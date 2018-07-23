Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II: Great Monthly Income CEF, July 2018 Review

This article is about the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) for steady monthly income and a secondary goal of capital appreciation. EOS is 8.75% of The Good Business Portfolio (see my article on 2018 first-quarter earnings and performance review for the complete portfolio list) and is an income fund. The fund tries to model the Russell 1000 and matches the information technology percentage and slightly higher in the consumer discretionary sector than the index. The EOS fund invests in large-cap and mid-cap companies and would be a good addition to a portfolio needing more diversification in this category.

Fundamentals of EOS will be looked at in the following topics:

Yearly income percentage and total return

Company allocation

Covered calls

Distributions

Takeaways

Yearly Income Percentage and Total Return

Being in retirement, my goal is to have a steady monthly income without the swings of dividends that are paid on a quarterly or yearly basis. The fund's distribution of 5.9% ($0.0875 per month) return in today's low-interest rate environment is fantastic.

I calculated the total return of EOS over a four-year plus six-month period, starting with January 1, 2014, until year to date 2018 - i.e., 54 months in total. I chose this time frame since it included the great year of 2017, the moderate year of 2014, the losing year of 2015, and the average year of 2016. EOS outperformed the Dow average by 23.66%. For the 54-month period, the Dow's total return was 52.43%, and EOS beat it at 76.09%. EOS does well in an up market, but had trouble in 2016, in the manic-depressive market of that year. 2018 year-to-date EOS is doing 20% better than the Dow as the tech FANG companies are doing well. The economy seems to be moving up going forward, which is good for EOS with its covered call approach to dampen the swings of the market.

Investment Total Return for 49 Months The difference from Dow Baseline Yearly Distribution EOS 76.09% 23.66% 5.9% Baseline 52.43% -- --

The price took a down spike in late 2015, as did the market, but came back with the market in the next year and a half. The five-year price chart below shows the valuation of the EOS portfolio while paying out a steady monthly income throughout the year.

EOS data by YCharts

Company Allocation

The Eaton Vance website gives a full list of the companies and percentage of each in the fund portfolio for the latest quarter. The table below gives the top 10 companies for the fund and their percentage in the fund. Using the price chart data, I calculated the total return of EOS's top 10 companies out of the approximate 63 that the fund owns. All 10 outperformed against the Dow average total return of 52.43% over the 54-month test period. The total percentage of the top 10 companies in the fund is shown at the bottom of the table. So overall, the fund has great companies in its portfolio, with the first 10 each producing a total return above the Dow average over the 54-month test period.

Company Percentage In Portfolio Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) 7.92% Amazon (AMZN) 6.65% Visa (V) 4.64% Facebook (FB) 4.54% Salesforce (CRM) 2.69% Microsoft (MSFT) 2.66% Adobe Systems (ADBE) 2.40% Apple (AAPL) 2.38% Raytheon (RTN) 2.26% Ecolab (ECL) 2.11%

Source: Eaton Vance web site

Total 38.25%

Covered Calls

The fund sells covered calls for income and downside protection. EOS sells covered calls against 48% of its company positions, with an average duration of 26 days and 10.3% out of the money. Covered calls provide the EOS fund portfolio some downside risk protection and extra income to smooth out the normal market gyrations. The management, in using covered calls, has the time to use covered call exit methods if the market price goes against it. For EOS, selling covered calls on individual company positions provides a steady income that does well in total return in a strong up market and gives some downside protection in weaker markets. In the present volatile market, the covered calls do not give enough protection to stop the fund price from taking a hit, but over the long run, EOS does well. If you want to learn about covered calls, I recommend the books written by Alan Ellman on the subject.

Distributions

Each month, the fund issues a statement saying which part of the distributions comes from short-term capital gains, long-term capital gains, investment income, and the return of capital. It is best to have EOS in a tax-deferred account so that you do not have to handle the tax calculations for the different categories of the distribution, and most of the income is taxable. The EOS distribution for March 2018 had the cumulative distributions for the first six months of 2018 at 0.0% investment income, 0.0% short-term capital gains, 100% long-term capital gains, and 0% return of capital. Short-term and long-term gains are normally a significant part of the EOS distribution. The fund does well in a strong up market and follows the market in an average market. The fund managers advise against drawing any performance conclusions from the distribution breakdown. They do manage the fund payouts to try and keep the monthly payment constant. The negative side of the return of capital is that it reduces your cost basis so that upon selling, you will have a larger long-term capital gain if held more than a year in a taxable account. For a full explanation of the return of capital, please refer to the article written by Douglas Albo (CEFs and Return of Capital: Is It as Bad as It Sounds?).

Takeaways

EOS is a good income vehicle in a tax-deferred account. It gives a high monthly distribution which is steady and beats the Dow averages over the test period of 54 months. It also provides someone like me, who generally picks his own companies, an easy means of buying a diversified portfolio of large-cap and mid-cap tech companies without having to research each of them in detail. EOS is a good complement to individual company positions. The fund follows the market in an average market and does well in a strong up market. EOS also provides steady income, with fund price muted both on the upside and downside swings by the covered calls. EOS also sells for a small premium of 2% but is easily made up by the great total return. EOS is 8.75% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be trimmed when EOS hits 9% of the portfolio.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before making any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.