Is This 5.3% Healthcare Yield A Worthy Buy

The stock still appears fully priced to us, and we suggest a better alternative.

National Health Investors has been a great stock to own for the last decade.

National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing primarily in senior housing and skilled nursing facilities sectors.

SNFs and assisted living senior housing form about half the mix with the rest distributed in several other categories.

Source: NHI

Exact peers are hard to find, but LTC Properties (LTC) is probably the closest. Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) and Omega Healthcare (OHI) have far higher SNF exposure while HCP (HCP) and Ventas (VTR) have very little SNF exposure and to be considered in the same category.

Source: Sabra Healthcare Presentation

What we like about this play

NHI has been steadily increasing its funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) over the last few years at a steady clip. Both are comfortably over the dividend.

Additionally, NHI uses one of the lowest leverage in the industry.

SBRA and OHI are close to the 5.5X debt to adjusted EBITDA range, while VTR is scooting around the 6X mark. A sub 4.5X debt to EBITDA is something to get really excited about in this industry.

NHI made some heavy investments in the earlier part of this decade, but has slowed the pace down materially in 2017. The CEO even recently commented that it was very conservative in its target acquisitions.

How much capital do you anticipate deploying on acquisitions this year? I believe in the past you've said $300 million to $500 million would be typical? This year is going to be a tough year. I would lower that to $200 million to $400 million. We're at the end of June, and I think we're at just over $100 million. So our guidance is pretty clear that we'll make our numbers based on what we've done, but it's going to be a challenging year. Most REITs are net sellers, we're one of the only REITs that is a net buyer. We still have a very favorable cost of capital. Our stock has held up and we're able to get favorable financing from banks at low interest rates because we're low levered. We are primarily a relationship REIT, so we have access to off-market deals that our clients bring to us. That allows us to keep growing, some years more than others, but I would say that's our secret sauce. Are you looking to pick up any of those properties that the other REITs are divesting? Those are really private equity deals. They only make sense if you can use high leverage, and only make sense if you believe that when you sell, you'll make your money. As a REIT, we need current pay. That means you do a deal and someone pays you a rent or mortgage right away, and I turn that into a dividend for our shareholders. Private equity doesn't have to worry about that.

The full interview is definitely worth a read to get to know the person running this firm with both eyes on risk.

Why we do not own it

NHI runs in the middle of the pack in terms of both FFO multiples as well as premium to NAV.

While it is nowhere close to as expensive as OHI, on a consensus NAV basis, the FFO multiple is hardly mouth-watering for exposure to what we think our two tough sectors. Senior Housing EBITDARM coverage is also on the low side in our opinion. On the plus side, the SNF EBITDARM is light years ahead of the competition.

As a comparison, OHI's EBITDARM after excluding 17% of its portfolio is 1.71X and probably well south of 1.6X if its remaining 17% was included.

Now some of the lower weighing is due to OHI presenting this as one number (blended senior housing and SNF), but NHI's number even adjusted for that is much better. SBRA, another REIT we follow extensively, has EBITDARM numbers similar to OHI. Overall, NHI has better tenant rent coverage, but the valuation is not cheap enough for us to step in here.

Conclusion

NHI has produced some rather outstanding growth over the past few years.

The fact that it has done this with so little leverage and the CEO's constant attention to managing risk are both extremely endearing qualities. The publicly traded tenants of NHI have also done so well that we actually became a little more sanguine on SNF's just by looking at its financials.

We are still not interested in getting additional exposure to SNFs but might change our mind should NHI present itself at a lower multiple. The put premiums are also ridiculously low right now and don't compensate us for writing insurance on this one. We will wait until this one is priced where we like it, although that might not happen as there really have been no missteps on the company's part. In the interim, we own VTR. VTR gives us all the senior housing exposure we can stand with additional quality presented in the form of medical office buildings and life sciences. We also own SBRA, but at its recent jump to $22.50, we sold some calls against it as a hedge.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

