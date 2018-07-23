CounterPath Seems To Have Found A Path To Growth

On the other hand, executives are buying consistently, and the company does have a SaaS platform model.

But while its solutions are well accepted by big customers and partners, revenues are still surprisingly small and the company isn't cash flow positive nor consistently profitable.

The shares popped on a substantial order, and this came off the back of another substantial order a couple of weeks ago and good growth figures in Q3.

If you look at some of the basic performance metrics of this company, you're not inclined to get terribly excited:

Yet quite a few insiders are excited, from FinViz:

CounterPath (CPAH) offers communications over IP solutions, including:

Bria for desktop and mobile

Stretto platform

X-Lite

Bria helps companies to set up a unified communications strategy, basically a platform which integrates voice, text messaging, video and additional stuff like sending files. Softphones, or telephone software if you like.

One is perhaps inclined to argue how this differentiates from stuff like Skype, but this is more of an enterprise solution. The X-Lite product that can be downloaded for free at the company's website is a more direct Skype substitute. The company has three revenue streams (from the 10-Q):

Software We generate software revenue primarily on a single fee per perpetual software license basis. We recognize software revenue at the time of delivery, provided all revenue recognition criteria have been met. If the revenue recognition criteria have not been met, the revenue is deferred or not recognized. The number of software licenses purchased has a direct impact on the average selling price. Our software revenue may vary significantly from quarter to quarter as a result of long sales and deployment cycles, new product introductions and variations in customer ordering practices. Subscription, support and maintenance We generate recurring subscription revenue from subscriptions related to our software as a service offering. Recurring support and maintenance revenue is generated from annual software support and maintenance contracts for our perpetual software licenses. Both subscription revenue and support and maintenance revenue are typically billed annually in advance based on the terms of the arrangement. Support and maintenance services include e-mail and telephone support, unspecified rights to bug fixes and product updates and upgrades and enhancements available on a when-and-if available basis, and are recognized rateably over the term of the service period, which is generally twelve months. Professional services and other We generate professional services and other revenue through services including product configuration and customization, implementation, dedicated engineering and training. The amount of product configuration and customization required by a customer typically increases as the order size increases from a given customer. Services and pricing vary depending upon a customer's requirements for customization, implementation and training.

Bosch, a large German technology company went in part for the Bria platform, rather than installing PBX systems or having VOIP handsets, as all employees already had access to a computer (it's on 30,000 employee laptops for instance). There is a case study of how this helped Bosch on the company's website (here).

An enterprise grade system integrates seamlessly with other company systems (like IB based PBX, message servers and the like). Here you see how that works for Bosch (from company website case study):

The Bria softphone application integrates with a host of other stuff (like Microsoft Office) and there are additional applications to broaden that field, like Bria for Salesforce (integration with CRM applications).

They have quite a substantial interoperability program, showing a host of third party solutions with which the Bria softphones can work.

There are also Bria softphone apps for mobile (Android and iOS). The company can provision and manage these softphones centrally from the Stretto platform:

The Provisioning Module of the Stretto Platform is a carrier-grade software solution that provides operator, enterprise and reseller customers with the ability to deploy, initially configure, and manage ongoing configuration updates and upgrades to Bria clients. Offered as a premise-based, hosted/cloud-based, or Software as a Service deployment, the Provisioning Module simplifies the end user experience and optimizes IT and operations staff efficiency.

Here is an interesting opportunity suggested by SA contributor Thomas Barnard in 2016 and we have to quote at length:

In October of last year, CounterPath inked a deal with a carrier for this enterprise service, which could easily be the largest referral source anyone could ever ask for - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NYSE:NTT), which is the largest telephone carrier in the world. I would expect that all telephone companies will be moving over to this digital telephone service in the next few years. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) says that all of its calls will be digital by 2016. So far, only one system operator has provided Skype-like service to its customers and that is Rogers in Canada. CounterPath provided the interface software, Skype-like software, for that installation. That system operator experience with Rogers (NYSE:ROG) means that as carriers consider switching over, CounterPath may very well be the one that moves to the top of the list of software providers. Why? Well, suppose you are the one charged with this changeover decision for a big carrier, like AT&T or Verizon, who will you choose? Probably you are going to go with the one that has the most experience with big installations, the one with the most SIP telephone programmers in the world, the one with the product that has received the most commercial testing in the world, the most awards, the one that has developed system management tools with its installation at Rogers like their Client Configuration Server, the one big corporations are using around the world, and that would be CounterPath.

That quote also suggests that their solutions are rather competitive. We're no specialists on these kind of communication solutions, it's not easy to ascertain this with any degree of confidence. What is certain is that they have both important and large customers, as well as partners.

With respect to the competition, the obvious one is Skype, now owned by Microsoft (MSFT). However, SA contributor Thomas Barnard on the difference

Skype is the biggest digital telephone software entity out there, but has Skype connected with any of the large distribution players or system operators, like Ericsson or Cisco or Alcatel or AT&T or Verizon? No. In fact, their strategy is distinctly anti-social. They intend to steal all of AT&T's and Verizon's business right from under their very eyes. Their plan was to use their huge installed base of Windows users to integrate its telephone software.

One would think that with all these big clients, partners (like Oracle) and interoperability, sales would be booming but sales have tended to decline a bit the last couple of years. The latest figures (Q3) actually do start showing substantial (21%) growth. From the 10-Q:

However, the interesting part is that recurring revenue (subscriptions support and maintenance) only grew by 9%. This doesn't quite establish solid emerging SaaS platform credentials, for that we were hoping the subscription part would actually grow faster than overall revenues.

And quite frankly, for a company that sells to such big clients the revenues are rather small. This matters because the lack of scale seems to be a main reason why operating margins are solidly negative.

Margins

There is some improvement in margins over time, but operating margins have been negative for five years (at least):

The lack of scale seems to produce another problem, which is a limited ability for R&D spending in an industry where there are much better capitalized players and rapid technology change.

Cash

Cash flow has been negative for years as well, and basically the company finances this by issuing stock:

The company has $3M of cash and cash equivalents, which could last a year.

The stock price rise on Wednesday was the result of what seems to be a substantial order for their hosted Stretto solution. A few weeks before that there was another substantial order:

CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) (PATH.TO), a global provider of award-winning over-the-top (OTT) Unified Communications solutions for enterprises and service providers, today announced that it has signed a contract with a North American Tier 1 service provider to offer a solution built on the Bria softphone and Stretto Platform worth a minimum of $1.8 million over a three-year period and is expected to grow as customer uptake increases.

Valuation

The company is making losses (apart from Q2 when there was a small non-GAAP profit) and isn't cash flow positive, but the company doesn't have debt.

Conclusion

Selling phone software to even large carriers and corporate customers apparently isn't big business, and neither does it seem very profitable. Nevertheless, the company has a couple of things going for it.

Their solutions seem to be well accepted in the market given the stellar name of some of its customers and partners. Another thing is that the company could be considered a SaaS platform company, as the Bria phone apps are increasingly managed with Stretta in the cloud.

Then we have something pretty unusual, concerted buying by insiders, and it's quite likely they see something that we don't. What we do see is a couple of substantial orders in Q4, coming off the back of already solid growth in Q3, so perhaps the reason why executives are buying is hiding in plain sight.

