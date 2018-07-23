AMLP Is Finally Ready To Move

When analyzing the top five holdings of Alerian, investors will find that the overall sector is moving to the upside, as all of their charts are showing virtually identical price action, and therefore they should get aggressive on the space.

But, in order to properly gauge where the overall sector is headed, investors must analyze the charts of the top holdings of AMLP, not just their fundamentals.

Midstream companies are benefiting from limited shale takeaway capacity seen in North America, which causes differentials to widen and backlogs to grow, but can have individual headline risks.

High-yielding dividend stocks can carry a high amount of inherent risk, so going with a basket of stocks is usually a safer bet. Although individual stocks can tend to outperform a basket of stocks, headline risk for a single company can seriously hurt an investor since they most likely invested a significant amount of money in that name in order for the yield to make any difference in their standard of living.

While some companies can yield over a 12% dividend single-handedly, it might be more prudent to go with an ETF who would shield against any company-specific risks, like DAPL being delayed, or a pipeline leaking, etc.

So, an interesting ETF is the Alerian MLP (AMLP), which comprises some of the top pipeline companies in the world. Sure, AMLP has seen share prices struggle in the last few years, as overall oil prices (USO) were depressed. But, with USO and oil prices recovering, along with breakevens falling industry-wide, signs of a reversal are beginning to surface.

Pipeline companies are loaded with work for the next few years, due to rising oil prices and shale production in the U.S. that is limiting takeaway capacity, which causes differentials to widen. Interest rates are also still historically low, which shouldn't affect most MLPs with high yields yet.

So, the question is, when is the right time to buy pipeline companies? Let's break down the charts on five out of the top ten holdings of AMLP in order to better gauge where the rest of the sector is headed, starting with Andeavor Logistics (ANDX), MPLX LP (MPLX), Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), and Williams Partners (WMB). Fundamental analysis has also been done on each of these five players, which investors can access by clicking the links below.

Andeavor Logistics Showing A Bullish Setup

Andeavor Logisitics, is trading near 52-week lows of around $40. However, a cross up on the MACD has just occurred, accompanied by large green candlestick that had higher than average volume for the year.

Andeavor One-Year Timeframe Source: E*TRADE

The 9 day moving average is also about to cross up through the 20 day moving average, which could provide the fuel needed for the golden cross next, which would have the 20 day moving average cross up through the 50 day moving average.

With the RSI having plenty of breath left to push the stock, showing 60 at the moment, it is likely that the current resistance line at the 150 day moving average can still be taken out, while still pushing to the next resistance level of $46 (the 200 day moving average, or black line). After all, $46 would be a conservative target considering the stock traded over $70 before the crash.

MPLX LP Technicals Constructive

MPLX, another favorite, happens to be the largest processor and fractionator in the Northeast and is expanding capacity even further. So, it is a bit of a paradox to see a company who is doing so well suffer price-wise on its chart. However, with the recent poke above the 200 day moving average, shares could be ready to rally further to $38, the next resistance level.

MPLX One-Year Timeframe Source: E*TRADE

The MACD also crossed to the upside to start the rally, and the RSI has since comedown to a healthy enough point of 60. Investors should now expect the stock to hold current levels of around $34, as that is where support of the 9 day and 20 day moving averages lie. Therefore, they should begin accumulating here if they haven't done so already.

Williams Company Inc Chart Is A Buy

Williams Company was covered last week, before the stock shot up past the 200 day moving average (easy call with shares coiling below $28). The company was seen benefitting from immense takeaway issues seen in the Permian, much like others in the midstream sector. Williams also has specific advantages that set it apart from peers.

Nonetheless, from a technical standpoint, Williams is still cheap despite the recent gap up (some say from the favorable FERC ruling, I say for the fundamentals and chart setup).

Williams Company One-Year Timeframe Source: E*TRADE

The RSI is currently now overbought, but strong stocks have a tendency to stay overbought. Another scenario that could happen is the stock breathe a little and pullback to the 200 day moving average for phase II of the pullback (similar to MPLX, which can be used as a foreshadow). Phase III would be the takeoff to recent highs, possibly to $32 in the short-term.

Of course, the stock still has plenty of upside beyond $32, as $60 was the former high back in 2014. With delivery volumes setting records for most pipeline companies and shale production surging in the current oil price environment, a double to old highs seems achievable for Williams.

Energy Transfer Partners Still Looks Undervalued

Energy Transfer Partners is yielding nearly a 12% dividend and is adding capacity at unprecedented rates, which is why it receives so much individual attention. That same individual attention, though, has also backfired on ETP, as headline risk has become an elevated factor for ETP numerous times now, including, but not limited to, DAPL, bomb threats/pipeline explosions, and negative court rulings.

However, share prices are most likely shrugging off recent negativity because, both, earnings and chart prices are gaining momentum. As seen below, much like in William's case, ETP has gapped higher to $20.

Energy Transfer Partners One-Year Timeframe

Source: E*TRADE

If the $20 level can be taken out and hold, the next stop for ETP could easily be $22. The RSI is becoming overbought, though, and might need to breathe. Although, as we mentioned above, strong stocks can stay overbought. Since ETP was formerly trading at $60, and the company and industry has only gotten stronger since the downturn, $22 seems like an insult as a bullish price target. Plus, with yields around 12% and plans to increase distributions further, look for ETP to move to $30 in order to knock that yield down to a more reasonable level, which would then be in line with peers.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP Should Move Higher

Last but not least, Magellan is one of those players who had a higher yield, like ETP. But, with recent share prices moving higher, due to more pipeline contracts being won and volumes exceeding guidance, the dividend got knocked down to a more reasonable 5% yield. I expect other pipeline companies with attractive yields and solid growth profiles to follow suit.

Magellan, seen below, is offering investors a glimpse into how the prior companies mentioned in this article could act after a breakout past all moving averages occurs. Back in April, MMP saw its MACD cross up and move past all moving averages to $70 and has since consolidated sideways.

Magellan One-Year Timeframe Source: E*TRADE

What investors want to see is MMP not lose much ground pricewise, but have the RSI recharge and come down to oversold levels of around 20-40 before resuming the move higher, and that is exactly what unfolded for MMP. The sector hadn't rallied though during MMP's consolidation, which could have actually held back shares some, despite the healthy digestion of the breakout. With MMP still trading at historically depressed levels, like the rest of the sector, and the MACD crossing again to the upside, an explosive move higher could still be in the cards.

Conclusion

Constraints on takeaway capacity are forcing drillers to enlist the processing and gathering system services of midstream players, who are consequently enjoying delivery record volumes and robust backlogs. Stock prices have fallen dramatically for pipeliners since the crash in 2014, yet they seem to be in the best position to benefit from booming shale production, from a risk/reward standpoint. In order to maximize reward and moderate risks, investors could consider an ETF in AMLP to gain exposure to the pipeline sector.

With bullish fundamentals to underpin the sector, the only task left for investors to do is to time their buys accordingly and average into midstream company's shares near the lows before takeoff. Five out of the top ten holdings of AMLP are virtually mimicking each other on their charts, which is most likely indicative of a recovery for the rest of the sector. As a result, I am playing the sector through an ETF and averaging into shares heavily at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.