEDAR)

HNE-1 is under development and will become operational by 2021. This is an underground mining project with potential ore reserves of ~750 Mt.

The longer we envisage the future, the better EGI seems to get:

The latest technical report on the underground resources was issued in Feb 2018 and provides an estimate of the underlying resources. This report presents two scenarios for evaluating underground development in the JV. The first one is called "2018 Reserve Case" and the second one, "2018 Life of Mine-Preliminary Economic Assessment (or '2018 PEA' in short)".

2018 Reserve Case: The first case is limited to the mineral reserves at HNE-1 from EGI's 20% attributable share in the JV (also called 'EJV'). This case estimates that EGI will generate an NPV of $111 MM (discounted @8%). The 'Reserve Case' provides more accurate projections than the '2018 PEA'.

2018 PEA: The latter case includes the HNE-1 and also includes rough estimates of EGI's stake in HNE-2 and Heruga deposits. According to this assessment EGI has ~$277 MM of post-tax NPV (discounted @8%) that will accrue from the initial 33 years of operations of the HNE-1 & 2. This assessment does not detail the mineral resources at the Heruga deposits, however it does establish the longevity of EGI's stake with the project initially assessed to run for 77+ years (up to 2098).

At this stage, it can be stated that EGI has little value to deliver in the medium term but this could be an entirely different company at least 10+ years from now.

Risks glued to these favorable estimates:

In my opinion, the two factors that largely limit the accuracy of such projections are the longevity of the projects and the metal prices assumed in deriving NPV estimates. As mentioned above, HNE-1 is expected to become operational in 2021 (approximately 3+ years from now) and the LoM (read: Life of Mine) is initially assessed to be 77+ years from 2021. While we are on it, readers should clearly note that the Hugo North extensions and Heruga deposits cannot become operational simultaneously; rather they would take many years of gradual underground development to become operational (actually decades).

Secondly the NPV estimates are based on copper, gold, and silver prices at $3/lb, $1,300/oz. and $19/oz respectively.

Sequentially, HNE-1 should go live around 2021, and HNE-2 may take another decade to become operational due to gradual underground development. Going forward, Heruga deposits will be the last line of defense that can only be expected to start after significant underground development has been made at HNE-1 & 2 and the other segments of the OT mine (safely assume 30+ years from now). Given the fact that Heruga deposits will be mined after at least 3 decades, it's easy to comprehend why EGI did not provide an NPV estimate for the Heruga deposits as NPV will be largely diminished due to a very high discount factor.

Additional risks in Entree's 20% Joint Venture interest:

Although it can reasonably be expected that HNE-1 will start operations by 2021 however there is this risk of unwarranted intervention from Mongolian government, that can ruin the fun. If you consider TRQ's operations at OT mine, you can easily figure out that the GoM has proved their avarice in the OT project more than once. Their tools for drawing more money from the OT mine include but are not limited to unjustified tax demands, differences over cost sharing and share of ownership.

Now some readers might argue that EJV is based on 80% ownership by GoM and that rules out any risk of GoM intervention; but in my view this is a key risk that continues to haunt stakeholders in the OT project (and these stakeholders include RIO, TRQ and EGI). So have you considered the risk of 'nationalization of natural resources' that might be the slogan run by any leftist contesting the next Mongolian elections? Then do also consider how many elections will be conducted during the LoM of the OT project and how many adverse things can happen. Yes, you got the point.

Despite these risks EGI has a favorable position:

Consider the following informational YouTube video that highlights the strong growth potential accruing from EGI's 20% stake.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5MqwCQDfVI

The video also highlights the status of underground development at OT mine. In this video Robert Cinits, VP of EGI mentioned,

That development is marching towards our property boundary and will cross on to it in 2021.

At this point, it is appropriate to consider a geological map of EGI's stake in the OT asset.

Source: May 2018 Presentation-EGI

As noted above, the Hugo North Extension and Heruga deposits are located on the north-east and south-west side of the OT trend. The area enclosed in the box indicates the current 'open pit' mine site and the dark maroon patches outside the box represent EGI's JV stake.

However, the map also identifies another less-commonly-discussed asset. Consider the dark-blue region that identifies the Shivee Tolgoi Trend, which is 100% owned by EGI. As noted, Shivee Tolgoi has gold and copper deposits that will add to the company's riches.

From another angle, EGI carries less-risk in the asset because the asset is indirectly run by RIO; the well-known mining giant. Secondly, EGI has the development capital available (in the form of debt) and it only has to repay the debt through 90% of FCFs. It's due to this financing structure that EGI frequently reports this asset to have "Characteristics of a Royalty, benefits of a producer."

Could there be a real turnaround for this micro-cap stock?

In my opinion, Yes. Even though the FCFs accruing to EGI are spread far into the future, but EGI's rich stake in the OT project (which could arguably become the world's 3rd largest copper mine) is viewed covetously by quite a few mining companies. This fact was hinted by EGI's VP in the video linked above.

Source: CNBC

Sandstorm (SAND) owns ~14%, while RIO owns ~18% (direct and indirect) ownership in EGI. It is possible that one of these miners may offer to acquire further interest in EGI; and I think RIO is the one likely to become a suitor. In the event that an offer is made, it is quite possible that EGI stock may grow up to 4x from the current prices. This could be the case where RIO would want a greater share in the OT play and besides increasing its share in the TRQ's portion, RIO may also consider going for EGI's long -term interest. In my view, a lucrative offer from RIO would definitely be considered by EGI management.

Conclusion:

To sum it all, I should say that EGI is a very, very long investment that promises heavy returns in the coming 4-5 decades from now. However, considering the viability of assets over such a long period is quite risky. If things go as planned, their will be little upside to the stock before 2021 and investors could only hope to take advantage of possible dips to load up more of this micro cap. However, the real twist could come in the event that an offer is made to acquire EGI's 20% stake. Given the dynamics of the OT mining rights, I think the possible suitors to line-up for such an offer include RIO (directly or through TRQ) and SAND. However, RIO remains the stronger candidate with loads of FCFs. In my opinion, any such offer could possibly lift the price by 4x the current values.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.