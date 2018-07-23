Could Silver Gain 15% By September 2018?

I strongly recommend that you initiate positions to the long side in gold and silver, managing the risk accordingly with stops.

Go Long Silver And Gold

This is a special edition of the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) Weekly Report for the gold and silver markets. In an interview (7.21.18) with Equity Management Academy founder and CEO Patrick MontesDeOca, he said, "I strongly recommend that you initiate positions to the long side in gold and silver, managing the risk accordingly with stops."

Big Gains In Gold

Going back to June 26, 2017, we can clearly see that the gold market made a low of $1231. From that level, the market rallied to make a high on September 14, 2017, of $1378. That was a gain of $147 per ounce in the price of gold or close to a 12% gain in less than three months. In the futures contract, that equates to a $14,700 gain for each contract. (Each contract trades 100 ounces.)

Big Gains In Silver

The silver market during the same time made low of $15.63 on July 10, 2017, and by November 11, 2017, made a high of $18.26. That was gain of $2.63 per ounce or close to a 17% gain in two months. That translates into a $13,150 gain per silver futures contract. (Each contract trades 5,000 ounces.)

A Bottom In Gold And Silver

"I believe," MontesDeOca said, "that if we incorporate the 360-degree cycles, which we are anticipating, we should be experiencing some sort of a bottom" in silver and gold.

If you look at the automated weekly VC PMI that we use to analyze a full range of markets, including precious metals, the grains, ETFs, and stocks, we are looking at a convergence during this time frame that appears to confirm a pivot point for the markets to potentially begin a significant reversion to the mean to much higher levels.

Looking at the longer-term picture by expanding to the 9-year cycle, the rally that we saw in 2017 was the beginning of the present cycle. Since then, we've seen a correction into this rally that broke out, making a high in September 2017 from that low in December/January of 2015/2016. We have come down on a correction between 50% and 60% from that high.

A Rally Coming

Looking at the shorter-term picture for the past 12 months, we see a compelling picture.

"The markets," MontesDeOca said, "appear to be undertaking a significant rally that could begin at any time from these levels."

When you look at the current weekly gold data, with the market closing at $1231, we are beginning to see an indication that we have some kind of harmonic timing in the price of gold and in the price of silver.

"By looking at the cyclical pattern," MontesDeOca said, "what we saw was a substantial gain in the price of gold and silver, and we can expect the same over the next few months."

VC PMI Weekly Report

Gold closed Friday at $1231. We are coming into this week on a bullish tone based on the fact that gold closed above the VC PMI average of $1229.20. The sell 1 (S1) level above the mean was activated at $1248. The sell 2 (S2) is at $1264.

"These levels," MontesDeOca advised, "should be used to lock in profits as we come into next week. These are the weekly signals that can be used at any time during the week if the price reaches these levels to reduce your positions at the S1 level."

The market has the potential based on where it closed last week and in relation to the average price of $1229, to reach a target as high as $1264 near-term. The average price of $1229.20 can be used as a protective stop to then go neutral. On the second close, below $1229 any time during this week, it would activate the buy 1 (B1) level of $1213 and the buy 2 (B2) level of $1194. If these levels are activated and the market closes above these levels, it activates a buy signal and validates the target back up to the mean of $1229.

Supply And Demand Levels

MontesDeOca explained, "The VC PMI trades the supply and demand levels based on the extremes above or below the mean."

The S1 level is a 1x1 ratio above the mean, while the S2 level is a 2x1 ratio above the mean. If the market reaches the S1 level, there is a 90% probability that the market will revert back down to the average price, while the S2 level has a 95% probability that the market will revert back down to the mean of $1229.

Conversely, if the market reaches the B1 and B2 levels, it is 90% and 95% likely, respectively, that the market will revert back up to the mean.

"We use Vortex Mathematics to create a structure within these levels of probability to help self-directed traders to position themselves with much better timing and intelligence in executing their trading objectives," MontesDeOca said. "The VC PMI looks at the relative implied volatility within the structure for day traders using day trading data. It uses the same principle for weekly or swing traders using weekly data. For long-term or monthly traders, it uses monthly data and criteria to identify the supply and demand levels."

Such a convergence as pointed out above between the daily, weekly, and monthly cycles, as well as the indications of various additional metrics, such as Fibonacci and Gann analyses, all indicate that we are at a major pivot point and could see a major reversion in the price of gold and silver.

Silver

Silver closed at $15.55 on Friday. Closing above the average price of $15.54 is a bullish indication for the coming week. Silver has activated an S1 level of $15.90 and the S2 of $16.26 as target zones for you to use your judgement based on your portfolio size to take some profits at these levels.

The VC PMI also tells you that if silver closes below $15.54, that on the second close below that level, the market would activate the B1 level of $15.19 and the B2 level of $14.84. If activated from either of these levels, once the market price validates by crossing those levels and reverses back above them, it confirms a buy signal to go long. It thereby automatically activates the average price of $15.54 as the target price. A second close above it activates the S1 level of $15.90 and the S2 level of $16.26.

Conclusion

"The price action in gold and silver next week will continue to validate the momentum that we seem to be building when we combine the VC PMI daily, weekly and monthly harmonically," MontesDeOca said. "What we call harmonic alignment is when the price which is analyzed individually equals the same levels for the daily, weekly and monthly trends. This is one of the strongest combinations of the trends or alignments that we can get, which indicates that something significant is going to occur from these levels."

I agree with MontesDeOca that based on the price action coming down to 52-week lows in the metals markets and coming down into what is expected to be a 360-degree cycle low with harmonic timing on all three trends, I believe that the path of least resistance is to the upside.

MontesDeOca concluded, "I strongly recommend that you use these levels to initiate positions to the long side, managing the risk accordingly with stops."

Disclaimer: The information in the Market Commentaries was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed herein constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. It is for educational purposes only.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.