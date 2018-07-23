Ready For UPS's Q2 Earnings? Here Is What You Need To Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25th, before the open. In this article, we will first go over historical trends and consensus numbers for key financial metrics. Then, I will close with four questions I hope management will answer during the call. Unless otherwise noted, all consensus numbers are from FactSet and all historical numbers are from the company.

Revenue

Over the past three years (13 quarters), UPS beat consensus revenue numbers 7 out of 13 quarters. As we can see from the above chart, revenue upside really started showing up in Q1 2017, with bigger beats through 2017.

Operating Income (non-GAAP)

Operating Income for Q2 2018 is expected to be $2,099M vs. $2,216M a year ago, implying a -5.3% growth rate. Margin is expected to hit 12.1% this quarter, down 196 bps from the Q2 2017 quarter.

Over the past three years (13 quarters), UPS beat consensus revenue numbers 5 out of 13 quarters. Although revenue has consistently generated upside, operating income has been disappointing.

The large miss in Q1 operating income appears to be driven by several one-time items. These include ~ $85 million associated with unfavorable weather conditions and higher purchased transportation costs due to volume growth, and lower pension discount rates also increased employee benefit costs impacting operating profit by $55 million.

Over the past three years, operating income growth has not kept pace with revenue growth. This may be due to UPS's continued investments in operations, including implementation of Saturday operations in additional markets and new facility and technology projects. These investments hurts margins in the short term but should pay off in the longer run. Nevertheless, investors should be anxious to see these investments pay off in the numbers.

EPS (non-GAAP)

EPS (non-GAAP) for Q2 2018 is expected to be $1.92 vs. $1.58 a year ago, implying a 21.8% growth rate. This is an acceleration from last quarter's 17.4% y/y growth, and an acceleration from Q2 2017's 10.5% y/y growth.

Cash Flow And Capex

CFFO for Q2 2018 is expected to be $2,588M vs. $2,382M a year ago, implying an 8.6% growth rate. It's not the most stable financial metric for UPS, but investors should always keep an eye on the cash flow statement. Like operating income, recent CFFO trends have not been great, but perhaps could be explained by the company's elevated investments.

Capex for Q2 2018 is expected to be $1,715M vs. $1,021M a year ago, implying a 68.0% growth rate, growing at a much faster rate than CFFO and revenue. As a result, FCF for Q2 2018 is expected to be $873M vs. $1,361M a year ago, implying a -35.9% growth rate.

This is part of a longer-term trend as management aggressively invests in the business. From Q1 2015 through Q1 2016, capex as a % of sales ranged from ~ 3-4%, but it has since more than doubled as of Q1 2018.

Key Questions: Union, Trade War, Management Change And Return On Investments

Investors have a lot to ask management in the upcoming earnings call. For example, UPS recently reached a tentative five-year deal with the Teamsters, so how will that impact the FY guidance? And of course, investors have been constantly bombarded by trade war headlines. I won't go over all the gory details here, but certainly investors would be curious to know if trade tensions have disrupted business in any way. These are fairly obvious questions that I'm sure someone will ask. I have two more nuanced questions that I hope management will also address.

The first question I have is how has the recent management changes impacted results. If you are unaware, UPS recently made several senior management changes, including naming a new Chief Operating Officer, a new President of International Small Package, and a new President of U.S. Operations, as discussed during the Q1 call.

UPS's long-time Chief Commercial Officer also retired at the end of June. Two analysts asked management if changes could impact the business, but clearly it was too early to tell and management gave, in my view, a non-answer. In my view, the real answer will flow through financial results over the next year. With so much change at the top, executive risk should be elevated vs. history.

My second question for management is when we will start seeing a return on investment from its aggressive investment program. Specially, I'd like to know what their longer-term FCF and operating margin targets are. As noted above, although revenue have been accelerating, adjusted operating margins and cash flow from operations have not kept up. FCF is expected to decline significantly in Q2 as capex ramps up.

Management did briefly address this in the Q1 2018 earnings call, but I hope you'd agree that a more detailed long-term projection would be appreciated:

But understand that it's being masked because you've got about $230 million in the domestic that was a credit that is no longer in the operating margin. You've got discount rate change, the weather, along with all these investments. But underlying or masking all of our underlying performance, are these callouts? And we do have a deliberate strategy over the next few years to continue to see benefits, to improve both the margin and leverage, and I think that's coming through the pricing information Kate talked about, the initiatives, both transformation and the smart logistics network, as well as the efficient use of that capital that's coming in.

Make sure to tune into UPS's earnings. Given's UPS's size, its results will have a broader read through for the entire global economy, for related transportation companies such as FedEx (FDX), Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSTF) (OTCPK:DPSGY), and XPO Logistics (XPO), and for e-commerce companies such as Amazon (AMZN), Etsy (ETSY), and Wayfair (W).

