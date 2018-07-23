3 Things In Biotech, July 23: Regulatory News Launches A New Franchise

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Agios nabs their second approval

Company: Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

Therapy: Ivosidenib

Disease: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

News: AGIO announced that the FDA has granted approval to their IDH1 inhibitor ivosidenib. The drug will be marketed as Tibsovo, and it marks the second approval of a targeted therapy for the company. The approval is restricted to patients with relapsed/refractory AML with mutated IDH1.

Looking forward: This is obviously great news for AGIO, who now stand to capture a large portion of the AML market. If you caught my primer on AML, you know that IDH mutations occur in around 20% of patients. So by getting the IDH1 side of the coin (enasidenib, which targets IDH2, was approved in 2017), they stand alone in an important subgroup of AML.

SELLAS hypes up a new designation for multiple myeloma

Company: SELLAS Life Sciences (SLS)

Therapy: Galinpepimut-S

Disease: Multiple myeloma

News: SLS announced that the FDA has granted their anti-WT1 vaccine galinpepimut-S Fast Track designation for the treatment of multiple myeloma. This qualifies the treatment for various perks with the FDA, not the least of which would be the potential for Accelerated Approval, if their data bear out strongly.

Looking forward: This news largely failed to move the shareholder valuation of SLS, which seems appropriate, given that this is the kind of news that pays off years from now, if ever. Fast Track can make a very big difference down the road, but in my experience, this comes long after this kind of announcement. SLS will need to have addressed their cash concerns long before that day will come.

Pfizer scores a US approval for biosimilar filgrastim a decade after Europe

Company: Pfizer (PFE)

Therapy: Filgrastim-aafi

Disease: Various

News: PFE announced that the US FDA has approved their biosimilar version of the white blood cell-stimulating drug filgrastim, branded NIVESTYM. This approval comes around 8 years after the first approval of this drug in Europe, and it was based on a comprehensive look at the clinical data demonstrating similarity and safety.

Looking forward: The United States has been woefully behind the times when it comes to biosimilar development. In part, this was because we did not have a framework for how to move forward with these agents prior to the Affordable Care Act. However, it was also the FDA's reticence to accept what the EMA has accepted, placing it firmly in second place when it comes to this particular contest.

