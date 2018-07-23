National Beverage: Ignore The Noise

Amid all the noise surrounding National Beverage (FIZZ) at this point - an SEC investigation, reports of settled lawsuits, share price volatility, the launch of a competing product - there's one fact that investors interested in the stock should pay very close attention to. Per National Beverage's 10-K, for the fiscal year ending April 28, volume in the company's "Power+" category (which is basically its LaCroix sparkling water product) rose 38.9% year over year.

That doesn't mean the other stuff isn't important. It doesn't mean, on its own, that FIZZ stock is going to continue to rise (though I believe it will). But as FIZZ increasingly becomes a battleground stock (23% of the float is shorted at the moment, though admittedly that's less than 6% of shares outstanding), the fundamental bull case here still remains.

39% in the beverage industry is a huge number. But the market continues to price FIZZ as if its growth is going to decelerate markedly - and yet there's really no evidence of that deceleration happening. And until it does, FIZZ should move higher, even if those gains likely will be accompanied by the volatility seen in the stock over the past year.

The Business

From my perspective, the FIZZ story came into wider view when Glaucus Research laid out its short case for the stock into September 2016. To his credit, my fellow contributor Nat Stewart was on to the story as early as late 2012. But volume didn't really move until the second half of 2016, a couple of months before the report was released; it's now about quadruple the levels of early 2016, and ~10x those seen in the first half of the decade.

In its report, Glaucus argued that National Beverage had manipulated its earnings. I argued at the time that the case didn't hold up - and at this point, I would hope that the manipulation case is pretty much put to rest. SG&A now is rising, as LaCroix expands from its legacy Midwest base and volume increases drive shipping costs (which the company includes in SG&A, not COGS) higher.

And without any claims of manipulation, the numbers here continue to look impressive. Again, Power+ volume grew 39% - on top of a 42.6% rise last year. That both suggests a near-doubling (98%) in two years - and shows little in the way of deceleration.

Gross margin rose 70 bps for the year, reaching 40.1%, despite what appears to be a ~60 bps headwind from higher aluminum costs (the K cites a 1% increase in cost of sales per case). SG&A rose 14% - but still leveraged thanks to 18% revenue growth, dropping 62 bps as a percentage of sales. Operating income climbed 26%, with EPS of $3.10 excluding a one-time tax benefit of $0.09 up 35%.

On a full year basis, there's really nothing here not to like. In terms of the P&L, the news isn't quite as good as Power+ volume rises suggest, since that category is probably in the 60% range of volume at this point. (That's my best estimate based on limited commentary; note that National Beverage also shut down its private-label business in Q3.) There are some modestly worrisome points in Q4, however.

Revenue for Q4 seems like a deceleration, growing 15.2% against a 19% run rate for the first nine months. But it appears that most, if not, all of that drop came from the soda business, and likely the end of private label production. Power+ volume growth was the same 38.9% figure - meaning, importantly, that LaCroix demand didn't slow. On the margin front, there was a bit of compression, with SG&A rising nearly 19% and deleveraging about 60 bps by my numbers. EBIT margins dropped 46 bps to 20.47%, with operating income rising "just" 12.6% in the quarter.

That compression - and even a gross margin expansion of 14 bps Y/Y in Q4 - is a bit of a concern for two reasons. First, the private label business should have helped gross margin, at least. It appears from commentary that the business was at least a few points of revenue. Again, the growth rate dropped almost 4 points from Q1-Q3 to Q4. And commentary in the K cites a 19.8% increase in volume and a higher selling price.

The only way that combination gets to an 18.0% increase in revenue is through the loss of a few points of business. Assuming gross margins were 30% in that business (and I'd wager they were lower), and it was 3% of sales, that alone should have provided a 30 bps+ tailwind.

The one key fundamental concern here is that operating margins might be nearing a ceiling - or at least that trend of the past four years, in which EBIT margins have more than doubled to 20.9%, is going to slow. Note that Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), before the merger, had adjusted operating margin of 20.8% in 2017, per its 10-K.

The Noise

In the meantime, there's been a couple of developments worth touching on, if briefly. The Wall Street Journal reported that CEO Nick Caporella had been the target of two sexual harassment lawsuits. National Beverage replied that there was no truth to the allegations, and from here the case looks like a non-issue.

Secondly, the SEC investigated the company's use of figures VPO (velocity per outlet) and VPC (velocity per capita) in a past press release. A CNBC headline noted that the stock had fallen 16% in two days amid the investigation - but the driver appears to have been the Q4 report, not the SEC probe. Caporella has developed a reputation for eccentricity with, shall we say, unique language in his press releases, but as contributor Detroit Bear aptly put it, "this is simply another instance of Caporella being Caporella".

Indeed, the fact remains that overly enthusiastic press releases and questionable allegations (the Glaucus report also cited Caporella's relationship with lawyers who were convicted of a Ponzi scheme, though there is zero evidence Caporella knew of that scheme, let alone had any involvement) simply don't matter here. He's still leading a company with a category-leading brand growing ~40% a year. Earnings still are likely to quadruple within five years.

Does any FIZZ shareholder - particularly those who have held for a few years - give a you-know-what about what the press release says? Do any of the allegations so far - even assuming some level of truth - have any material impact on the business? The answer appears to be no, unless an investor believes that Coca-Cola (KO) or PepsiCo (PEP) wouldn't buy the company from Caporella or that the sexual harassment allegations are going to turn into a smaller version of the Wynn Resorts (WYNN) story. I don't believe either of things are true - and I don't believe selling, or shorting, FIZZ based on Caporella is a wise decision, or one with any basis in reality.

The Valuation

At ~$110, there is a legitimate debate over valuation here. Based on FY18 numbers, FIZZ is not cheap. Even backing out ~$4 per share in cash, the stock trades at 34x earnings and ~22x EBITDA.

And what's important to remember when considering those valuations is that National Beverage is not just LaCroix. There's still a reasonable amount of sales - 30%+ most likely - coming from brands like Shasta and Faygo, which on the whole appear to be in decline. I've written in the past, looking at a company like Cott (COT) before it dumped its soda business, that those revenues probably are worth ~1x+. That in turn implies (assuming something like $600 million in LaCroix revenue and ~$375 million elsewhere) a valuation topping out at $500M - and a valuation on LaCroix alone in the range of 7x+ sales.

All that said, there's still a pretty clear fundamental discount being applied to FIZZ. FY18 EPS, backing out the one-time tax item, was $3.10. Normalized for the new tax rate, however, it moves to $3.62. That's a 29x P/E multiple (again backing out cash) - for a business that grew pre-tax income 26% last year even with that aforementioned drag from the soda business. The EV/EBITDA multiple is ~5 turns lower than that of Monster Energy (MNST), which I've argued is a very interesting peer in a lot of ways, and which isn't growing profits nearly as quickly (particularly in a disappointing calendar Q1).

What's driving that discount? There may be a management discount here, fairly or unfairly. But the biggest potential risk here seems to be competition. The bear case is based on some version of "it's just flavored water, anyone can do it." And with PepsiCo launching Bubly - its own sparkling water brand that is obviously aimed square at LaCroix - that argument would seem to be strengthened. PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi said on her company's fiscal Q2 call this month that the product was performing "exceedingly well."

Bubly was launched in February, the first month of National Beverage's fiscal Q4. Pepsi put a pretty good amount of marketing behind the launch - and LaCroix's growth rate didn't budge. The Q4 comparison admittedly was a little softer, but if, as bears argue, it's that easy for Coke or Pepsi to dislodge LaCroix, why was there little, if any, impact from the launch?

I'm not dismissing competitive concerns out of hand. (A news item on the site also pointed to efforts by Amazon (AMZN) to undercut on pricing through a private label offering at Whole Foods.) But there are a couple of things to remember. First, this has been a competitive space for a while, with both Coke's Dasani and Pepsi's Aquafina launching flavored sparkling water, not to mention offerings from privately held Polar and Spindrift (and many others). Secondly, the entire market is growing - and it's going to continue to grow, as more consumers try and actively avoid soda.

And, third, I personally think the Bubly ad campaign looks ridiculous. Stewart put it best in a comment on my last article: the campaign "comes across like a 40-something parent attempting to fit in with his/her teenage child's friends." The reason LaCroix has a cult following (whether deserved or not) is in large part because it feels quirky, unique and authentic through its design and social media presence.

I have little belief that a clearly derivative campaign from a corporate behemoth is going to replicate that feel - or convert those drinkers. (As for Nooyi's optimism, I'd note that Pepsi and Coke management were pretty optimistic about their last forays against LaCroix as well.)

Can Bubly peel off a few new drinkers? Surely. But, again, sparkling water as a whole is a growing market. Dasani sparkling grew double digits in calendar Q1, according to Coke - and still LaCroix is growing nearly 40%. And LaCroix still has room to expand its reach in the U.S., while the 10-K notes that "options to expand distribution to other regions are being considered." The convenience store channel - long a point of hope among bulls - represents another opportunity.

Growth probably slows going forward. Margin expansion almost has to slow (and that is a near-term risk heading into Q1 and Q2, particularly on COGS). But FIZZ isn't priced for that much growth. Tax help and any double-digit EBITDA growth next year get EPS over $4 and the EV/EBITDA multiple under 20x. That puts forward multiples maybe 1-2 turns above Coca-Cola - a nearly zero-growth business.

Fundamentally, I see fair value here in the $135-$140 range, assuming a 27x EBITDA multiple (in line with MNST) and ~30x a conservative EPS estimate for FY19, a premium to the majors based on growth potential. There's upside to that range if a) an investor sees FIZZ as preferable to MNST and/or b) an investor wants to build in a takeover premium.

I'm still less optimistic toward a sale than most bulls, because I'm not sure who the buyer can be. An acquisition by Pepsi or Coke might turn off some customers (think the reaction from craft drinkers when 'their' brand sells out to Anheuser Busch (BUD)). KDP would be a logical fit at this point, but will need some time to digest its big merger. But Caporella is 82, and per Glaucus did try to sell the company before (to Asahi Group (OTCPK:ASBRF)).

I don't think those valuation numbers are unreasonable - and I really don't see how the math works for a short here. Shorts essentially are betting that growth simply stalls out almost immediately, or see some material risk relative to Caporella's leadership or the company's accounting. I simply don't buy any of those arguments at this point - for the simple reason that I don't see any evidence. Going back to my first point, volume grew 38.9% last year. To bet against a company with that type of performance requires a lot better argument than the one FIZZ bears can make.

