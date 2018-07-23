RAIT Investment Trust: Update On Strategic Initiatives And Expected Impact On Its Balance Sheet

The pro forma balance sheet offers those considering debt, preferred or common shares from RAIT a basis on which to make those decisions now, weeks ahead of the RAIT Q2 report at which time an updated balance sheet is available.

This article reviews the impact of the transactions cited on the balance sheet, creating a pro forma balance sheet to help RAIT investors assess the probability of a recovery.

The company announced a cessation in lending operations, making RAIT now a recovery or liquidation play, and described some transactions to support the strengthening of the balance sheet.

Author's Note: This article is intended for investors oriented towards value-deep value-distressed asset investing. Those seeking moderate- to high-risk value investments may have an interest in this article. Investments in this company at any level of the capital structure are unsuitable for those seeking retirement income, and I strongly discourage purchase of securities related to this company for retirement income accounts.

On June 28th, 2018, RAIT Investment Trust (OTCQB:RASF) published an update on their strategic initiatives titled "RAIT Financial Trust Announces Progress on Its Strategic Steps". Several steps have been taken, both financial and non-financial, to stabilize the balance sheet of the company in an effort to meet all obligations, presumably with an intent to restore the value of the preferred and common shares. Some of the actions described include:

Cessation of the lending operations of RAIT,

Continued efforts to sell both loans and physical real estate to raise cash to meet expected redemptions, as well as other obligations,

Redemption of about 40% of the 4% Convertible Notes which will be able to be "put" back to RAIT in Q4 of this year,

Completion of a series of related transactions, including the so-called "FL Sale" described below, along with a redemption of the Preferred Series D Shares, using a combination of asset exchange, cash payment, and conversion into other Preferred Series Shares to accomplish this redemption,

Simultaneous simplification of the board to remove the "Preferred Investor" and associates from the board, and

Confirmation of the cash and equivalents available to the company as Q2 ended, providing evidence that the 4% Notes will be able to be redeemed at the start of Q4.

Each key step as well as the potential impact is described below, including a verbatim description by the company (in italics) of the individual step taken. This is very timely as all of the securities of RAIT Investment Trust are trading at depressed valuations, reflecting the concern about the viability of those securities.

At the end of the article, a pro forma balance sheet is provided to illustrate the cumulative impact of these steps and the status of the balance sheet near the end of Q2. Obviously, this will not include the impact of other steps not described in the release, nor will it reflect the operational results in Q2; however, it does provide investors a "peek" at the impact of the transactions described in the update well ahead of the Q2 report, the first point at which an updated balance sheet is provided by the company to reflect the impact of these transactions on the financial condition of the company.

To provide a reference point for the balance sheet prior to these steps, the Q1 balance sheet is provided here:

(This table and all following tables created by the author from information obtained from the RAIT Investment Trust Investors Relation website, especially the SEC filings, and Yahoo Finance)

Key takeaways from the Q1 Balance Sheet:

There are positive net assets over liabilities, with the majority of these assets being tangible assets, but

There is some question about the market value of the real estate assets, so the book assets may overstate that actual recovery value for that category of assets (even as others argue that the recovery on these assets could be understated as well).

The preferred shares have a senior claim to all of the remaining net book assets, with about $0.72 of book assets available as of March 31st for every $1 of liquidation value of the preferred shares,

Additional recovery of funds accrues to the benefit of preferred shareholders while any degradation of value is absorbed by the preferred shareholders, and

The common shares are underwater at this point, with negative book assets after all senior claims have been satisfied.

From this reference point, pro forma modifications are made to this sheet to reflect the impact of the transactions happening after March 31st, 2018.

I. Cessation of the Lending Operations of RAIT Investment Trust:

As reported on June 28th:

"The (company has taken the action of) suspension of our lending business along with the implementation of other steps to reduce costs within our other operating businesses..."

The company has officially acknowledged what I infer many investors already had concluded; that is, that the operations would be terminated, given the concerns around RAIT as an ongoing concern, and would move to sale or liquidation of the assets. The consequence of this decision is that analysis of the company migrates from an evaluation as a going concern to one of the analysis of potential recovery from the assets. As a consequence, analysis to determine the value of debt, preferred and common equity securities becomes ever more dependent upon the net assets available to recover value for those securities. The company's acknowledgement in the Q1 filing that there was considerable doubt about the company being viable as an ongoing concern simply reinforces the need for a liquidation analysis to identify the values for the debt, preferred and common securities for this company, on which this series of articles has focused.

II. Early Purchase of the 4% Convertible Note Issue:

This transaction had been reported in the Q1 earnings report as having transpired after the quarter-end, but before the issue of the earnings report and had been reported in the earlier article on RAIT in this series ("RAIT Investment Trust: Update on Exchange-Traded Debt, Preferred and Common Equity Shares", found here). A discussion on this transaction is repeated here as it is a key step in strengthening the balance sheet in 2018 while avoiding a re-organization process.

On June 28th, RAIT reported:

"During 2018, RAIT repurchased $42.3 million of its outstanding 4% convertible senior notes, leaving $68.2 million outstanding. Additionally, during 2018, RAIT redeemed $2.0 million of its senior secured notes, leaving $9.5 million outstanding."

Some part of the $42.3M of these Notes had been purchased in Q1. Here is the record of the purchase of the 4% convertible notes after March 31st, both the face value that was purchased and for how much these Notes were acquired:

From this chart, one can see that $35.3M of cash was consumed in these transactions, and liabilities were reduced by $36.3M. As provided in the earlier article, modifying the Q1 balance sheet for the 4% Note transactions above (removing $35.3M in cash and reducing liabilities by $36.3M) results in the pro forma modifications (on the right side) here:

For the remaining transactions, we will work from updated, pro forma balance sheet on the right, already incorporating the reduced number of 4% Notes, to reflect the remaining transactions as discussed in RAITs press release.

For reference, the Debt Redemption Waterfall that results from the 4% Note purchases in Q2 is found here to enable the reader to easily compare the resources available to RAIT with the upcoming redemptions. Note that the author uses not the maturity date but the soonest that the debt instrument can be required to be redeemed (relevant for the 4% Notes as a minimum):

Note the elimination of liabilities for the secured warehouse facilities and the significantly reduced balance of the 4% Notes with the pending October "maturity" (date of securities being put back to RAIT Investment Trust) from $104M. In addition, note that both RFTA and RFTT are in the group of debt instruments that represent the first 20% of the liabilities to be redeemed, with earlier usually connoting safer.

The press release highlights $73M in cash available in the Treasury as of June 28th, 2018, and I believe that was a message to investors that the company has the 4% Note "put" firmly on their radar and that they have it covered with cash.

III. Continued Liquidation of Owned Real Estate and Commercial Real Estate Loans:

As reported by RAIT:

"The continuation of the process of selling our owned real estate ("REO") portfolio and selling certain of our commercial real estate ("CRE") loans, while continuing to service and manage our existing CRE loan portfolio"

and,

"As of June 27, 2018, RAIT's year to date REO and CRE loan divestitures, totaled $182.7 million. After repayment of obligations secured by these assets and related transaction costs of $88.9 million, RAIT received net proceeds of approximately $93.8 million."

As reported in the June 28th release, there were $182.7M of these transactions in 2018, but some of them were already reflected in the Q1 balance sheet. To identify what portion of this total was transacted in Q2, the Q1 transactions were identified (from the Q1 10Q) and subtracted to provide the following net representing the Q2 transactions, as illustrated here:

Netting out the Q1 transactions already reflected, we can now see that $92.4M in asset sales took place as well as the obligations on those loans being eliminated and providing the net proceeds from these transactions. Therefore, to update the balance sheet for these transactions, $92.4M in assets were removed as well s $42.7M in related liabilities, leaving net proceeds of $50.4M to be added to the cash line as a placeholder. Without specifics about whether the asset sales were real estate or loans, I reflected the net reduction of assets within the loans category as the primary interest is tracking total net assets (with the specific type of assets being a secondary consideration). We should get more commentary in the Q2 report about the degree to which the asset sales were physical real estate sales versus loan divestitures.

IV. The "FL Sale" and Related Transactions Eliminating the Series D Preferred Shares:

A final, more complicated set of transactions was reported in the release:

RAIT completes the FL Sale, the Preferred Redemption (as defined below) and the Preferred Exchange (as defined below)

As summarized below, on June 27, 2018, a RAIT subsidiary ("RAIT IV"), sold (the "FL Sale") its interests (the "FL5/6 Interests") in joint ventures which held securities with a $61.2 million aggregate par amount in two floating rate securitizations, which RAIT has referred to as RAIT FL5 and RAIT FL6 in its public filings, to an affiliate (the "FL5/6 Purchaser") of the other members of these joint ventures.

As detailed in the Form 8-K filed on June 28, 2018, on June 27, 2018, RAIT and RAIT IV closed on (1) the redemption (the "Preferred Redemption") of a portion of RAIT IV's preferred units (the "Units") held by an investor (the "Preferred Investor"), resulting in the cancellation of the linked RAIT Series D Preferred Shares (the "Series D Preferred Shares") held by the Preferred Investor; and (2) the exchange (the "Preferred Exchange") of the remaining Units and linked Series D Preferred Shares held by the Preferred Investor for newly issued shares of RAIT's publicly traded Series A, B and C Preferred Shares, resulting in the cancellation of all of the outstanding Units and linked Series D Preferred Shares. RAIT IV, which owned specified assets required to be held by RAIT IV under the Series D Documents (as defined below) to support the redemption of the Units and the Series D Preferred Shares, closed on its sale to the FL5/6 Purchaser of the FL5/6 Interests. As described below, the proceeds from the sale were used to redeem certain of the Units, which resulted in the cancellation of the Series D Preferred Shares linked to such Units. RAIT IV utilized approximately $54.6 million in net proceeds from FL Sale plus $2.2 million of other cash held by RAIT IV to redeem $56.8 million of the Units and the Series D Preferred Shares linked to such Units having an aggregate liquidation preference of $56.8 million. The remaining balance of the Units and Series D Preferred Shares, with an aggregate liquidation preference of $16.7 million, was exchanged for 383,147 RAIT Series A Preferred Shares, 167,828 RAIT Series B Preferred Shares and 117,605 RAIT Series C Preferred Shares, having an aggregate liquidation preference of $16.7 million.

The resolution of the previously disclosed dispute between the Preferred Investor and RAIT and the termination of the previously disclosed securities purchase agreement related to the Series D Preferred Shares and Units and related documents governing the Series D Preferred Shares and Units (collectively, the "Series D Documents") and the operating covenants therein;

The release back to RAIT from RAIT IV's assets of the remaining $28.2 million par amount of assets held by RAIT IV as part of the assets supporting the redemption of the Units and cancellation of the linked Series D Preferred Shares, making these assets available for RAIT's future liquidity needs; and

The reduction in the size of RAIT's Board of Trustees (the "Board") thru the resignation from the Board of the Preferred Investor's designated Board member and another Board member with business relationships with the Preferred Investor.

There are three main elements to this series of related transactions:

In the so-called "FL Sale", an RAIT subsidiary ("RAIT IV") sold its interests (the "FL5/6 Interests") in joint ventures which held $61.2M of securities in two floating rate securitizations.

In a second, related transaction, approximately $54.6 million in net proceeds from FL Sale (from which one can infer a loss of $6.6 million) plus $2.2 million of other cash held by RAIT IV were used to redeem $56.8 million of the Units and the Series D Preferred Shares linked to such Units having an aggregate liquidation preference of $56.8 million.

The remaining balance of the Units and Series D Preferred Shares, with an aggregate liquidation preference of $16.7 million, was exchanged for 383,147 RAIT Series A Preferred Shares, 167,828 RAIT Series B Preferred Shares and 117,605 RAIT Series C Preferred Shares, having an aggregate liquidation preference of $16.7 million.

So, assets of $61.2M were removed from the Mortgage Investment line, $2.2M in cash was removed from the cash line, the outstanding D shares were eliminated and A, B and C share counts are increased as shown in the following table:

The pro forma balance sheet, reflecting the changes from REO and CRE loan monetization activity (assuming all monetization were loans as a placeholder) along with the transactions related to the FL sale and the elimination of the D shares, is shown below. I needed to make some judgments about basis of investments which may not be completely aligned with what is ultimately made by RAIT, but I believe the impact of those adjustments are small. In addition, I excluded a small. $2M redemption in senior debt as I was unsure whether that had, or had not, been captured previously, but it is a relatively small change either way. This provides an imperfect but useful (in my view) look at the assets net of liabilities to make an updated, informed judgement about the viability of RAIT debt, preferred and common shares ahead of the Q2 report.

What results is this pro forma balance sheet, including the transactions described above (again, assuming all monetizations were sales of loans) but excluding any impact of Q2 operations, as shown here:

Again, there may be other, less important transactions not covered in the press release and this pro forma sheet does not reflect any operational gains or losses in Q2. Nevertheless, the update on assets and liabilities should help the RAIT investor assess the state of each capital tier, enabling decisions about those investments, three weeks ahead of the next Q2 earnings report.

Key observations for the pro forma balance sheet as compared to the balance sheet at the end of Q1:

Net assets (total assets minus total liabilities) continue to be compressed as net assets decline by $63M as a consequence of all of these transactions.

This decline in net assets is offset by a reduction of the face value for the preferred equities in total by $56.8M.

From the perspective of the common equity holder, this looks like nearly a push as a reduction of assets is nearly offset by a reduction in preferred claims senior to the common shares (and therefore looking very similar from the common shareholder perspective), netting only a reduction of $6M in claims senior to the common and only increasing the negative assets by that same small number.

From the perspective of a debt holder, however, the assets were decreased by $63M, without a simultaneous reduction of liabilities, and were used to satisfy claims junior to the debt holders, in essence resulting in their viewing the complex set of "FL Sale plus Preferred D redemption" transactions as a squandering of $63M in assets which would have been better used to reduce liabilities to benefit remaining debt holders.

The exchange traded debt instrument RFTT, the 7.25% Note due 2024, has asset coverage covenants which could trigger a default if the asset coverage declines by too much, below a pre-set level. If I remember correctly, even as I have not reviewed them recently, the RFTA debt instrument (i.e., the 7.125% Note due 2019) may also have such covenants. This could be an item to be reviewed by investors in the Q2 report. A decision to monetize assets on the balance sheet to reduce preferred assets rather than to reduce liabilities results in an increased risk of non-compliance with the Asset Coverage requirement. I have to believe that the board is tracking this requirement as recovery for the common and the preferred depend upon continued restructuring effort outside of a legal reorganization process.

The press release stated categorically that there was $73M in cash and cash equivalents as of June 28th, 2018. This apparently conflicts with the number of $215M, which includes unrestricted cash, equivalents and restricted cash. I believe that the press release referred to, without stating it explicitly, that the cash and equivalents represented the unrestricted cash and equivalents available to the board. In turn, I believe that this was intended to signal to investors that sufficient, unrestricted cash will be available in early October to pay for those 4% Notes being "put" to RAIT and that this will not trigger an event that would require a legally-supervised re-organization (i.e., a bankruptcy process).

Even as the elimination of the D Shares compressed net assets somewhat, this transaction also eliminates a potential barrier for moving ahead with a liquidation process, presumably being led by Mr. Charles Frischer. The elimination of the "Preferred Investor", Mr. Andrew Silberstein, and his departure from the board along with an associate, results in an avoidance of conflict between two influential investors. In turn, the paralysis that could have resulted along with the inevitable delays resulting from these disagreements, which RAIT can ill afford, is avoided. At the cost of some assets, the company can now move forward in a direction without the potential paralysis of having "two captains on the ship".

V. Implications of the Pro Forma Balance Sheet on the Viability of RAIT Securities at Each Level of the Capital Structure:

Exchange-Traded Debt (RFTA) and (RFTT):

As assets are liquidated, resulting in the elimination of some liabilities, the net assets are declining. However, they do not appear to be declining at the precipitous rate that some might have expected. Even after the losses from the FL Sale have been absorbed and the entire D Preferred Shares Series redeemed, there remain net sufficient net assets to cover the liabilities, with a margin of safety.

The exchange-traded debt securities, RFTA - 7.125% Notes due 2019, and RFTT - 7.625% Notes due 2024, are set to redeemed earlier than many of the remaining liabilities. Given their shorter maturities and resources available to RAIT, they appear to be likely to be redeemed at maturity. In addition, given their recent recovery in price, the market appears to be assessing the chances of RFTA and RFTT being redeemed at higher probabilities than earlier in the year.

The author's participation in RAIT is through an investment in the exchange-traded debt security RFTT, seeking to secure relatively high income as well as an opportunity to secure some appreciation in this name within a specified time period (i.e., by April 2024). The author had acquired a significant position in RFTT at somewhat better prices, as reported earlier, and it now represents the largest single position in the author's portfolio (given higher prices for RFTT combined with the other position, which had been the largest, declining in price).

RFTT continues to appear to this analyst to continue to represent good value as a strong cash income provider more than compensating for moderate and declining risk, justifying the large position in the portfolio.

RFTT also includes a "Fundamental Change" provision that mandates redemption of RFTT at 101% of face value if a number of different types of Fundamental Changes occur. As other analysts and commentators have discussed the "exit" scenarios being potentially being planned by Mr. Frischer, including many scenarios including a sale to another party. In turn, a sale of the company would trigger the "Fundamental Change" clause, in my opinion, prompting an immediate need to redeem these securities. There remains a reasonable probability that the holders of RFTT will not need to wait until 2024 to recover face value for this security, as the exit plan to secure value for the preferred and common shareholders may well trigger an early redemption on RFTT as well.

Preferred Shares A (OTCQB:RASFP), B (RASFO) and C (RASFN):

The preferred shares appear to this analyst to be the fulcrum security for RAIT. Even as I am a holder of the debt, the preferred shares offer substantially more upside than the debt, although they offer substantially more potential downside as well.

These shares are selling at 32-33 cents per dollar of face value, while the pro forma balance sheet above suggests that recovery would be about 60 cents per dollar of face value, roughly double the current market price.

In any sale that generates more recovery than book values, the preferred shares would be due the first $100M of that recovery, up to their $25/share face value, a tripling of the current market price.

The preferred shares series offered cumulative dividends, so any recovery through a sale of RAIT to another party will need to cover the additional $5M of cumulative dividends per quarter of unpaid dividends as well. Therefore, as time passes, the potential upside for the preferred shares moves up by the dividend.

In a sale scenario, the book value suggests that the preferred shares can double if only book value is recovered, while the values could triple or more if full face value plus cumulative dividends are recovered.

On the downside, any recovery short of book value comes first out of the "hides" of the preferred shareholders.

For this analyst, a secure 11% payout plus a moderate capital appreciation of the debt looked more attractive than the potential payout on the preferred shares. However, adventuresome value investors may find the preferred shares to have the biggest potential "hit" on capital appreciation and may chose this route instead of the less risky, but less profitable, approach using the debt.

Common Equity:

The common shares RASF are not backed by any book assets; in addition, in the event of a recovery of monies beyond book assets, about $100M will need to be recovered above book assets for the common shares to receive the first penny of recovery.

In addition, for each quarter in which preferred dividends are not paid, another $5M will need to be recovered for each of those quarters to get current on the dividends, putting even more demand on any ultimate sale to secure prices above the book values of the company at that time.

However, with prices of RASF in pennies, speculative investors believing that Mr. Frischer can sell RAIT at prices much higher than book values (e.g., getting paid hundreds of millions of dollars above book value for the tax loss carry-forwards) can purchase RASF as an option with no expiration. That is not my approach, but other investors may view that as the "go to" play, with risk limited to the tiny investment required to play a perceived substantial upside.

Disclaimer: No guarantees or representations are made. The Owl is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult an investment adviser.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RFTT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.