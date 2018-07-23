IGM Financial: Is Its Headwinds Manageable?

Investment Thesis

IGM Financial (OTCPK:IGIFF) (TSX: (IGM)) is a mutual fund company in Canada. The company is facing strong competitions from low-cost passive investing as well as larger Canadian banks' mutual fund products. IGM Financial is adjusting itself to meet the challenges by changing its fee structure, pivoting towards high net-worth gross sales, and offering innovative products to meet the needs of its customers. However, its shares are fairly valued. While it pays a dividend with an attractive yield of 5.7%, its payout ratio is quite high. Dividend growth investors should exercise caution and continue to monitor its payout ratio.

Source: YCharts

IGM Financial's Headwinds

Margin compression

We have included in the following chart IGM Financial's net income as a percentage of total revenue. As we can see from the chart, IGM Financial's margin continues to compress since 2011. Its net income as a percentage of total revenue declined from the high of 34.6% in 2011 to the low of 20.1% in 2017. We believe this is due to increasing popularity of passive investments and competition from its bank rivals. As we know, passive products such as ETFs are becoming a popular investment tool for investors as it achieves returns similar to the benchmark indexes but with much lower management expense than actively managed mutual funds.

Source: Morningstar

Besides ETF, Canada's large banks are also offering their own mutual funds to its bank clients with lower management expense and front cost. Combinations of these factors are making it difficult for IGM Financial to grow its revenue and expand its margin. We can see this from the rising of its advertising and promotion expenses as a percentage of its revenue in the past several years. As can be seen from the chart below, this expense has increased from 34% of its revenue in 2011 to 37.6% of its revenue in 2017.

IGM Financial Is Moving In The Right Direction

Despite unfavorable headwinds, IGM Financial has some strategies to offset the impacts:

Shifting Towards Asset-based Compensation

In 2017, IGM Financial announced its strategy to turn away from sales-based compensation to asset-based compensation. Management expects its asset-based income to increase to about 67% of its total compensations in 2019. This will be much higher than the 54.6% back in 2015. We like this strategy because it aligns the interest of its clients with the company's interest. If IGM Financial can help improve its clients' assets, the company will be able to receive higher revenue. On the other hand, if the company is unable to grow its clients' assets, its net income will be reduced. Despite the short-term negative impact, management noted in its previous conference call that they are expecting the change to result in an improvement in compensation income. As can be seen from the chart below, its compensation income is expected to increase to C$740 million in 2019 (or an increase of about 3.5% year over year).

Source: Q1 2018 Investor Presentation

Significant Growth In High Net-Worth Gross Sales

We like the fact that IGM Financial continues to grow its high net-worth gross sales. In fact, HNW now represents about 42% of total sales in its Investors Group segment. Its Q1 2018 gross sales of C$1.2 billion were about 10% increase year over year. This is an indication of IGM Financial's competitive product offering as well as its excellent financial services they offered to their clients. According to Janiczek Wealth Management, HNW clients tend to value the relationship between them and their advisors. Therefore, IGM Financial's strategy of providing enhanced services (e.g. quality of advice) should result in a long-term relationship with its HNW clients (and hence an increase in AUM). IGM Financial's strategy is working well. Without the 10% growth of AUM from its HNW clients, its total AUM growth rate would be negative.

Source: Q1 2018 Investor Presentation

Continued Product Innovation: Absolute Return Mutual Funds Launching

In response to fierce competition, IGM Financial has come up with different products to meet its clients' needs in the past few years. In fact, the company's new product and innovative product offerings have delivered over C$4.6 billion in net sales in the past 5 years. IGM Financial has recently launched the first absolute return fund in Canada. We like the strategy as the ability of offering different funds increase its competitive position as it allows its advisors to offer a one-stop uncorrelated solution for investors who may want to diversify their portfolio. This strengthens its position to defend its market share from the big banks.

Source: Q1 2018 Investor Presentation

Valuation

IGM Financial's price to earnings ratio of 15.6x is about 1.4x multiples above its 5-year average of 14.2x. This suggests that it is slightly overvalued. From a dividend growth perspective, readers will notice that the company only hiked its dividend twice after 2010. This is quite a contrast to the significant increase of its dividend from 2001 to 2010. Its payout ratio of 88.9% is quite high. Looking forward, we believe dividend growth will likely only be modest due to its high payout ratio. We do note that its current dividend yield of 5.7% is quite attractive.

Risks And Challenges

Investors should keep in mind that a significant decline in stock markets will reduce its assets under management. In addition, there may also be significant net redemptions in a financial market crash. These will result in a decline in its compensation and management income. Investors should also keep in mind that the headwinds will continue to exist for quite some time as competitions from both banks and ETFs will likely continue to pressure IGM Financial's margin. Its sales volume may also be impacted.

Investor Takeaway

IGM Financial's efforts to stay competitive (innovative products, fee structure simplification, HNW sales growth, etc.) have helped to strengthen its position. However, competitions from low-cost ETFs and funds offered by larger Canadian banks will likely continue to pressure its margin. Its high payout ratio also means that the company's future dividend growth will likely be limited. Investors may want to wait for a better entry point.

