CSX Corporation: Does This Dividend Stock Have Any More Upside?

Today's post highlights one of my favorite dividend ideas for the next 10 years: CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX).

Regular readers know I'm a big fan of investing in turnarounds. These situations involve buying firms that have stumbled, spotted the problems, and developed a plan to overhaul their operations. While these stocks come with above-average risk, they provide a rare chance to scoop up wonderful businesses on the cheap.

Take CSX, for instance. Only a few years ago, the company was one of the least efficient railroad operators in North America. But with the introduction of a new executive team, CSX has begun the process of slashing costs, retooling operations, and selling off less-lucrative businesses. These actions have left a leaner, more profitable operation, which Wall Street has started to warm up to.

But have income investors missed their chance? Let's dig into this distribution.

The Dividend - Is It Safe?

A few years into CSX's turnaround effort, the company has become a cash machine for shareholders. Management declared $384.0 million in distributions last quarter, raising the dividend yield to 1.7%. This figure, however, doesn't give you a true sense as to how much the railroad now pays out to investors. In addition to dividends, management also bought back $1.8 billion of stock. If you include this number in your calculation, the total shareholder yield on CSX shares jumps to 3.6%.

Today, CSX stands in fine financial health, with plenty of liquidity and a manageable debt maturity profile. The company's debt-to-equity ratio sits at 0.98, below average compared to industry peers. The business generates $7.56 in profits for every dollar paid in interest. My only concern would be if executives aggressively leveraged up the balance sheet in order to cut their cost of capital. But given management's history so far, they seem to be more focused on squeezing profits out of operations rather than playing financial games.

Looking at the income statement, current profits also more than cover this distribution. Last year, executives paid out $0.13 in dividends on every dollar generated in earnings. That payout ratio leaves CSX with plenty of financial cushion to continue paying investors even in the event of a bad year or two. If I had to rate the company's dividend like a bond, I would give it a top grade of AA or AAA.

Metric CSX Debt/Equity Ratio 0.98 Interest Coverage 7.56 Leverage Ratio 2.64 Payout Ratio 14%

The Dividend - Will It Grow?

Management plans to transform CSX into a scheduled railroad, which includes the better utilization of assets and running trains on tighter timetables. Railroad legend and former CEO Hunter Harrison implemented this initiative, until he passed away last year. CEO Jim Foote and the company's management team now plan to follow through on his vision. To achieve their goals, executives will need to carry out the following steps.

First, slash costs. Management can eke out efficiency gains through cutting headcount, running longer trains, and implementing new technologies. Late last year, executives announced a restructuring plan to slash 800 to 1,000 non-union jobs. The streamlined workforce is expected to save the company $80.0 million to $100.0 million annually, reducing the number of management layers from 11 to 8.

Second, sell off non-core assets. At the company's investor day presentation in March, management said it sees the potential to shed $800.0 million in underutilized real estate and rail assets. Selling non-core lines is a smart move as each mile of track comes with ongoing costs including repair, maintenance, and overhead expenses.

Finally, run more cars. Thanks to a booming American economy, customers want to move more of everything from trucks and chemicals to fertilizer and forest products. And with traffic approaching industry capacity, railroads have more room to negotiate higher prices.

These efforts have paid off so far. Since 2017, CSX's operating ratio has dropped from 67.4% to 58.6%. The company's earnings have soared 55% to $1.01 per share.

For investors, this has created a proverbial cash cow. Last quarter, CSX returned $2.1 billion to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks. This figure is almost double what management paid out to investors only a year before.

CSX Dividend data by YCharts

Analysts expect the company's turnaround program will continue to pay dividends. Over the next five years, the Street is expecting CSX's earnings per share to grow at a mid-teen clip. Given the company's modest payout ratio, we can expect the dividend to increase more or less in line with profits.

The Dividend - What's the Return?

At today's prices, CSX pays a dividend yield of 1.3%. Assuming a modest dividend growth rate in the low-teens, our total return projections come in at 14% to 16% per year. That beats my hurdle rate and represents enough upside to put some new money to work.

Of course, you can't call CSX a slam dunk. President Trump's plan to overhaul NAFTA could disrupt industry supply chains. And given the company's track network serve as the arteries of the economy, profits could get walloped in the event of a recession.

That said, investors with a long-term time horizon shouldn't get spooked by these headlines. Over the next century, the number of people living in this country will grow multi-fold. Those people will demand more and more goods. With its entrenched market position, CSX will get some piece of that action. While we'll have a few bad years over that period (and we can never predict when those bad years will happen), shareholders will likely enjoy a growing stream of dividend income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.