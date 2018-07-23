Alliance Data: Ready To Move Higher

The company provides a vital service for retailers who want to maximise the value of client data.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) are still down 15.40% since peaking on January 12, 2018 despite having bounced 18.60% from May 4, and in my opinion, the shares of this provider of private label credit cards and loyalty programs present a good buying opportunity at current price levels. The company has a solid history of generating strong earnings, and the future growth rate ratios point to accelerated earnings growth. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBITDA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarises the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for ADS as of the end of June was 15.33, which implies a 49.1% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that ADS has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Alliance Data Systems Corp was 26.90% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 19.20% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 16.50% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 17.70% per year (GuruFocus). The company has been able to generate earnings on a consistent basis over the long term, and earnings growth has accelerated nicely over the last twelve months.

The operating margin % for ADS came in at a 22.08% as of March 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 22.08 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came well above for the average of 7.45% for the non-bank, non-insurance financial services sector.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about ADS.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

ADS has a Forward P/E of 10.65 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for ADS is lower than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are lower than that of the broader market, but we view any Forward P/E above 10 as acceptable for a long position.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favourite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for ADS stands at 28.99%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 28.99% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so ADS has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.99x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialise. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for ADS would turn bullish with a break above $245.00. This would signal a bullish breakout above a reverse head & shoulders pattern that has been forming on the daily charts since February 27. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $275.00 level over the next three months.

Today, we will buy the ADS 21SEP18 230 Call Options, which will provide us with approximately 12x leverage on our long trade. Our stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $220.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for 3 months or $275.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe ADS is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Data Mining Specialists

In 2013, the CEO of Alliance Data Edward Heffernan stated: “We’re probably the largest company that nobody’s heard of. Our job is to be invisible.” And they've done a good job at remaining invisible. I have to confess that before researching the company for this article I had no idea who they were or what they did!

ADS specialises in data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions by providing branded private label credit cards and loyalty programs for businesses. Alliance Data offers a service that it is critical for businesses to stay relevant in today's hyper-competitive retail world - and this makes me like the company's prospects moving forward. In a world where data is king, as a business you want to ensure that you making the best use of the data that you have about your clients, and this is exactly what ADS does for its clients.

It's estimated that one-third of the companies on Fortune 1000 are clients of ADS. And the company just recently added two high profile retailers to its list of clients: Ikea Group US in January 2018 and Lucky Brand in February 2018. ADS also offers the AIR MILES rewards program in Canada - it's estimated that 70% of Canadians are enrolled in the AIR MILES program - that's the kind of market penetration that I love to see in companies that I invest in.

And there's room for the company to grow - ADS keeps currently keeps tabs on the spending habits of approximately 26 million American households via their private label credit cards - but there are around 126 million households in American. There is still plenty of opportunity for the company to gain market share going forward.

And let's take a quick look at the company's most recent quarter. For Q2 2018 the company beat on revenue and earnings, but more importantly it projects earnings to increase 14% to 16% and revenue to increase 6% in the second half of 2018. When I add my strong MGQ number to the 2018 forecast, there is a lot to like about this company at its current share price.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximise my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, ADS is a strong buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

