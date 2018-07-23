Shoe Carnival: Investors Really Have To Trust The Business

There's a path to upside here, and enough to preclude a short, but it's not an easy one, and longs in SCVL are betting on management.

But the gains seem like an overreaction, even in the context of a strong performance from footwear as a whole so far this year.

I wrote back in December that everything around Shoe Carnival (SCVL) signaled stability. Even as the retail space went through an upheaval, Shoe Carnival's earnings, and share price, stayed basically flat from 2012 through the end of 2017. Comps weren't particularly impressive, and margins were narrowing, but new store growth was enough to keep profits and cash flow intact - and keep SCVL afloat even as other retailers (among them category leader Foot Locker (FL)) saw their stocks tumble.

Eight months later, SCVL actually has broken out. A strong Q1 report and raised full-year EPS guidance led SCVL to a new all-time high:

The stock has pulled back of late, dropping 8.5% in the last two sessions. The big decline at Skechers (SKX) likely hit the stock on Friday; that company is SCVL's second-largest customer behind Nike (NKE).

Still, SCVL has posted solid gains (~75% just since early November), and now is priced for some level of growth. EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.05 for FY18 (ending January 2019) suggests a P/E multiple over 14x, backing out net cash. EV/EBITDA now is over 7x, after tumbling below 5x last year. Tax reform likely helps on the latter front, but even that aside, the market's outlook here has notably changed.

Mine really hasn't, however. Of late, I've been too bearish on a number of brick-and-mortar names, SCVL, among them. But I'm skeptical there's really an inflection point here in Q1 - or at all. FY19 guidance still suggests a ~flat underlying business from a profit standpoint. Comps remain weak.

That said, even at the higher price, I'm not any more prepared to short SCVL than I was in December. (Many traders disagree; short interest is over 20% as a percentage of shares outstanding, and over 32% of the float.) There is a path here for SCVL to keep grinding out growth, between a return to new store growth next year, possible rent negotiations, and improved use of customer data.

Q2 should look like a monster quarter, due to a calendar shift around back to school. And SCVL management - even if the stock hasn't been a star performer over a multi-year stretch - continues to do a nice job. Even at $31+, there's the potential for SCVL to keep grinding out upside - but it will need strength in both management and the industry to continue.

Was Q1 A Game-Changer?

The most interesting question at the moment is to what extent, if any, the Q1 report really changes the case here. After all, SCVL jumped 21%, and at the moment trades ~0.5% below the post-earnings close.

Certainly, from a headline perspective, it looks like a game-changer, at least on the profit side. EBIT rose 31% year over year; EPS rose 73%, thanks to continuing share repurchases and, more materially, a much lower tax rate. SCVL beat consensus by $0.12, and raised full year guidance as well.

But there's also a reason to take a step back and question how meaningful the quarter really was. Comps still rose just 1.3%, albeit with some early quarter weather impact, and were actually below management expectations, per CFO Kerry Jackson on the Q1 call. And that's against a pretty easy comparison, with Q1 FY17 same-store sales down 3.9% due at least in part to sector-wide pressure from delayed tax refunds. From a top line perspective, there's no real inflection point here (though SCVL did raise comp guidance from flat to low-single digits to simply low-single digits).

On the margin front, an easier comparison helped as well. BDO (buying, distribution, and occupancy) leveraged 80 bps - but simply recaptured the pressure seen a year ago. And that figure benefited from a host of store closures in Q4, creating what is probably a one-time benefit (if one not necessarily set to reverse). Merchandise margin improvement of 70 bps shouldn't be discounted, admittedly, and comes on top of a 30 bps expansion last year. Shoe Carnival continues to do an admirable job of managing inventory and turns, and the strength in that figure probably is the best news in the quarter.

That said, the stock did rise 20% - and I'm not sure the news is quite that good. EBIT did rise sharply on the margin expansion - but because guidance implies ~4% margins this year. That's the good news/bad news aspect of SCVL: those thin margins mean modest improvements have amplified effects on the bottom line, but it also increases the risk of any compression.

Overall, it's a good quarter, but one where the post-earnings reaction looks a little overwrought (and may have been helped by a short squeeze). But it's also possible that SCVL could have moved to ~$31 anyway. As Quinn Foley pointed out in his review of the quarter, quarterly results in the footwear space as a whole were pretty solid. (Skechers hadn't reported at that point.) DSW (DSW), Shoe Carnival's closest peer, itself has gained almost 9% since the day before SCVL's big jump. And that's despite disappointing guidance coming out of Q1.

Looking Forward

Relative to the ~75% gains since early November, then, the Q1 beat probably isn't accounting for that much of it. Changing sector sentiment clearly is a big factor. DSW is up ~47% over the same period, and Foot Locker itself has risen 75%. That's at least a significant driver of SCVL's multiple expansion from ~10x EPS and ~5x EBITDA to ~15x and ~7x. Corporate tax reform has driven earnings expectations up double digits, depending on how one estimates the market priced in tax reform ahead of passage and how much of the savings will make it to the bottom line (instead of pricing or labor).

Still, this is a bit of a different stock at these levels, and this valuation. P/FCF multiples are still reasonably low, given low capex vs. D&A this year (a guided $10-$11M this year, including ~$5M maintenance, against ~$22M in D&A). My numbers suggest a normalized EV/FCF is in the 11x range, seemingly more attractive than the 14-15x ex-cash P/E figure.

Still, the market now is pricing in stability going forward, whereas past valuations suggested a decline. And I'm skeptical the past six months really support that shift. Even including the raised guidance out of Q1, my numbers still suggest flat EBITDA this year - and a figure ~12% below FY15 levels. Margins in terms of both EBIT and EBITDA have stabilized - but dropped 84 bps (EBIT) and 103 bps (EBITDA) over the two prior years. Margin-wise, at best this year looks like a 'new normal' - even with the strong Q1 and some help from last year's store closures.

In this business model, any expansion probably has to come from same-store sales - and I'm just not entirely sure how that happens. 46% of FY17 revenue came from Nike (35%) and Skechers - both of whom are ramping their own DTC efforts. Shoe Carnival is working on its omnichannel capabilities, including adding drop-shipping in Q2, but it's also admitted in the past that those efforts provide some margin pressure.

Meanwhile, sneaker demand on the whole, particularly on the athletic side, has been reasonably strong, and yet comps have been modest (0.3% in FY17, 0.5% in FY16, low single-digit guidance this year). What happens if that changes at all - or if the macro situation weakens?

While I'm skeptical, I'm not real thrilled about a short at the moment, for a couple of reasons. First, it's possible those comps do accelerate, even this year, particularly with soft comparisons and some apparent strength on the footwear side. (Bear in mind that Nike stock is up ~50% since mid-October itself.) And those thin margins can create substantial profit growth with just a bit of leverage, as seen in Q1.

Secondly, I do think that given external challenges (most notably on the e-commerce front), SCVL management is doing a pretty solid job of late. A 19% gain in the stock over the past five years obviously lags the market - but as far as retailers go, it's a pretty solid performance. And there are some levers to pull to keep the stock afloat going forward, at least.

Shoe Carnival continues to aggressively repurchase shares, and guidance on the Q1 call for a year-end count "slightly above" 15 million shares suggest it will buy back ~7% of the float this year. Inventories are in good shape, and as noted, merchandise margin has held up - and should continue to do so. Loyalty program data analysis is improving, which the company hopes will help with merchandising and its real estate decisions.

The company has paused store openings this year, with CEO Clifton Sifford interestingly saying on the Q1 call that "rents were just getting outrageous, and landlords were not feeling the pain of all the store closures that we were seeing around us." But the company expects to get back to store growth next year, and a target of 1,200 stores is nearly triple the current count of 405.

Even with 0-2% comps and the associated SG&A deleverage, there's still a way for Shoe Carnival to at least keep total profits reasonably stable - and then drive EPS growth through buybacks. With negative leverage on the balance sheet, I'm not sure what the upside to a short really is beyond maybe a reversion to the past range at +/- $25.

And the problem there is that Shoe Carnival is setting up a blowout Q2. FY17 had 53 weeks, and the year-over-year calendar shift is pulling back-to-school sales from Q3 last year into Q2 this year. As such, SCVL guided for double-digit total revenue growth in the quarter, with SG&A leverage and a 50-80 bps expansion in gross margin.

That guidance appears incorporated into analyst models: consensus suggests a 125% increase (not a typo) in EPS next quarter. It's debatable to what extent the market will understand that driver, and SCVL still could decline if EPS 'only' doubles and misses the Street by $0.06. But I still don't think it's particularly compelling to be short a stock of any kind that is likely to post triple-digit earnings growth, for any reason. And at this point, I don't think the bear case is close to compelling enough to take on that near-term risk.

Longer term, that might change - and I'd keep an eye on the Q2 numbers and the reaction to them. An undeserved spike could set up a nice opportunity ahead of a Q3 that will look much worse. For now, that, I see quite a bit of risk in SCVL from both sides. That's the double-edged swords of a business with 6%+ EBITDA margins - and quite a bit of uncertainty swirling about.

