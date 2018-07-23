SPY: Q2 Earnings Restoring Confidence

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is an attractive investment at its current market price. While the market has certainly seen some volatility this year, equities remain in positive territory, and are likely to move higher still in the second half of 2018. A positive earnings season has put to rest some fears that economic growth cannot continue, even as interest rates continue to rise.

Furthermore, strong results from the industrials sector have also shown that escalating trade disputes have not yet had a significant impact on the market. While this could change, I still have faith cooler heads will prevail. Finally, employment figures continue to improve, which tells me future gains to incomes are very likely.

Background

First, a little background on SPY. The fund is managed by State Street and its objective is "to seek to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index."

Currently, SPY is trading at $279.68/share and yields 1.76% annually, based on its current share price and last four distributions. Year-to-date, SPY is up around 4%, excluding dividends, which puts it right in line with the S&P 500's performance, which is what the fund is designed to do. This return is illustrated by the graph below:

Source: CNBC

While there are plenty of negative headlines out there currently, I believe the market will remain resilient in the second half of 2018, and continue to push equity exposure. Therefore, I believe SPY will be headed higher, and will explain why in detail below.

Earnings Season Set To Drive Gains

With earnings season underway, it is important to gauge broad market performance. With the technology sector leading much of the gains in the market this year, that could easily be masking underlying problems in other sectors. With trade disputes making headlines daily, as well as a forecast for further interest rate hikes, it would be easy to predict that corporate earnings have peaked and a recession is forthcoming.

Fortunately, this does not appear to be the case. While many companies have yet to report, earnings thus far have been roundly positive, which suggests that the negative headlines we have seen have not yet had a material impact on corporate bottom lines.

That is not to suggest that tariffs and rhetoric will not ever have an impact, but it gives reassurance that if the U.S. manages to resolve some trade disagreements more diplomatically, investors will not have suffered much. To illustrate how strong earnings have been, consider that 87% of companies in the S&P 500 that have reported so far have had actual earnings above estimates, which is displayed in the chart below:

Source: FactSet

Clearly, this is a positive figure. One of the surprise drivers is that 100% of companies in the Industrials sector posted above estimates, which is especially critical since that is a sector that should be disproportionately impacted by declining trade.

Of course, one could point out that escalating trade disputes have only recently begun to surface, and would not have been accounted for yet in Q2 earnings. While true, remember that this battle has been brewing for some time, and Trump announced his first round of tariffs that was signed back in March. The market reacted negatively to that announcement, but has since remained relatively subdued about further Chinese tariffs, in addition to a war of words between the European Union and Canada.

While the market may be underestimating this impact, positive U.S. corporate earnings are indeed showing that a lasting impact has not yet surfaced. For now, it seems, U.S. companies continue to do better than ever, and that should drive share prices higher in the near term.

Rising Dividends

Another important consideration that makes me confident in stocks right now is rising dividend payments. As an income-oriented investor, I like seeing increasing income streams under pretty much all circumstances. But this time around it is telling me that corporate America, while making lots of money now, appears confident that they will continue to make a lot of money, which is perhaps even more important. Companies are very reluctant to decrease their dividends, so I view increases as an important sign of management's confidence in their company, their sector, and the economy as a whole.

While you shouldn't invest in SPY for the dividend stream necessarily, it is always a positive sign when you see the yield increase. While its current yield is under 2%, there is a good chance it will push higher in the second half of the year, all other things being equal. This is likely because the first half of 2018 saw dividends increase, and I don't see many reasons why this won't repeat itself in the second half. For example, in Q1 and Q2 this year, SPY paid out distributions totaling $2.34/share.

This represented an increase of almost 5.7% compared to what was paid out in Q1 and Q2 of 2017 ($2.22/share). As I mentioned above, corporate earnings appear stronger than expected, which tells me further dividend hikes are forthcoming. This will allow SPY to help bear the brunt of further interest rate hikes, and gives further confidence that investing in equities continues to be the right move.

IT Sector - Shining

An important point when considering SPY, is the outlook for the Information Technology sector, as it makes up over a quarter of the fund's portfolio, as illustrated by the graphic below:

Source: State Street

Fortunately, this is a sector that has been leading the market, which explains SPY's overweight exposure. And it is more than just the "FANG" stocks, as the sector has seen broad gains year-to-date, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Fidelity

As you can see, tech is clearly one of the top-performing sectors, and that has helped SPY push higher. However, past performance never guarantees future results, so it is important to consider this sector's outlook when deciding if buying a fund that is overweight technology is right for you. The good news is this sector has continued its strong performance during Q2 this year, with revenues rising in the double digits. In fact, the IT sector is actually the third fastest growing sector, in terms of revenue, as illustrated by the chart below: Source: FactSet

This tells me this sector is continuing to grow, and is helping pull up the S&P. The takeaway here is that SPY's exposure to this sector is largely a positive, and should continue to help the fund going forward.

Bottom Line

This year has been unusual, to say the least. While equities have posted positive returns, it has not been a smooth ride. Consider SPY, which has given investors a total return around 5% since the year started. While this sounds good, it is important to note that it had a similar return only three weeks in to the year! Since then, it has been an up and down ride, with the market using the past six months to essentially get back to where it was in mid-January.

So, the question on everyone's mind is, what's next? While flurries of negative headlines seem to dominate the news, such as escalating trade disputes and White House impatience with interest rate hikes, the positive is not too hard to find. Namely, earnings season has started off with a bang, with a large majority of companies besting expectations. Growing earnings is the best criteria for growing share prices, and that is helping to renew my confidence in equities for the second half of the year.

Corporate America has handled interest rate increases in stride, so I do not see the coming rate hikes later in the year as a threat to derail this growing economy. With unemployment near the bottom of its range, at 4%, corporate earnings growing, and rising dividends, I remain committed to equity exposure headed in to 2019. I believe investors should continue to stay the course with stocks, and SPY is a great way to diversify your portfolio. Therefore, I would recommend investors consider initiating positions in SPY at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.