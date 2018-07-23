Baker Hughes - The Recovery Has Started

The company is positioning itself in key areas to benefit from the recovery of offshore drilling activities.

Baker Hughes saw strong new orders and sales growth in the second quarter while improving operating margins.

Baker Hughes, now officially known as Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE) is the third biggest oil & gas equipment company in the US. The company offers its investors the opportunity to follow the oil services & equipment market while getting paid a dividend of slightly more than 2%. The latest results showed what I had hoped to see: investments in equipment and services are accelerating. Especially in foreign markets like the Middle East.

Source: BHGE

Earnings Are Recovering

Roughly one year ago, Baker Hughes was acquired by General Electric (GE), which bought 62.5% of the company to create a new, fully integrated energy enterprise called 'Baker Hughes, a GE Company'. This move merged leading technology, a global scale and integrated full stream solutions.

The company's main goals are to increase its market share while increasing margins and free cash flow.

That being said, the second quarter did see strong bottom line growth. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.13 - just like Wall Street expected. Note that Wall Street has been pretty good at predicting Baker Hughes' earnings. Baker Hughes has beaten earnings 3 times out of the last 8 quarters. And don't get me wrong, it is not necessarily a main goal to beat earnings as long as the company uses a strong oil market to achieve its targets.

Source: Estimize

Now, before I go any further, I have to mention a few things/outcomes I have been looking for. Just recently, I wrote an article about the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH). I mentioned that I am bullish on services companies because I expect the business to increase thanks to a tighter supply market. This includes increasing offshore drilling activities. Baker Hughes is perfectly able to track the global oil services industry thanks to its size and global presence. In other words, Baker Hughes should be able to confirm some of my expectations. And it did.

Global Services & Equipment Are Improving

Total orders increased 9% on a year-on-year basis to slightly more than $6.0 billion. Total sales increased 2% while operating income turned positive with a $78 million profit in the second quarter. Total adjusted operating income was up 27% compared to the first quarter of this year and 100% higher on a year-on-year basis. The adjusted operating income rate is up 300 points, which is an indicator of the company's successful move towards a higher profitability.

Source: BHGE Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

That said, it is much more interesting to look where growth came from. Personally, I could not be happier to see that both oilfield services and oilfield equipment are doing very well. Oilfield services saw 13% orders growth while oilfield equipment accelerated 30%. Oilfield services revenues went up 14% to almost $2.9 billion. Oilfield services growth came in strong due to strong market conditions. The US rig count increased 8% compared to the first quarter of 2018 with growth in both the on shore and offshore markets.

US completed wells were up 7%, which is the first significant sign of a business improvement since the fourth quarter of 2017. The international rig count was flat quarter over quarter with growth in Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. However, declines in Latin America and Europe erased those gains. Moreover, the company mentioned very strong growth in the Gulf of Mexico, which seems to confirm the recovering offshore market thesis.

Source: BHGE Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Going forward, Baker Hughes expects these growth rates to last with incremental margin improvements. One of the problems the company mentions is input inflation, which is something (almost) every single oil services company mentions. Especially material and wage inflation is putting pressure on margins.

Moreover, it is important to mention that upstream growth was key in the second quarter as we just saw. Drilling equipment and services are starting to pick up while digital solutions are likely going to follow as long as the offshore trend continues.

What's Next?

The key to a successful long-term investment in BHGE or mid-term trade is the price of oil. BHGE has missed the entire oil rally of the past year. However, the entire oil services market missed this move. I explained in my oil services article that the market is waiting for a revival of the offshore market.

Source: TradingView

At this point, oil is still in a solid uptrend and BHGE is indeed showing that offshore activities are returning. The company is in a very good spot to benefit from this move given its global presence and focus on the US and the Middle East.

By strengthening our commercial position in the Middle East and North America, we are gaining momentum with key wins in these two critical regions. - BHGE Q2/2018 Earnings Call Transcript

Personally, I do not expect the current downtrend to last and expect the stock price to return to $40 over the next 6-12 months.

The downside of my thesis is a slowing oil market, which would hurt BHGE and the first signs of the offshore recovery. However, I do not expect such a move and stick to my current oil holdings.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.