Despite Missing Earnings Estimates, Nucor Remains A Buy

Nucor also continues to improve its financial position while further investing in production capabilities.

Nucor revealed its strongest second quarter ever with EPS growth up more than 100%.

Nucor (NUE) just released its second quarter earnings. Earnings from America's largest steel producer not only tell us how the company is doing they also are a good indicator of general economic strength. It's a must follow company which once again revealed the true strength of the US economy. Even though the company missed earnings, they remain a buy.

Source: Nucor

The Second Best Quarter Ever

Nucor's second quarter saw earnings per share of $2.07. Even though this is 7 cents below expectations, it is the best second quarter in the company's history. On top of that, Nucor had its second best quarter ever. Also, note the EPS growth rate of 107% which was supported by utilization rates of 95% and growth in every single segment. Moreover, the company's 5 drivers of long-term success contributed to Nucor's current position to benefit from the economic upswing.

Source: Estimize

The Big Picture Is Quite Positive

Nucor has 5 drivers to position itself for strong future growth. These are listed below.

Being a low-cost producer Being a leader in the markets in which the company competes Moving up the value chain to expand capabilities for value-appreciative customers Expanding market channels Achieving commercial excellence to complement operational strength

That being said, these 5 drivers are currently being supported by a strong economy. The fact that Nucor is America's largest steel producer makes it an amazing macro trading vehicle. Simply because macro factors are much more powerful than smaller company measures to offer a new product for example. Nucor itself explains that their success is currently built on a strong US economy while the tax reform and energy market strength have added to this economic momentum.

The strength of the U.S. economy was a major driver of our continued financial and operational success. Economic fundamentals began improving in the middle of 2017, and that trend has continued into this year. The economy is being energized by tax and regulatory reform, and by strength in the global energy markets where the U.S. has become a major producer and exporter. - Q2/2018 Earnings Transcript

The strong EPS numbers I just discussed are supported by strong operational results in all three segments. Starting will volumes, steel mills saw higher volumes in all key product categories. Sheet shipments increased 2% while bars increased 19% and 17% over the first 6 months of this year. Structural shipments increased 14% while plate decreased slightly.

Source: Nucor Q2/2018 Earnings Press Release

The EBIT results of the three segments can be seen below. Steel mills saw a 65% higher EBIT while steel products accelerated 87%. Raw materials benefited from a strong DJJ scrap business while both DRI facilities saw improvements. This lifted EBIT up more than 100%.

Source: Nucor Q2/2018 Earnings Press Release

Another part of the big picture is the current steel tariffs. Tariffs are benefiting some companies while other companies are suffering from tariffs. Just recently, I wrote how tariffs had negative impact on Alcoa (NYSE:AA) which mentioned the negative impact on the aluminum supply chain in the US.

That being said, Nucor is a company that benefits from these tariffs. Simply because Chinese steel imports are falling, which increases the need for domestic steel. Nucor mentioned that total steel imports are down 7% in the first half of 2018 which is expected to continue since the tariffs went into effect in June of this year.

The results are strong shipments and measures to further improve business. Since the last economic peak of 2018, Nucor has increased its workforce by 18% and invested $8 billion in its company. Most of this happened during times that were quite challenging for steel companies to say the least. At this point, we see that these measures are finally paying off with utilization rates above 90%.

Moreover, Nucor is currently investing in 8 growth initiatives totaling more than $1.5 billion. Long-term production investments are the rolling mill modernization of the Ohio rebar mill, MBQ expansion at the Illinois mill, and two rebar micro mills in Missouri and Florida.

Shareholder Returns & Financial Stability Optimization

Shareholder returns are capital returns and dividend payments. Share buybacks are adding to those two factors.

Starting with capital returns, we see that Nucor is doing what it should do. The stock bottomed during the growth bottom of the first quarter of 2016 and has rallied back to 2008 levels since then. Also, note the devastating slowing trend between 2014 and the first quarter of 2016. This shows you how well this company is following the economic trend.

Source: TradingView

I believe that the current uptrend will remain until the economy starts to slow significantly.

Moreover, Nucor has bought back shares worth $170 million in the first half of 2018. In addition to that, the company has returned $240 million via dividend payments. These numbers are consistent with the company's target to return a minimum of 40% of 'through the cycle' earnings.

One reason why Nucor is able to offer a dividend return of more than 2% is its financial stability. The company's current long-term debt to equity ratio is at a healthy 0.43, while the current ratio is at 3.05. Even adjusted for inventories (quick ratio), we see that the ratio is at a solid 1.55. Moreover, the gross debt to capital ratio is at 31%.

Going forward, the company expects its earnings growth to continue in the third quarter of this year. Sheet and plate mills are expected to improve margins while the steel products segment is expected to continue at its current growth rate. The performance of the raw materials segment is expected to decline due to margin compression according to Nucor.

Takeaway

I am very pleased with Nucor's second quarter results. Especially higher shipments show that the company is turning higher economic growth and lower steel imports into strong top line growth. In addition to that, we are seeing almost triple digit EBIT growth in all three business segments.

Adding to that, the company continues to invest in its operational business to increase production after reporting a 95% utilization rate in the second quarter.

The most recent earnings call is a good example of a positive earnings miss. Investors ignored the fact that the company could not fulfill Wall Street expectations. However, Nucor revealed that they are doing very well in this environment with expectations to continue this growth streak going into the second half of this year.

I am very excited and believe that the current stock price uptrend will last.

