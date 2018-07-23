Retail Value Inc. Liquidation: A Hidden Gem?

The RVI business strategy calls for selling those assets over the next 36 months and distributing the proceeds to shareholders.

Background

On July 2, 2018, DDR Corp. (DDR) announced that it had completed the spin-off of Retail Value Inc. (RVI), bringing to an end DDR's ill-timed or ill-planned entrance into the Puerto Rico market in 2005. In November 2004, DDR "agreed to buy 15 Puerto Rican shopping centers totaling 5 million square feet from Caribbean Property Group LLC… valued at $1.15 billion (NREI article)."

RVI's Form 10 includes details of the spun-out RVI properties. RVI was "formed primarily to hold 49 assets, comprised of 37 continental U.S. assets and 12 assets in Puerto Rico (RVI Form 10)." The disclosure indicates that the Puerto Rico assets accounted for 33% of the company's combined 2018Q1 revenues. RVI intends to focus on "realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets, which had a combined gross book value of approximately $2.8 billion, [offset by] $1.35 billion of mortgage financing (Form 10)."

As of July 16, 2018 closing, RVI market cap was $655 million. If you were to apply a simple back-of-the-envelope calculation of valuing Puerto Rico assets at 33% of that market cap (because it is responsible for that proportion of overall topline), then you derive a valuation for the Puerto Rico assets of $216 million. Recall that DDR bought the properties for $1.15 billion, you get a sense of how fantastic DDR's management has been in destroying shareholder value since 2005 with its P.R. investment (of course, the losses are cushioned by rental income in the intervening years).

Nevertheless, the management created excitement around the RVI spin-off by closing some prime property sales. Of the assets allocated to RVI, DDR management sold Silver Spring Square in Mechanicsburg, PA for $80.8 million (the property had an annualized base rent of $6.2 million) before the official spin-out date. Shortly subsequent to the spin-out date, RVI announced it had sold 3 additional properties.

Investment Thesis

In spite of the strong pace of liquidation at what appeared to be solid market multiples (more on that analysis to follow), given the poor performance of the Puerto Rican assets, I thought that RVI would be a dud. Specifically, I felt that management was selling off the strongest properties first, thus creating the impression of value. There is nothing wrong with putting your best foot forward out of the gate. However, I felt that there is a chance that other properties would be sold at poor cap rates, even in an orderly liquidation (and not in a fire sale). Next, Puerto Rico's per capita income ranks substantially below that of the poorest U.S. state. So, I have reservations about any retail business in that territory.

Source: Wikipedia

Moreover, looking at the new management structure, I failed to find a strong management incentive to deliver outsized returns at RVI. (RVI will be managed by DDR and pay DDR management fees.)

With these thoughts, I dug into the property details expecting to find some skeletons. Indeed, I found signs of distress among some RVI properties. Nevertheless, contrary to my hypothesis, I found that RVI is undervalued with some (but not deep) margin of safety. Using a conservative liquidation value analysis plus interim one-year rent, RVI likely has ~20% upside from the current valuation at base case and up to 50% upside in the best-case scenario.

The Analysis Of Liquidation Value

The valuation methodology centers around comparing annual rent of an asset to how much that asset sold for in a recent transaction. There will be adjustments here and there, but that's the key idea (read along with the Excel workbook found before the conclusion of this article). And this idea is reasonable because management signaled that it plans to liquidate RVI properties over the next 24-36 months (see planned 2-3 year sale process bullet in the graphic below).

Source: Page 3 of DDR's NAREIT Strategic Transformation presentation

Recent Comps: Yardstick

Thankfully, the company sold a handful of U.S. properties across different geographies. Further, I found in DDR's disclosures sales of two Puerto Rican properties in 2017, which allows us to compute the rent multiple for the combined properties sold.

Source: Author's research

The liquidation value yardstick I chose is that of price to rent ratio using the sales price divided by annualized base rent. Now, this is not the cap rate, but I'll illustrate how you can derive the cap rate. Price to rent ratio (alternately called sales ratio or rent ratio) has the advantage of being both simple to compute and simple to understand. And as long as we apply it consistently, it should be a fair yardstick of the liquidation value of each rent producing property.

More Comps

Looking at the table of the recent sales above, and you find that Mechanicsburg, PA property sold in April 2018 was indeed a prime property. The price to rent ratio of Silver Spring Square was over 13. Those of the Florida properties sold in July 2018 had price to rent ratios of between 11 and 12. The 2017 sales that took place in Puerto Rico had a combined price to rent ratio in this range at 11.9. These are data points from recent DDR sales.

There are recent data points from other REITs as well. One is a purchase of a prime property (you'd expect a premium multiple).

Source: Author's research

As you can see, Whitestone (WSR) purchased the McKinney, TX property for 15.5x annualized base rent. Meanwhile, Kite Realty's (KRG) recent 2018 sale of two properties in the South U.S. had a combined price to rent ratio of 10.6.

Assumptions

The above transactions set the baseline for RVI's properties if they were to be liquidated. For conservatism, I apply discounts, but the discounts are based on evaluations of the actual properties themselves and signs of distress.

Source: RVI Form 10 + Author's Table

For example, I assume as a baseline that you could get 9x base rent for Palm Valley Pavilions West and Tucson Spectrum, Arizona properties, but only 6.5x base rent for Homestead Pavilion in Florida. If that were the case, then the implied sales price for the three properties would be (as shown in the table): $38.3 million, $94.5 million, and $24.9 million, respectively.

What would be the cap rate equivalent for these prices? To obtain that figure, you'd have to know the rent, net of operating expenses, or the NOI. To get that margin figure, I used DDR's NOI recent two-year NOI margins, and it comes out to about 69%. Let's use 70%.

Source: DDR 10-K

Apply 70% to the annualized base rent, and you get the NOI of each RVI asset (after all, RVI spun-out of DDR and DDR will continue to manage the properties, so the margins should be similar). Do that to the 3 properties listed above, and you get the price to NOI ratio. One over that ratio is the computed cap rate. One can see that Silver Spring Square sold at an estimated 5.4% cap rate. That accords with the earlier statement that Silver Spring Square was a prime property.

Source: Author's workbook.

By contrast, at the multiples I suggested, Tucson Spectrum would sell at a cap rate of 7.8% and Homestead at a double-digit cap rate of 10.8%. A double-digit cap rate in today's market suggests either a very motivated seller or a distressed property requiring the new buyer to demand a high cap rate (or both).

Reasonable? Conservative?

First, let's pause to see if these figures are in the realm of reasonableness. Is 7.8% cap rate equating in our model to a 9x sales multiple a reasonable baseline?

I think so, and that's based not on an unsupported guess, but rather from benchmarking to Kimco's (KIM) April 2018 press release, in which we find that Kimco disposed "21 shopping centers… for $219.5 million… [in the] blended cap rate [ranging] 7.5-8.0% (article link)." And one more corroboration for the cap rates. The following NAREIT chart shows historical retail cap rates since the internet bubble years. Even during the housing crisis, average retail cap rates held below 10% (which is not to say that the variance can't exceed 10%).

NAREIT Cap Rates

Source: NAREIT 2018 article - "Property Prices and Cap Rates ..."

So, my baseline assumption is reasonable (to me).

Here is a summary of our narrative so far. RVI sold properties at low-cap rates (or high rent multiples) out of the gate. That shows well. But, the sales to follow likely will have cap rates comparable to those of the recent Kimco or Kite Realty sales, and even lower. There are some properties that aren't doing too well (as the analysis below shows). And in any event, we should be conservative in our estimates given all the things we do not know as retail investors and also considering that management has signaled that it is motivated to sell in the next 36 months, etc.

Handling Distressed Properties

But, what about the Florida Homestead Pavilion that had 6.5x rather than 9.0x rent multiple? Where does that come from?

Source: Author's research

If you compare the annualized base rent computed from RVI's Form 10 disclosure and compare it against the 12/31/2017 DDR 10-K disclosure (which also shows annualized base rent), then you find that something is amiss. Homestead Pavilion, based on the square footage and rent per square feet, should generate $5.5 million in annualized base rent. But, the property generated actual $3.8 million in annualized base rent per DDR's 2017 10-K. That's a negative variance of 31%, and that to me is a special mention. There were several other properties that signaled distress, including East Lloyd Commons (IN), Grandville Marketplace (MI) and a few others deserving special mention.

Now, I don't actually know what kind of cap rate a buyer would want in buying that property, but I know it's going to be north of the "normal" asset range, and probably should be in the double digit % return. Why? Because, today, I can get 3% risk-free return by buying a 10-year Treasury while sitting pretty in my chair and doing absolutely nothing. Wouldn't you want at least a 7% or 8% premium over that to roll up your sleeves and try to re-tool and re-market a struggling property?

Valuation Summary

Apply those concepts across the entire set of RVI properties and you get your valuation. Of course, assumptions are assumptions. So, in my case, I take some sensitized scenarios on the downside and upside to see the range of possibilities. Along the way, the implied cap rate (or the rent multiple) serves as a reasonableness test. The results are interesting.

Source: Author's workbook, RVI Form 10, DDR 10-K. (Yellow highlights for computed annualized rent indicate truing up to most recent 10-K disclosure due to material variance.)

The valuation piece in detail suggests that RVI is slightly undervalued at current market cap, suggesting a 22% potential gain at liquidation. In the valuation summary, please note that I include $150 million as an estimated year 1 NOI into the net value. I exclude subsequent rental income estimates, because I really want to be conservative and also because I have no idea how many properties will be left after year 1.

Source: Author's workbook

However, in the worst case scenario where cap rates are in the double digits, you stand to lose up to 40% of your investment. This is because the properties are mortgaged for $1.35 billion. Just like when you buy a new home, if you have little equity but a lot of mortgage outstanding, small swings in values can make you lot of money or kill you. I think the probability of the worst case is quite small, because these are rent-producing, hard-asset properties. That means that the premium over risk-free rate will not be astronomical at the end of the day (fingers crossed). At the best-case scenario, where management ends up selling properties at a 110% of the baseline scenario (i.e. sells into a modestly hot market at good terms), you stand to gain 50% on your investment. Not a huge upside, but not a bad return for a short-lived REIT investment.

To save you the trouble, this is the Excel workbook used for this article: 2018_04_RVI_liquidation_value.xlsx.

Conclusion

I dug into the RVI properties detail expecting to find blood. Instead, I found that RVI is undervalued with some (but not deep) margin of safety. Using a conservative liquidation value analysis plus interim one year rent, RVI likely has ~20% upside from the current valuation at base case and up to 50% upside in the best case scenario. Down-side can be as much as 40%, but I believe the probability of such a scenario is relatively low for the reasons related above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RVI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.