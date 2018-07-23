Cleveland-Cliffs - 'Money Printing Machine'

Going forward, we will see further benefits from the company's unique position in the US steel market.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is one of the most interesting stocks on the market. Not only is the company in one of the most cyclical industries, they are also working on an amazing comeback after getting crushed during the commodity crash of 2015. The latest second quarter results delivered exactly what investors had hoped for: the company is back on track.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs

Another Earnings Beat

The second quarter of this year was the best second quarter since 2014. In other words, it was the best quarter since the commodity and manufacturing peak. After four years of consistent execution of a well-designed and thoroughly implemented strategy, the company has become a very powerful cash-generating enterprise according to the CEO Lourenco Goncalves. EPS came in at $0.76 versus expectations of $0.56. Not only is this 171% higher than one year ago, it is also the sixth earnings beat out of the past 8 quarters.

Source: Estimize

Adjusted EBITDA from the US iron ore segment accelerated from $161.5 million to $301.3 million. The total EBITDA growth rate came in at a stunning 103.5%. The current quarter is also the first quarter in more than 10 years with only two EBITDA components: US iron ore and corporate/other. This is the result of a series of divestitures like the exit from the Asian Pacific iron ore market.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Total sales volume accelerated from 4.3 million long tons to almost 6.0 long tons. This 38.5% increase was driven by strong domestic demand and an overall strong steel market in the US. One reason is the recent implementation of tariffs which stimulates increased domestic production. However, the company mentioned that even without steel tariffs, they would argue that the steel industry is in a very good place right now. This perfectly confirms the outlook given by leading indicators.

Adding to that, Cleveland-Cliffs increased its full year volume expectations from 20.5 million to 21 million long tons. Between 6.0 and 6.5 million tons are expected to be shipped in the third quarter of this year.

Total production volume has accelerated 17.5% in the second quarter while total sales improving 51.6% thanks to strong pricing. Stronger pricing was also the result of the company's contract structure which deemphasizes the influence of the IODEX as a metric and magnifies the impact of the strong market conditions for both pellet premium and domestic steel prices. Cliffs also benefited from higher HRC prices which is the result of strong economic growth and the implementation of import tariffs.

Cost of goods sold underperform sales growth. COGS growth came in at 31.6% which caused the sales margin to soar 97%.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

'Money Printing Machine'

One way Lourenco Goncalves used to describe his company was 'money printing machine'. This is a direct quote from the most recent earnings call. The reason is the unique position Cleveland-Cliffs has in the US.

In my last article I discussed a few structural changes which give Cleveland Cliffs a unique position in the US. One reason is the move to exclusively focus on the US my offering high quality iron ore and hot briquetted iron.

The new HBI plant is expected to be fully operational in 2020. Moreover, this new HBI project is cheaper than expected. In the second quarter the company spent $44 million on capital expenditures of which $23 million went to the new HBI plant. Total investments towards HBI are at $81 this year. The expected outflow for the full year has been lowered from $225 million to $200 million which is the result of negotiations and the timing of disbursements.

The company also fully completed its divestitures. All five coal mines, Wabush, Blue Lake, chromite, nickel and all other small projects have been shut down. The most recent sale of APIO was the final step of the company's goal to exclusively focus in the great lakes area.

That being said, Cleveland-Cliffs mentions a very favorable business environment in the US. Every single subsector is showing strong year-on-year growth. The most recent actions from the Trump administration have greatly benefited the steel industry. Cleveland-Cliffs for example is currently benefiting from massively rising HRC prices (graph below) while the lower tax rate supports an increased cash flow over the next few years and beyond.

On top of our favorable contracts, we will have a large tax refund and no taxes to pay, thanks to tax reform, and no more negative impact from APIO. This will leave us with a lot of free cash flow to allocate both this year and next. - Cleveland-Cliffs Q2/2018 Earnings Transcript

Source: TradingView

Moreover, Cleveland-Cliffs aims to reach a net debt level of $1 billion. This number will provide the company with enough stability to withstand market downturns.

And last but not least, let me share another quote from Lourenco Goncalves with you. He perfectly describes the company's unique position. Moreover, what looks like a good sales pitch to investors is actually a good strategy which is currently turning out the way Cleveland-Cliffs expected.

And let's make it abundantly clear, Cliffs is the only company that can do it, because we are the only proven and capable producer of DR grade pellets in United States. Cliffs is on the only one that has full control over feedstock, DR grade pellets and that’s a decisive factor; the most important element in actually being able to produce a high­-quality and cost­-effective DRI, HBI. - Cleveland-Cliffs Q2/2018 Earnings Transcript

Takeaway

Cleveland-Cliffs is doing exactly what it promised. The turnaround seems to be working. Sales volumes are soaring thanks to a strong US economy and increasing demand for high-quality steel. Better prices and underperforming input costs caused EBITDA to double.

On top of that, the company is spending less on its HBI project while future cashflow is further supported by a low tax rate.

The stock price exploded after the earnings release and ended the day almost 13% higher. It seems that the stock price is finally gaining momentum after going sideways since 2016. I believe the stock price will soar towards $14 rather sooner than later.

Source: TradingView

The only reason to become bearish is a severe economic slow down and commodity downturn which I do not expect to see over the next few months.

I am happily staying long and believe we are just at the beginning of the company's success story.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.