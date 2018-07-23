Piedmont Lithium: On Track To Become The Next U.S. Producer

Piedmont Lithium (PLLL) is a junior miner looking to develop a lithium project in North Carolina's Tin-Spodumene Belt, a historic lithium mining region where the likes of Albemarle (ALB) and FMC (FMC) still have processing facilities. An Australian company, Piedmont Lithium trades primarily on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker symbol PLL.AU. Since May 2018, the shares have also been available on the NASDAQ under the ticker PLLL. Piedmont Lithium has a market cap of about $80m at the time of writing.

In June, I discussed Piedmont Lithium in this article. Back then, the company exhibited some promising features, but there was still a lot of uncertainty, with the size of the resource and other key parameters still to be defined.

Fast forward six weeks, and the project has come a long way. The resource exceeded earlier estimates, and the Scoping Study released on July 18 indicated a $777m NPV in the base case at an 8% discount rate.

In this article, we will review the results and reassess Piedmont Lithium's prospects in light of these developments.

Maiden Mineral Resource: Not huge, but commercially viable

Piedmont Lithium has an appreciable habit of being very clear about the project's timeline and sticking to it. As expected, the company released its JORC Maiden Mineral Resource in June.

Piedmont had earlier guided for a 10 to 15 million tons range at a grade of 1.00% to 1.25% Li 2 O. The JORC Resource was eagerly anticipated, as the gap between 10 Mt and 15 Mt could be the difference between a successful project and one struggling to get the green light.

On June 13, the company reported a JORC Maiden Mineral Resource of 16.2 Mt @ 1.12% Li 2 O in the indicated and inferred categories, slightly exceeding the top end of the range:

The resource was never going to be massive, but 16 Mt is enough to run an economically viable open pit operation, as the Scoping Study suggests (see below).

It's worth mentioning that Piedmont has the potential to increase its resource. As indicated by the company:

In addition to the maiden Mineral Resource estimate a new Exploration Target of 4.5 to 5.5 million tonnes at a grade of between 1.10% and 1.20% Li2O has been estimated by CSA Global within the Core Property. (Source: Company's ASX release)

There is also some potential upside from new acreage that is not part of the Core Property, but is located a few kilometers to the South, still within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene belt.

Potential resource increases are of course speculative at this stage; therefore, the Scoping Study considers the JORC Mineral Resource estimate only.

The Scoping Study shows real promise

With the resource defined, Piedmont Lithium lost no time in preparing the Scoping Study, which was released on July 18. From a financial perspective, the results of the study were highly encouraging:

(Source: Piedmont Lithium's Scoping Study)

The project's after-tax NPV of $777m (at an 8% discount rate) is no small fry for a company that currently has a market cap of about $80m and no debt. How did Piedmont get to this estimate? Here is what I consider the most interesting aspects of the study:

The staged development, keeping initial capex low,

the low operating costs, and

the short mine life (13 years).

Staged development

Piedmont Lithium's objective is to build an integrated project with lithium hydroxide as its end product. This will require two plants: a concentrator that will produce 6% Li 2 O spodumene concentrate, and a chemical plant that will turn this concentrate into lithium hydroxide:

(Source: Piedmont Lithium's Scoping Study)

In order to keep initial capital requirements to a minimum, Piedmont will not target lithium hydroxide production in the first 2 years. It will only build the mine and concentrator upfront, enabling it to sell spodumene concentrate during Stage 1. The initial capex is estimated to be $91m.

Internal cash flow from the concentrate sales will be reinvested into the construction of the lithium hydroxide plant that will operate in Stage 2. The capex requirements for this plant are in the region of $300m.

I think that this staged development is a wise move by Piedmont's management. Currently, some lithium projects are struggling to attract capital as high upfront capex requirements put off creditors and investors. An initial capex of $91m in Piedmont's case sounds quite reasonable.

Low operating costs

Piedmont Lithium has always promoted its location in North Carolina as its main asset. The company expects a wide range of benefits from its location:

(Source: Piedmont Lithium's corporate presentation)

Based on the Scoping Study, these advantages do translate into low operating costs: Piedmont estimates that it will be able to produce lithium hydroxide at an average operating cost of US$3,960/t over the life of the project. This would make it a low-cost producer, situated in the 1st quartile according to the company.

This is a very significant development. Traditionally, hard-rock (spodumene) miners like Piedmont have been at a cost disadvantage against competitors that extract lithium from brine. This remains valid when it comes to lithium carbonate. But with lithium hydroxide now in high demand, the economics are changing: brine operators need to transform lithium carbonate into lithium hydroxide, while spodumene miners can produce lithium hydroxide directly. This chemistry, along with the benefits from its location, results in a competitive cost structure for Piedmont:

(Source: Piedmont Lithium's corporate presentation)

Short mine life

Why on earth am I rejoicing at the short mine life (13 years)? Shouldn't investors look for projects that will be producing for decades to come?

I am a firm believer in the EV and renewables revolution. I think the lithium-ion battery technology, whether liquid or solid state, will dominate the next decade. But the thing is, I expect new technologies to replace lithium-ion batteries at some point. That's why I greatly prefer projects whose business plans do not require decades of operations to deliver their economic value. I am more comfortable with projects that only need a 13-year mine life like Piedmont's than with, say, brine operators whose production schedule spans 40 years.

Incidentally, the company is hopeful of extending its mine life if further resources are found, but that would be a bonus - the current Scoping Study does not require this.

Risk factors

First, let us keep in mind that this Scoping Study is only a preliminary approach meant to determine the potential viability of the project. The company will need to confirm and fine-tune these results through a prefeasibility study, and, finally, the feasibility study itself.

Another important factor to consider is the lithium price assumption used. Piedmont used a lithium hydroxide price of $14,000/t in its base case. This looks conservative compared to current prices of about $20,000/t, but there is no guarantee about future prices. With a lot of new supply about to hit the market, they could conceivably go back to their long-term average below $10,000. In addition, if this happened during the first 2 years of the project, it could threaten Piedmont's plan to fund the Stage 2 capex from internal cash flow.

To be honest, I expect prices to remain strong, as the demand side of the equation rises in tandem with the supply. But as an investor looking for high rewards at a low risk, the $296.6m NPV in a -30% scenario vs. base case is a number to consider. It does offer some comfort, given the current market cap of $80m.

(Source: Piedmont Lithium's Scoping Study)

Peer comparison: Nemaska Lithium

The idea here is not to determine whether Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) or Piedmont Lithium is the better investment. There is plenty of potential upside in both names, in my opinion. Investors interested in Nemaska can refer to this analysis by SA contributor FI Fighter.

I just want to highlight a few specificities of Piedmont by showing the economics of another North-American spodumene operation, Nemaska's Whabouchi project in Quebec. Like Piedmont, Nemaska contemplates the production of lithium hydroxide, albeit on a bigger scale. Whabouchi has a larger resource, of 37 Mt in the measured and indicated category. As per Nemaska's updated feasibility study, the economics of the project are as follows:

2018 Feasibility Study (base case) Expected Mine Life 33 years After-Tax NPV @ 8% Discount Rate US$1.8 B After-Tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) 30.5% Total Initial Capital Costs US$616 M in CAPEX including contingency Average Selling Price Lithium Hydroxide over LOM US$14,000/t Ex Works Shawinigan (lithium hydroxide plant)

(Source: Nemaska's website)

First, it is reassuring to see that Nemaska and Piedmont used the same lithium hydroxide selling price in their base case ($14,000/t). But what is clear from this excerpt is that the two have different strategies:

The mine life of Nemaska is 33 years compared to 13 years for Piedmont. As explained above, I am more comfortable with projects that rely on a shorter mine life.

The upfront capex requirements are much higher in the case of Nemaska. This is not just due to scale. It also comes from the fact that Nemaska will produce lithium hydroxide from the beginning. As it is, Nemaska is one of those projects that had some difficulties (now solved) in getting financed despite attractive economics, and had to dilute shareholders (C$360m capital increase in May 2018). To me, this validates the choice made by Piedmont to go for a staged development instead.

Next steps for Piedmont

Timeline

The time frame as provided by the company is set out below. The next steps are the preparation of the prefeasibility and feasibility studies. Only once these studies are completed can a final investment decision be made.

(Source: Piedmont Lithium's corporate presentation)

Talks with Albemarle or FMC?

As I explained in my earlier article on Piedmont, a partnership with such lithium majors as Albemarle or FMC is an option. Piedmont CEO Keith Phillips told The Lithium Spot earlier this year that a partnership, and possibly a "strategic transaction," would make sense:

We have not had conversations about supply with them, but we will be speaking to them and others once we have completed our maiden Resource and Scoping Study […] Obviously, our focus is on maximizing shareholder value. And at the end of the day, if a strategic transaction comes in then that's wonderful. (Source: TheLithiumSpot.com)

Logically, we can expect some behind-the-scene talks in the next few weeks and months. These could lead to some significant synergies, and a takeover is not beyond the realm of possibility - but this is very speculative obviously.

Takeaway

The recently-released Maiden Mineral Resource and Scoping Study have enhanced the prospects of Piedmont Lithium significantly. The project looks viable, the planned staged development makes sense, and there is potential upside from a partnership with a leading producer.

At this stage, and with the feasibility study not yet available, it's difficult to put a price tag on Piedmont Lithium. We do not know either what kind of financing the company will put in place to fund the initial capex and early operating costs. There could be some dilution for existing shareholders. But with a market cap of $80m, and a Scoping Study showing an NPV of $777m in the base case, I think there is room for considerable share price appreciation should the economics be confirmed.

