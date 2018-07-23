Weekly Cannabis Report: Tilray Jumps 75% After IPO

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for cannabis investors to receive the latest developments and analysis.

Trading Summary

Last week, the widely-tracked Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) traded down 9.2% and ended the week at C$16.30. We recently published our quarterly update on this ETF here.

Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (OTCPK:HZEMF) which tracks smaller growers ended the week at C$6.98, down 5.5% from last week.

U.S.-listed marijuana ETF, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), ended the week at US$27.26, down 5.4% from last week. Check out our most recent update on the ETF's 2018 1H performance here.

The cannabis sector continues to trade down last week, following the downward trend started a few weeks back. There have been concerns of investors following the "buy the rumor, sell the news" mentality after Canada's cannabis bill was passed. The sector remains volatile as companies are expected to begin selling cannabis in October per the latest government plans. We think investors should not panic during this period of volatility and stick to companies with superior business model and market position.

Sector Update

Tilray Jumps 75% in Two Days Post-IPO

The last major Canadian cannabis company Tilray (TLRY) just officially debuted on the Nasdaq, marking the first IPO on a major U.S. exchange by Canadian cannabis companies. Tilray has long been one of the most anticipated IPO in the cannabis world due to its long operating history and early involvement of private equity. Tilray chose to list in the U.S. instead of Canada in order to attract higher quality investor base including institutions. The majority of Canadian-listed cannabis companies are held by retail investors which made trading more volatile and short term in nature. Tilray has its eyes set on the big prize and has taken its time to execute and raise capital. Clearly, the listing was a huge success and investors are all over it. However, despite our great enthusiasm for Tilray, we would caution investors against buying now due to the high risk of a major pullback. We can't predict the market but believe the 75% jump is a bit too much and involves some level of speculation. We plan to publish a detailed analysis of Tilray this week.

Canada Proposes New Cannabis Tax

Cannabis producers in Canada are opposing a newly proposed tax plan by the Canadian government that aims to recover $100 million regulatory costs. To remind readers, the Canadian government already has an excise tax of $1.0 per gram (or 10% of the retail price if higher). The tax is still in the consultation phase and the final form might differ from the current proposal. Cannabis firms in Canada are right to be concerned as we have already been sounding alarms over the lack of retail market in the country. Companies will not be able to operate their own retail stores, so wholesale will comprise the majority of their revenue in the future. There will be heavy government intervention on pricing and retail strategy which is obviously not optimal for the market. We think if the proposal is implemented, the cannabis companies will face an even heavier regulatory burden when competing with black market suppliers. We will continue to track the development of this proposal.

Manitoba Announces Additional Cannabis Tax

When we reported that the awarding of retail licenses in the Canadian province of Manitoba, nobody would have thought of the newly proposed tax regime by the government. Last week, Manitoba announced that it will levy a retail markup of 75 cents per gram, plus an additional 9% of sales from the private retailers. The retailers will also have to contribute another 6% of their revenue to a "social responsibility" fund to help fund social services including cannabis-related education and enforcement. The 75 cents per gram tax will become part of the federal excise tax, meaning it's not meant to be a duplicate but rather the province's share of the excise tax. Remember from our Guide to Provincial Regulations, the government's Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries will control the procurement of cannabis that will be sold to four retail license holders. That means the retailers will buy their cannabis from the government at a price that is 9% higher than the wholesale price, in addition to the 6% required "social responsibility tax". Delta 9 (OTC:VRNDF) said that the tax was unexpected, and we think it will result in loss of margin for all private retailers that won the license earlier this year.

Together with the newly proposed regulation tax mentioned earlier, we are seeing an emerging risk for cannabis companies in Canada from government intervention and heavy regulatory and tax burden. The industry is already being burdened with so much tax before they had a chance to test the market and become competitive relative to the black market.

Aphria Announces Latin America Acquisition

Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) announced its expansion into Latin American through an acquisition of a portfolio of assets from Scythian Biosciences (OTCQB:SCCYF), a TSX-V listed cannabis company. The transaction includes assets in Colombia, Argentina, Jamaica, and potentially Brazil through a ROFR. Aphria will pay $193 million in equity which equals 6.3% of its current shares outstanding. We think the deal is a solid addition to Aphria's international portfolio and definitely a much better deal than Nuuvera (OTC:NUUVF). We also think Aphria's deal potentially looks a lot better than Canopy's (CGC) acquisition of Latin American assets where it acquired similar assets in the continent but potentially paid more given the stage of development at these assets. We plan to do a deep dive on these assets in the near future given that the Canadian licensed producers are clearly having their eyes on the South American markets. Australia and Europe are losing attraction as international markets, and we will likely see another wave of investments from Canadian firms in Latin America.

Cronos Announces New Greenhouse Facility

Cronos (CRON) announced that it will form a 50/50 JV with a Canadian greenhouse operator to build an 850,000 square feet facility with 70,000 of annual capacity. We think the announcement could have come a little bit earlier. The Canadian cannabis market will become vastly oversupplied in 2019/2020 based on our research and this new facility has not even commenced construction. We also question where does Cronos plan to sell all these cannabis? It has failed so far in all the Canadian provincial RFPs as it has not secured a single agreement. The new project will consume a large amount of capital and timing is awful as the company is clearly too late to the market. We continue to see Cronos struggle in the domestic Canadian market as its execution has been slow.

Our Best Picks

Here are our latest 3 best long and 3 short ideas in the sector. In the last week, we also published discussions on Sunniva (OTCQX:SNNVF) and Emerald (OTCQX:EMHTF) HERE and HERE. We discussed their recent struggles as reflected in their respective share prices. We encourage you to check out the discussions as our readers have shared some very insightful comments.

Best long Ideas

Hydropothecary (OTCPK:HYYDF) is the dominant cannabis player in the Canadian province of Quebec. The company secured the largest contract in the Quebec RFP which will include 20,000 kg in year one and will include up to 200,000 over the five-year period. The company has also recently won a contract with British Columbia government, a great sign that the company is expanding outside its home province. We think Hydropothecary combines a solid financial position with a large secured contract base which has largely de-risked the revenue in the next five years. See our comprehensive analysis on Hydropothecary here.

(OTCPK:HYYDF) is the dominant cannabis player in the Canadian province of Quebec. The company secured the largest contract in the Quebec RFP which will include 20,000 kg in year one and will include up to 200,000 over the five-year period. The company has also recently won a contract with British Columbia government, a great sign that the company is expanding outside its home province. We think Hydropothecary combines a solid financial position with a large secured contract base which has largely de-risked the revenue in the next five years. See our comprehensive analysis on Hydropothecary here. Canopy has been our long-time favorite in the cannabis sector. Our first call in the sector was Canopy when we said this company is the Best Way To Play The Cannabis Sector. We continue to like this story as Canopy put out a flawless scorecard by securing supply deals with all provinces so far, a feat achieved by no one else. We continue to believe that Canopy will dominate the domestic market in Canada and is well-positioned to become a force in the international cannabis market.

has been our long-time favorite in the cannabis sector. Our first call in the sector was Canopy when we said this company is the Best Way To Play The Cannabis Sector. We continue to like this story as Canopy put out a flawless scorecard by securing supply deals with all provinces so far, a feat achieved by no one else. We continue to believe that Canopy will dominate the domestic market in Canada and is well-positioned to become a force in the international cannabis market. Aphria was once one of the hottest cannabis stock in Canada. The stock has since fallen big time after a scandalous acquisition of Nuuvera and allegations of insider trading. The stock also suffered from the announcement of divestment of its U.S. assets amid TSX listing rules. However, we think the company still stands to benefit from the upcoming legalization as it holds the third largest capacity in the industry with one of the lowest cost per gram. See our latest analysis on Aphria here.

Best short ideas

Cronos (CRON) became a billion-dollar cannabis company after it became the first Canadian cannabis company to list on the Nasdaq. However, we have expressed significant doubts over the company's near-term outlook due to its tragic execution domestically with no provincial contract secured to date. The company's international efforts are unlikely to produce any substantial revenue in the near term. We see a very high risk of the company facing a difficult situation where its billion-dollar market capitalization no longer makes sense as other cannabis companies start to report millions of sales. Read our latest concerns on Cronos here.

(CRON) became a billion-dollar cannabis company after it became the first Canadian cannabis company to list on the Nasdaq. However, we have expressed significant doubts over the company's near-term outlook due to its tragic execution domestically with no provincial contract secured to date. The company's international efforts are unlikely to produce any substantial revenue in the near term. We see a very high risk of the company facing a difficult situation where its billion-dollar market capitalization no longer makes sense as other cannabis companies start to report millions of sales. Read our latest concerns on Cronos here. Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) is a newly-listed Canadian cannabis company trading on the TSX. We saw the company as an early-stage start-up without any moat at the moment. Investors lost their mind when the company announced a licensing deal with Stillwater, and we think it is an example of irrational exuberance. We expect the shares to reverse its gains post its licensing announcement and see a substantial downside in the near term. Read our detailed analysis on TGOD here.

(OTCQX:TGODF) is a newly-listed Canadian cannabis company trading on the TSX. We saw the company as an early-stage start-up without any moat at the moment. Investors lost their mind when the company announced a licensing deal with Stillwater, and we think it is an example of irrational exuberance. We expect the shares to reverse its gains post its licensing announcement and see a substantial downside in the near term. Read our detailed analysis on TGOD here. TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) is a small-cap cannabis company with a confusing corporate strategy. We think the share price of this company has been inflated by its affiliation with Canopy through a financing deal from Canopy Rivers. The company has announced a dubious strategy that includes leasing out its facility for same-day cannabis delivery which does not make any sense. Read our concerns on TerrAscend here.

Pairs Trade

Long HMMJ (HMLSF) and short HMJR (HZEMF), as we continue to favor large caps over smaller pure-play growers. We believe the market will become oversupplied starting at 2020 and cannabis prices will be compressed significantly as provinces compete with the black market on pricing. The pure growers will become the least profitable group and they will likely trade at 5.0-6.0x EBITDA, similar to other agriculture company. That means a massive downside for most of the holdings in HMJR. We think larger companies will maintain their dominance in the domestic market and capture the largest share of the provincial supply deals. They will also be able to invest in branding, technology, and international operations to move towards value-added services and products that could enhance their growth prospect, profitability, and competitive positioning.

