Momentum And Value

In an article last week, I showed that Momentum strategies have dominated over the last eighteen months, riding the coattails of high-flying tech stocks. Value - one of my five ways to beat the market - has lagged in 2018 after trailing the broader market (SPY) in 2017 as well.

One of the most frequent questions I receive about these structural forms of alpha is how value and momentum both produce market-beating returns. This fundamental question about momentum versus value likely emanates out of the fact that the contrarian nature of value investing (buying losers, selling winners) and the alpha generated by momentum (buying winners, selling losers) appears antithetical. The two systematic trading strategies both produce alpha, but over different holding periods. Momentum strategies outperform for periods ranging from just weeks to several months, while contrarian strategies work over longer holding periods.

Sometimes, a picture is worth a thousand words. Below is the long-run performance of the underlying indices representing the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) and the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM). Both have bested the S&P 500 (SPY) in the full data set I have encompassing the three indices.

Source: Bloomberg, MSCI, Standard and Poor's

In the table below, I have taken those three indices - momentum, value, and the cap-weighted benchmark - and shown their performance by calendar year, over the full period of data I have for the three indices. Green represents the best performer that year, red the worst performer that year, and yellow the median performer. You can see from this presentation that Momentum or Value often leads or lags with the S&P 500 most likely to be in the median of the three indices.

Momentum has generated strong returns in the mid to late cycle period of economic expansions. The strategy generated scintillating returns in the lead-up to the tech bubble, strongly outperformed in 2007 before the Great Recession, and has generated strong returns over the last several years. (This performance history is also why I authored Momentum Flashes Warning Signal for Stocks).

Value has lagged in these late cycle periods where momentum is dominating and investors gravitate towards high-flying growth stocks. Value has outperformed in the recovery from a down market - 2000, 2001, 2009.

Both of these strategies - momentum and value - have delivered long-run outperformance. It stands to reason that combining these two factor tilts then delivers long-run outperformance, but with a little less variability of returns. Below I show a 50/50 mix of value and momentum, rebalanced annually, tabled against the S&P 500.

Over the last 22 years, Value and Momentum would have together beat the S&P 500 18 times (82%), generating an average 3.6% annual outperformance. Over 22 years, the Value and Momentum strategy would have more than doubled the cumulative performance of the S&P 500. Combining the two strategies also mutes some of their respective variability, producing a return profile that has only a slightly higher standard deviation of annual returns than the broad market.

Some might counter that having a strategy that had its worst underperformance in 2008, during a generationally large drawdown in stocks, would hurt their ability to hold such a strategy. In that environment, momentum reversed and value stocks got cheaper. These backtested strategies only work if the investor will have the fortitude to hold through that brutal down market environment.

Seeking Alpha readers are often looking for ways to combine factor tilts. Momentum and Value produce their outperformance in different market environments. The combination produces consistent outperformance, but had it worst relative performance in the weakest market environment in the sample period. In a forthcoming article, I will examine another factor tilt pairing that also delivers long-run outperformance, but with better performance in down markets.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTUM,RPV,SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.