Anglo American Platinum Ltd. ADR's (AGPPY) CEO Chris Griffith on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning everyone, and welcome to Anglo American Platinum's 2018 interim results presentation.

Emma Chapman

Thank you. Just to check that there is no planned safety allowance for today. Okay, thank you. As always please could I draw your attention to the cautionary statement and in your own time please could you take a moment to read through this?

And then leading to the agenda for today, Chris Griffith, our CEO will present on our safety and sustainability and the operational performance of the company. Ian Botha, Finance Director will present the financial results followed by Chris who will take us through the PGM market review and close off with a look at Anglo American Platinum's positioning for the future. There will be time for Q&A at the end of the presentation.

I will now hand you over to the CEO of Anglo American Platinum, Chris Griffith.

Chris Griffith

Thank you, Emma. Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome also to of course Norman, our representative from the major shareholder. It's always nice to keep him happy. Welcome John from one our Board members and I have seen one or two of our joint venture partners here this morning, so welcome to you too.

Right at the outset I'd like to emphasize that safe production continues to underpin the way in which we do business. Highlighting the key achievements in the first half, that were delivered through a combination of improved operational performance across the business, rigorous cost control, and also an improved Rand basket price.

PGM production increased by 4% year-on-year, EBITDA margin rose to 21%, ROCE up to 22%, ensured that we could deliver free cash flow from operations of R1.3 billion and as a result we were able to move to net cash position of R0.5 billion from a net debt position that we had at the end of the year of R1.8 billion. And finally, we again declared a cash dividend of R1 billion for the first half that's following on the final cash dividend of R0.9 billion declared in respect of 2017 second half.

I'm really proud of what the company has achieved in this first half and take the opportunity to thank the Board for their continued support, to my executive management team, but also to every single individual in Anglo Platinum for this great set of financial results.

So in addition to delivering strong operation and financial results, the first half has been a very busy one for the business as we continue to look for value enhancing opportunities across the portfolio. So I'd like to highlight some of the key transactions that have taken place in this interim period across our portfolio.

And so what you see on the screen is in addition to the Union transaction that became effective in February this year and that we reported on at the final results from 2017 that we delivered in February. So firstly, in support of the simplification of the portfolio, they were two transactions that we announced. First was the sell down of 8.8% of our shareholding in Royal Bafokeng Platinum and secondly, our disposal of the 33% interest in BRPM.

In support of owning and operating the best assets, this morning we announced that we've acquired Glencore’s interest in Mototolo and lastly in supporting our strategy to develop the market for PGMs last week we announced the launch of $200 million AP Ventures Fund together with the PIC. And then later in the presentation I'm going to tell you about what value delivery you should expect from Anglo Platinum going forward.

Turning to the safety and sustainability performance of the company, we sadly had one loss of life in the first half of this year due to multiple bee stings at Amandelbult Mine. We have already extended our sincere condolences to Johannes Maimela and his family or to his family, to his colleagues and to his friends and we'd like to do so once again.

We have materially improved our injury frequency rates with our total recordable frequency rates down to 2.93 per million hours worked, that's a 42% improvement. We remain committed to safety and to the elimination of fatalities. And we're seeing the benefits from the implementation of our improved safety, health, and environmental strategy.

Significant effort and investment has been made in an organizational cultural transformation which seeks to change behavior and attitudes ensuring our employees are safer in their day-to-day work activities. You'll find in our appendix our stats that show the focus on health and wellness of our employees with significant reductions in tuberculosis and HIV deaths. One of the things you'll see is the reduction in TB related deaths from 63 deaths that we had in 2013 down to 3 in the first half of this year.

Moving on to the Environmental, Social and Governance performance of the business, we continue to ensure that the way we conduct our business is not harmful to the environments or to our surrounding communities. By producing platinum group metals we enable solution to global problems and improve people's lives. Down the left hand side of this chart you can see just a number of - or just a few of the ways in which PGMs contribute to promoting air quality as an example through team ability solutions and autocatalysis and outside you'll see some examples of that and make sure that you pop in there to see what some of those examples look like.

PGMs also contribute to integrating the hydrogen economy with renewable energy through the use of fuel cells. PGMs contribute to improving peoples' lives through the water treatment and the preservation of food. PGMs improve the wellness of every single one of us through the use of biomedical equipment and cancer treatments. On the right-hand side you can see how we're doing on ESG performance. We have received global recognition on our ESG performance by respected institutions, importantly coming second globally in the mining sector of the ISS Oekom Corporate Responsibility Review of 2018.

Now, turning to a review of how the company has performed on the journey to operational excellence. Mogalakwena has once again had a record performances period increasing PGM production by 19% to 641,000 PGM ounces. Mogalakwena had the best EBITDA margin in our portfolio 45% for the first half. The mine generated R2.1 billion of economic free cash flow and this is despite a buildup of work in process inventory that has negatively affected the cash generation of all of our operations.

It is important to note that in the first half of this year we deliberately targeted higher grade areas at Mogalakwena to enable us to get early ounces prior to the planned smelter rebuilds in the second quarter and the third quarter of this year. Mogalakwena's grade will normalize for the whole year and just as an example we achieved 3.4 grams a ton in the first half we are already at 2.9 grams, so overall for the year we should see 3.8 grams a ton. But why am I telling you this in this much detail because I don’t want you to time the first half by 2. So we are guiding that PGM production for the year at Mogalakwena will be circa 1.15 million PGM ounces or 480,000 platinum ounces, still significant improvement on 2017.

On this particular slide it's very busy, but it's here for a purpose. A bit later in the presentation, I'm going to share with you what we see for the next phase of value for the company. And we're not talking about what we see and the way we believe we can get to world's best practice. I want to share on this slide with you just some of the ways that we've already improved the business and the operational efficiencies across the company.

In particular at Mogalakwena we're highlighting some key metrics. There are plenty of additional examples, but these show the underlying improvement in productivity across the complex. So if you look at the two graphs on the left hand side you'll see that in mining since 2012 to 2018 we've significantly improved our Shovel loading rates up by 34%. Our truck utilization rates are up by 19% and Mogalakwena now is known as having the global benchmark truck utilization fleet for Komatsu 930s.

In concentrating we've increased the tons milled by 35% we've focused on improving the concentrator recovery and you can see up from 74% to 80% over that period. And as a result, if we look at the top right hand side chart the mine continues to deliver value with PGM ounces increasing by 60% over that period resulting in a reduction of the all-in sustaining costs to just $253 per platinum ounce sold.

Our second key asset Amandelbult, which is a mining transition achieved an increase in PGM production of 9% to 433,000 PGM ounces or 220,000 platinum ounces, generating and EBITDA margin of 17% and an economic free cash flow from operations of R159 million and an all-in sustaining cost of $891 per platinum ounce sold.

Again just a bit more detail around Amandelbult, as you'll recall that the interim results in 2017 we highlighted that there was a number of steps that Amandelbult would go through to improve its profitability.

We were targeting at prices at the time that we could get down to $820 per platinum ounce, firstly by focusing on improving the operational performance. Secondly, our chrome expansion strategy and thirdly two capital like projects at Amandelbult that were in study phase at the time at 15 East and 62 East. We’re starting to see some of that benefit come through as a result of increasing ore reserves at Dishaba and our chrome strategy, if you look at the table on the top left hand side, you can see that as we compare this half against the first half of last year, we’ve increased the amount of chrome delivered from 276,000 tonnes of chrome to 403,000 tonnes of chrome.

We’ve also by spending only R10 million on a chrome inter stage project, remember this is in line with our capital light expenditure. We have managed improve our chrome efficiency recoveries from 12% to 16%. So we’ll continue to add value because remember we said that this was a journey that will take us a number of years. Firstly, we’ll continue to increase the development at Dishaba's UG2 and remember I described this as a mine within a mine.

As Tumela Upper is now mining out and instead of spending an incredible amount of new capital we’ve got a very light capital plan to do development on the UG2 ore body at Dishaba and we would be able to replace all of that production at a very low capital cost at Dishaba. So as that development continues to mine we’ll continue to see the benefits.

Secondly around modernization and improving the efficiencies remember that was one of the legs that we targeted, we've got a three-year journey to substantially improve the modernization at Amandelbult through the application of the latest technologies and those will be in drilling, support, explosives and the like. The two chrome modules are under construction as we speak and they will be complete in the second half of 2019 for a total capital cost of R530 million increasing the amount of chrome by 360,000 tonnes a year. And then we should be complete with the project studies at the 15 East and the 62 East projects by the end of the year. And then we’ll be able to make a decision on the application of capital for those two projects.

Unki mine remains a strategically important asset to Anglo Platinum. The mine delivered another strong performance with a 9% increase in PGM production generating an EBITDA margin of 33%. If we adjust that margin with the sale of treasury bills we still had a 26% margin at Unki, generating an economic free cash flow of R311 million due to this improved performance at all-in sustaining cost of $491 per platinum ounce sold.

Moving on to the JVs and the purchase of concentrate, if we look at the charts on the left hand side in a green bubble you can see that total PGM ounces were up by 7% to 1.4 million ounces. However, if we exclude the loss making production from Bokoni that still form part of the H1 2017 then the production was up by 14%. You’ll recall that we put the Bokoni mine and care and maintenance in Q3 of last year. Strong performances were recorded at Mototolo which is up by 26% and Modikwa, Kroondal and BRPM were each up 6%.

If we look at the two charts in the middle you’ll see that the joint ventures and the purchase of concentrate volumes continue to generate stable margins. JV mined volumes generated a 27% EBITDA margin whilst the purchase of concentrate business delivered an 11% PGM margin. Collectively, the JVs and the purchase of concentrate volumes generated R216 million of free cash flow and all-in sustaining cost of $924 per platinum ounce sold.

So in this chart, we focus on refined and sales production. If we track the charts along the bottom you can see that as I mentioned earlier on in the presentation the production increased by 4%, PGM production increased by 4% to 2.58 million ounces, refined production, the middle chart showed that production declined by 5% year-on-year to 2.18 million ounces. And that was due to the buildup of refined inventory as we underwent planned maintenance as well as the planned Mortimer smelter rebuild in the second quarter.

Sales volume which is the third chart, you can see that we achieved sales volumes of 2.5 million PGM ounces that was marginally up year-on-year by 3% and that was supported by a drawdown in refined inventory. What you see the two charts at the top only in those cases referring to platinum, but you can see the increase of work in process of 160,000 ounces at a drawdown in refined platinum by 40,000 ounces and given that we’ve already produced this volume that’s not a concern for us as this metal comes through the pipeline in the second half of the year. So we should at the end of the year be returning to normal pipeline inventories both for work in process and for refined inventory.

Thank you and I’ll now hand you over to Ian.

Ian Botha

Thank you Chris and good morning everyone. We are today reporting another strong set of financial results reflecting the quality of our portfolio, our drive towards operational excellence, and our commitment to balanced and disciplined capital allocation. In the first half we’ve seen EBITDA up 70% to R6.8 billion headline earnings up 4.5 times to R3.4 billion, return on capital employed of 22% and moved from a net debt position to net cash of R0.5 billion. Consistent with our dividend policy we have declared a first half cash dividend of R1 billion.

EBITDA has increased year-on-year from R4 billion to R6.8 billion. As we’ve emphasized in the past, Anglo Platinum is a PGM producer and not just a platinum producer. Today you can clearly see the importance of that emphasis with 60% of our revenue for the first half coming from metals other than platinum. Higher dollar metal prices have added R3.6 billion to EBITDA with high palladium prices adding R1.8 billion, higher rhodium prices adding R1 billion and higher Ruthenium and iridium prices adding R700 million.

Our strong operational performance added R600 million as a result of lower costs and increased sales volumes. This despite a stock account loss of R0.5 billion for 2018 a R1.4 billion movement for the R900 million gain in 2017. Earnings from associates increased by R200 million with the Bokoni mine moving on to care and maintenance and the sale of a loss making Pandora mine interest.

The Group EBITDA margin improved from 15% to 21% supported by strong owned mine margins of 34% and 27% from our joint venture portfolio together with stable POC margins of 11%. We’ve delivered another strong cost performance benefiting from productivity improvement and strict cost control. Unit costs are down 3% year-on-year once again outpacing input cost inflation which averaged 4.8% for the first half. Our 2018 unit cost guidance remains at between 19,600 and 20,200 per produced platinum ounce.

Working capital continues to be a focus. Working capital has reduced from R6.2 billion at the beginning of the year to R5.4 billion, this despite the R3.1 billion increase in work in progress due to the scheduled rebuild of the Mortimer smelter and other maintenance at our processing assets.

This backlog of work in progress will largely be processed by the end of the year. Working capital reduced as a result of three things; firstly, drawing down on refined metal inventory of R700 million; secondly increased trade credits of R1.9 billion due to higher POC costs; and thirdly a R1.1 billion increase in the customer prepayment to R5.7 billion due to higher dollar metal prices and a weaker closing exchange rate. Disciplined capital allocation remains a priority. First half CapEx was R1.8 billion and largely comprised SIB capital of R1.3 billion. CapEx is up year-on-year as we've guided including as we start spending on the SO2 abatement project.

Our project capital continues to be focused on low CapEx, fast payback projects. This includes the Unki smelter which has started commissioning on schedule and below budget, together with investment in the two further modules at the Amandelbult chrome plant to increase chrome production to 1.1 million tons per annum with commissioning in the third quarter of 2019. Capital guidance for 2018 remains at between R4.7 billion and R5.2 billion.

Capitalized waste stripping was R600 million in the first half and the guidance for the full year has increased to R1.4 billion. This is as a result of improved truck and shovel performance at Mogalakwena which is allowing us to move more waste, creating the potential to expose further ore in future periods. We have a strong balance sheet which allows us to pursue our strategy irrespective where we are in the PGM cycle.

We have moved from net date at the start of the year of R1.8 billion to net cash of R0.5 billion. In the chart on the right, you can see that this R2.3 billion improvement was off the cash dividend to shareholders of R900 million and was driven by free cash flow from operations of R1.3 billion. This was lower than what it could have been as a result of the R2.5 billion increase in metal inventory.

We also benefited from proceeds and asset sales of R900 million and the R1.1 billion increase in the customer prepayment. Underpinning our strategy we have a value focused approach to capital allocation with very clear prioritization. Maintain asset integrity, ensure a strong balance sheet and pay dividends to our shareholders. Our based dividend is determined on a headline earnings payout ratio of 30% with R2 billion with the dividends for the past 12 months.

Discretionary capital is then allocated towards growth investments that meet our stringent value criteria and in the event of there being excess cash, this is then returned to shareholders. In summary, this is a strong set of results in what remains a subdued pricing environment and reflects the delivery of the strategy that we've pursued for the past five years.

Thank you and I'll now hand you back to Chris.

Chris Griffith

Thank you, Ian. Turning now to review of the PGM markets, the U.S. dollar platinum price shown in the black line had a disappointing first half, falling back to $853 per ounce at the end of June, but with achieved price dropping by 3% year-on-year really as a result of the negative sentiment and less exciting fundamentals weighing on the price.

But as Ian mentioned in one of his charts, this is a PGM business and not a platinum business and the U.S. dollar basket price which is shown in red gives a much more positive picture with the palladium price reaching an all-time high in the early part of 2018, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium prices were also strong and Ian showed you what effect that had on the earnings of the company.

All of those metals supported the basket price with achieved dollar basket prices up by 26%. Slightly weaker rand in the latter part of the first half, assisted the rand basket price, but it was still 6% stronger on average than the first half of 2017 which resulted in achieved rand basket price increase of 18%.

The outlook for the platinum group metals market this year is mixed with platinum set to underperform, but palladium in particular to remain in deficit driven by the strong automotive demand. We see the medium demand is positive for the mixture of metals that we produce. If we follow the chart on this slide with the chart on the left hand side, just as a reminder, net platinum demand is made up fairly equally between industrial, autocatalysts and jewelry.

In the short term, we see a strong potential for industrial demand increases and we believe the global jewelry demand is stabilizing. It is clear that we do have headwinds from the European light duty diesel sector. It is very interesting though if you had to look at the first half of this year notwithstanding that headwinds that were overhaul light duty vehicle sales in the world up by 3.5% and gasoline sales were up by 5.3%, diesel sales in the first half of this year were up by 1%.

Notwithstanding that fairly negative sentiment over the medium term, we see the demand pictures relatively stable for platinum as heavy duty diesel starts offsetting the light duty diesel decline. In both palladium and rhodium, the two charts on the right hand side you can see the demand is dominated by the gasoline autocatalyst sector and whilst the industrial demands for both of those sectors this year is slightly weaker, the automotive demand is rising based on the higher sales of gasoline cars and tighter emission rules in many countries. So we see the outlook for palladium demand as strongly positive over the short to medium term and the outlook for rhodium is relatively stable.

So turning now to the future and what's next for Anglo Platinum. We continue to simplify and enhance our portfolio to ensure that we retain the world's most value enhancing assets that can generate the highest returns and be positioned in the first half of the cost curve.

Taking a moment to reiterate our value proposition which is based around three core themes. Firstly, is the quality of our assets and operational excellence; secondly as Ian mentioned on capital discipline and shareholder returns; and thirdly the long-term sustainability of this business.

So the next few slides we will highlight exactly how this value proposition will be realized. So we keep getting asked what's next for Anglo Platinum and many investors are saying we give you a big tick mark for the last five years, but we think that share price is fully valued and internally in the business we don't think that we're there at all and can still see significant additional value for this company.

We’ll achieve that value proposition through the next phase of our strategy which is built on three main pillars. The first of those is to develop the market for PGMs. We've in the past spoken about our focus on PGM demand creation through the Platinum Guild International focused on jewelry and the World Platinum Investment Council focused on investment, by both industry wide associations, but of course which Anglo Platinum provides the majority of funding for.

But we also have had an internal Anglo Platinum PGM investment fund that has largely been focused on industrial demand creation. We've built a strong track record in developing industrial demand as part of that program, investing more than $60 million into seven different companies over the last few years. But we made a decision over the course of this past year that we've done about as much as we could do that by ourselves. And that we believe that if we separated this fund out into an independent venture capital fund we could attract additional outside investment and allow the fund to increase the scale of its activities.

So as a result last week we announced the PIC became a cornerstone investor together with Anglo Platinum with a total committed facility of $200 million, that’s roughly R2.7 billion. The launch of AP Ventures is an example of how we invest to support the growth of PGM technologies but also to increase PGM demand.

The second pillar of our strategy is to achieve operational excellence through investing in our people and innovation and also that particular reason that we went into quite a bit more detail around Mogalakwena to show you as an example of what we can actually do. When we think about what's next for Anglo Platinum, we believe that we can, if we've gone from where we were to good, we think we can go from good to great by achieving world benchmark performance across all of our assets.

And you don't achieve 60% improvement at one asset without spending any significant capital because you don't know how to do this. So we'll keep on with using net focus, using innovation, technology and digitalization to become the benchmark. So we’ve shown one example at the top where we show what we've done Mogalakwena rope shovel, I mentioned some of those stats early on from 2012 to now, we've improved that performance by 34% of the rope shovel at Mogalakwena, but by targeting world benchmark performance it means there's still another 31% improvement.

We've already seen successes in the truck utilization rates at Mogalakwena where we are already the world benchmark, but we can see significant improvement potential still. Some other examples about some of the things that we're doing at Amandelbult, we're using all the innovation that we've done at our R&D section at Twickenham mine, we have developed now what we believe is a world class fleet of ultra low profile tractors equipment, we're going to be using that equipment at the 15 East dropdown section as we approve that project.

Another example as you think about what can digitalization do, we are developing digital twins for our operation we clearly don't have enough time to talk about all of those, but the digital twin could be something like, you could have a twin truck that's the best performance is being described, so that coming out of a pit and that can be tracking a truck that's coming out of a pit and if your truck, the real truck is performing slower than that one then at least you know that it's not performing against world benchmark standards.

It could be because something's wrong with the truck, it could be that the driver is tired or whatever the case might be. Digital twinning is also really, really useful in your process plants where you can put this digital twin on top of all of your key pieces of equipment. So for example if a motor should be running at 60 degree C, if it starts all of a sudden running at 80 degree C you can immediately stop that, fix whatever, stop big breakdowns in your portfolio and you can see or whatever that piece of kit might be and you can see how having a digital twin or the key pieces of equipment can help you deliver substantially improved production benefits.

So I’ve shared just a few examples, but by building on what we've already achieved, we can see significant value that can be achieved at our existing operations through innovation, technology and digitalization.

The third pillar of our strategy is to invest in our core portfolio. So as I've mentioned before, we've been progressing project studies to understand what the most value enhancing growth optionality could be for us in our portfolio. One of those is Mogalakwena which remains the world’s most significant PGM operation and the only major PGM open pit operation globally.

The mines at the bottom quartile of the cost curve is a palladium rich resource which will benefit from the current and the medium term structural deficits in the palladium market. The concept studies that we've not completed have shown that building a third concentrated Mogalakwena will unlock significant value in conjunction with this continued focus of best practice operational performance. So just because we're thinking about a capital project doesn't take the foot off the gas around improving operational performance.

The third concentrator could be between 9 and 12 million tonnes per annum without triggering any major capital downstream in our processing operations. This could result in an incremental 270,000 ounces of palladium and about 250,000 platinum ounces. It's a bit early to give you a definitive capital range, but the range that we currently have is somewhere between R9 to R12 billion, so about a $1 billion. But it really is too early to be definite and definitive on those numbers.

So still under the theme of investing in our core portfolio, today that we've announced as I mentioned a bit earlier, we've signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire Glencore's 39% stake in Mototolo for a total upfront consideration of R800 million and an estimated deferred nominal consideration of about R1 billion rand and that gives us a combination of between the upfront and the deferred, the NPV of about R1.5 billion at current spot prices. This is an attractive investment for Anglo Platinum. It provides us with significant infrastructure for substantially less than the replacement costs. We have majority ownership in a high quality fully mechanized operation.

The acquisition enables significant synergies between Mototolo and the downed dip in adjacent Brochen resource with project studies underway to assess the most valuable options which could include both replacement and growth options creating a major PGM hub for the company. If you look at this little map on the right hand side you can see that by combining the Mototolo area that’s the grey area, with a down dip and adjacent to Brochen resource you can see that it is significantly bigger, that's the yellow portion, the life of the mine is also significantly standard from what is currently between four and five years life of mine to well in excess of 30 years life of mine.

So finally, due to the strong operational performances in the first half, we have revisited our guidance upwards. PGM production guidance is now between 4.85 million and 5.1 million PGM ounces, platinum production will now be between a range of 2.4 million and 2.45 million ounces, palladium production remains between 1.5 million to 1.6 million ounces. All other guidance as Ian mentioned on unit costs and capital remain on track.

So to conclude, we have had a super safety performance and that's improved substantially. We've had a strong operational performance. We remain committed to industry leading returns to shareholders. We've not only simplified, but also enhanced the portfolio for best value in this first six months and we are on the pathway to deliver the next phase of value for the company. So once again I'd like to thank the entire Anglo Platinum team for their fantastic performance so far this year.

That concludes our presentation ladies and gentlemen. We can now proceed to Q&A.

Q -Unidentified Analyst

Hi [indiscernible] Nova Capital. Chris and your team, very well done, it's excellent again a very good set of results. I much appreciated even from my point of view. What can we expect from the Modikwa going forward and I believe there has been quite some management changes over the last 18 months, you've done deal after deal with your JV partners, what's the future for Modikwa, I see you've still got it in your long term planning?

Chris Griffith

Yes, we've continue to see Rene [ph] thanks very much for your compliments, but we continue to see Modikwa contributing more substantially to the cash generation of the business. You would have seen both last year and this year they have improved their operational performances, so they're getting to a position they can start contributing cash, but the real potential, we've put in your general manager in there. We've had some - I think some good management changes at Modikwa, but the key areas of additional performance will come from the chrome plant that we busy in this thing, now we should finish that studies shortly and then urgently commence the construction of the chrome plant.

So chrome like it's doing at Amandelbult will add significant value going forward. It's a real long life asset and we think that there is still substantial operational improvements, potential still at Modikwa, so we are not by a country mile finished with what we think is the potential of Modikwa. So for now it's focus on the basics, invest the capital that's needed to invest in a couple of areas that are needed to take to sustain the growth and to take us from about 200,000 tonnes a month to 240,000 tonnes a month and invest in the chrome plant. Thanks Rene.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning it's [indiscernible] from Standard Bank. My question is around your – the Plats [ph] JV disposal and the Mototolo disposal, if I look at your outlook on the sector on slide 28, it seems that you're quite constructive, yet you sold at a low point in the cycle fall what seemed to be a discount at the time, there seems to be a disconnect between your outlook on the commodity and what you sold that asset for, it was Mototolo it seems a bit more reasonable, there is an indication here that there's some value, if you could please explain that? And then given your strategy to divest out of JVs or increase your interest, how should we be thinking about Modikwa and Kroondal?

Chris Griffith

Great thanks, Leroy [ph]. Ian do you want to start? Do you want to take the beginning?

Ian Botha

Yes, certainly. So Leroy, on the interest that we earned in BRP [ph] and they’re really three course - sources of value. The first is our 50% shares of the POC agreement which is a life of mine POC agreement, the second is RBPs 50% share of the POC agreement which they can give notice on every five years with the next notice being in August 2020. Those two sources of value or in any pricing environment that we can forecast, the vast majority of the value and in both cases that value has been retained.

The interest in RBP [ph] so in BRP the equity itself, that was focused around capital allocation wanting to focus our capital allocation on our core portfolio we can see higher returns on a sustained basis and when we looked at the BRP and cash flows it seemed to us that cash would be returning to shareholders only in the medium to long term.

Chris Griffith

And then just to be clear Mototolo was not a disposal, Mototolo was the acquisition. And for Modikwa and Kroondal we continue to see they are 50-50 JVs. You'll recall, I don't know maybe in 2016 we said that Kroondal is not a core asset to the portfolio, just because it doesn't have a long life, so it’s sort all the other attributes, it's got low cost mechanized operations, but we said at the time, look we would be up for selling Kroondal for the right price. It continues to generate good margins for us, it generates good cash, but it doesn't have a long life.

And so at some point in town that will finish and we no longer will have Kroondal and if anyone wanted to buy that including which was our JV partner they were welcome to do. So Kroondal, we’re very happy to retain. It puts our portfolio for as long as it has a life of mine and we've already mentioned Modikwa is a 50-50 JV, so we have equal influence as our partner over those assets.

Chris Nicholson

Good morning guys. It's Chris Nicholson at RMB Morgan Stanley here and you've put up a number at I guess the taste of what's to come with Mogalakwena and I understand it's very early days in terms of being a concept study, could you just take us through some of the binding constraints at Mogalakwena and whether those are being considered in this number?

So specifically I know you said there's no impact on downstream processing, would that be under scenario where you assume that your processing plants lose the supplying your Rustenburg material and then also around water and electricity and communities for that? And that's number one, and then and then just number two on Mogalakwena, the capitalization across all stock piles looks like you’re not doing that anymore, could just run me through that? Thanks.

Chris Griffith

Okay, Ian I will pick up the first one, you could pick up the stock piles. So the major constraints we think that they sort of fit without any major spend on those, so I will quickly run through those. So yes at the moment it does assume as [indiscernible] have publicly announced that they would move the material from our processing to London’s processing as and when that deal is done. But remember they can only give us notice at the beginning of next year and they have to give us a two-year notice period.

So if it takes another say two years for us to finish the studies, two years to construct, there will only be maybe a year that we have no production, but it assumes that production does leave and go to London. Secondly, there is small little bits in the processing, but we believe that we'll have sufficient smelter capacity, we'll have sufficient base metal refining capacity and if we over top that, we can tell that out and we've got sufficient precious metal refining capacity.

There's a little bit of doubt as to whether we've got sufficient capacity in our slag cleaning furnace, but that is, that's if there is any capital we spent is already created in the numbers that I've described. Water, we believe there is some capital spend, we've got the majority of the water is locked in and we don't require the major pipeline to be in place for this deal to happen. And then finally communities, there's no further communities that need to be moved as part of this expansion. So we think that we've got most of the big moving pieces locked down to enable the next expansion of Mogalakwena.

Ian Botha

Just on your second question, Mogalakwena has performed significantly stronger in the first half than we've captured in our internal budgets and mine plans and that’s had a very positive impact in terms of the value that we generate. There are probably two key areas that you need to look at, the first is the concentrator performance has been much stronger and that’s made that we have had a hungry concentrator that we've needed to supply with ore and therefore whereas in the past, we’d guided that we'd see our ore stockpiles rising, that ore is actually processed through the concentrator and being converted into cash.

The second key issue is that the truck and the rope shovel which move waste performance also has been very strong in the first half of the year and that's meant that we do not need to buy another truck, but it's also meant that we're moving a lot more waste to open up ore and therefore the dip that we were previously forecasting in 2020 and 2021, the extent of that gap is being markedly ameliorated.

What that means in terms of our forecasts or our guidance is that our waste capital, we think is going to move to R1.4 billion, our capitalized ore which is previously forecasted to be R1.3 billion is going to be around R400 million this year. It does have a negative impact on our unit costs because you are capitalizing less, but from a value perspective this is a major step forward for us.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] from Macquarie. Just on carrying on, on Mogalakwena, can you maybe just give us - remind us when do you expect this strip ratio to increase and to what level and where do you see on average, I don’t know if - where do you see on average in the long run the grade of the mine?

Chris Griffith

Okay. So on the strip ratio, we have you will recall in the past mentioned that we've got on average over the last – over the 15-year period a strip ratio of 5 and we still think that that’s actually in place. So you'll recall what actually happened though in the past two years is Rich and the team have been able to do a great job of steepening up the pit slope angle. So what that does is as you steepen that up, as you are doing that, you’re exposing more ore to bottom of the pit and you’re moving less waste, but you're not reducing the amount that you’re producing, but by stepping up the pit slopes you’re getting that benefit and that's the reason that over the past two years you’re seeing us produce it about a stripping ratio of about three.

But once you've done that then you've got that benefit and then you keep on mining at that pit slope going forward and you'll keep mining at an average of about five. So we see in the next two years or so, two to three years we will reach five and then it will be five for the remaining part of that 15 years and of course it does, it will never be exactly five, so some – it will be a little bit above or little bit less, but on average you can still expect to see that. So this year we still think it will be sort of 3.5, 3.7 we will get to over 4 next year and then it will probably get to about 5 in the following years going forward.

The average head grades we think is still between 3 and 3.2 and I think that's what you should work on and then this year again it will get to by the end of the year probably around about that, probably get to about 3.18. I mean it is not a sustainable feature for us to mine at head grade of 3.4 without impacting the long-term resource of the mine. Thanks, Scott.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you give us some comment on Zimbabwe?

Chris Griffith

So I think we’re due for an election in a couple of days' time. So at the moment things are actually fairly stable in Zimbabwe. So we are continuing our completion of as Ian mentioned, the smelter in Zimbabwe that's running fine. Gary and his team have got a very significant second half when it comes to smelting as we commission both the ACP and the smelter in Zimbabwe, but we also have like a partial rebuild at Polokwane, so busy time but actually things are happening fine.

So we've got sufficient cash to run our business and our employees are getting that cash, actually our ability to run our business in Zimbabwe is still on track and we have no issues, we’re seeing a much more stable political environment in Zimbabwe. We have other than the one incident that we've seen a couple of weeks ago in Zimbabwe political parties are being free to election to run election campaigns and so actually things look fairly good in Zimbabwe. And the Government of Zimbabwe and the opposition parties are very, very focused on making sure that they can have credible elections that can attract outside investment in Zimbabwe. And you have both sides of the political spectrum have got the same, the same mentors and I was trying to get key political points are undermining the investability in Zimbabwe. So actually overall we've seen an improvement in the political environment and the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, Chris. It’s Darren [indiscernible] from HSBC. I just wanted to ask from the perspective of your major shareholder in terms of the investment in Mogalakwena that you see over the next few years, are they on track or on board with you, how do they view investing in PGMs in South Africa right now?

Chris Griffith

So of course our major shareholder sits in our board and they are supportive of the work that we’re doing, they are supportive of our strategy. Nobody is being asked to invest any significant capital yet before we complete the study work and then of course we've got to make it so attractive in whatever project we put on the table that any investor would want to invest in those.

And we think that we can put a project on the table that does that and certainly the political environment in South Africa has improved since the new government has taken office. We've got some work still to do on landing the mining charter, but remember the mining charter won't have any influence on existing mining rights.

So actually, if we think that both our major shareholder and the alignment of the board is in place that we've got to put the project on the table when we finish our project studies that any investor wants to invest in. Thanks Darren.

Emma Chapman

Okay, is there other question on the line?

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks very much, hi everyone. I’ve got…

Chris Griffith

So check, are there any other questions on the line?

Chris Griffith

So we check in there further while we wait for Sita to dial back in, should we see if any further questions here, Rene?

Unidentified Analyst

Just may be on the market Chris, what do you think the minimum level of diesel population could be in Europe, you said it has dropped just below 40% now, what do you think the bottom level could be going forward?

Chris Griffith

So it's about 38% at the moment and our expectation is and I think most of the LMC and ourselves seems to be in the range of about 32%, 34%. Of course it could get a bit lower than that, but what you see now is I think with some of the positive developments for example it's coming out of Bosch, so the announcement I think was in April saying that the technology that they have is now sold over to 90% reduction of current Lux [ph] levels. So you'll still see and actually the claim is that if you drive one of the cars with a technology on it will actually make the air cleaner than when you the outside air cleaner coming out of your exhaust.

So I think that on the clean air testing there's a number of technologies that show that diesel vehicles still have a role to play and in particular because of the reduction in CO2 and without that it is going to be very, very difficult for the car manufacturers to meet the CO2 targets. And also what you're seeing is, you're seeing the biggest drop in the small diesel engines and actually that's why diesel doesn't really have the economy of scale, it doesn't really have the value in use that diesel brings you in a bigger vehicle.

So you've seen that actually you’re not seeing the decline in platinum at the same rate as you're seeing the decline in diesel vehicles and the reason for that is because it's the small vehicles that have been taken out. And right across the world you're seeing still a big increase, or still the usage in the big vehicles, so big SUVs and the like. and actually strangely enough as you saw the first half numbers that I quoted earlier says that actually in the first off of this year not in Western Europe but outside of Western Europe saw an increase in diesel vehicles such that there was a 1% increase in diesel vehicles in the first half of this year.

I think that's not likely to be sustained and you're likely to continue seeing a decline, our base numbers uses 32% and we still think that's about right and that's what we think we'll settle on, but who knows.

Unidentified Analyst

And just to check up and said that your global vehicle sales this year estimated LDVs, Light Delivery Vehicles, 98 million, that’s my number for the total global vehicle sales this year or is at the same number, was the different number the 98 million?

Chris Griffith

So 98 million vehicles, sorry I’m missed I think that we quoted that was actually diesel vehicles.

Unidentified Analyst

LDVs 98 million.

Chris Griffith

I think that is the number for light-duty vehicles.

Unidentified Analyst

Light-duty, and total what do you think that number is?

Chris Griffith

I don’t know, I've got that number somewhere, let me - I’ll come back to you on the Rene.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry, Chris it looks like we can have a shakeout in industry here, where do you see the implications of both politically and from a production point of view going forward?

Chris Griffith

I'm assuming you mean by shakeout somewhat some production gets closed, those consolidation issues…

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, more expensive production closing down, maybe some of the operators falling by the way side, and how do you see this unfolding?

Chris Griffith

So we would argue that this has been happening over the last five years. Remember Anglo Platinum has shut down more than 440,000 platinum ounces. We shut down two mines in Rustenburg. We consolidated the number further. We've shut down production at almost all of our operations that was loss making in some shape or form. We've put two mines on care and maintenance. There has being a little bit of further work done in some of our competitors, but the main work has happened in Anglo Platinum.

So I would argue that this journey has already been on for the last five years, certainly in Anglo Platinum’s hands. Now the question is what happens going forward? Now so I think it's likely from what we are reading in the public domain that’s that there will be a consolidation between [indiscernible] and London will happen and that means that the Kroondal, Rustenburg and London Rustenburg operations will be put together.

There's likely to be some consolidation out of that process. I guess we'll have to see, we'll have to see what the process looked like and that question is best put to Neal. But I think they'll be a bit further what happens in parlors, Rustenburg operations I guess we'll see in time to come, but if these kind of process prevail, there's lucky to be some further rationalization and perhaps consolidation in the business, it's not all done yet at these prices.

Unidentified Analyst

It will increase in [indiscernible] production?

Chris Griffith

Look, it’s very difficult for me to comment on our competitors. That is really a question to them. We have no longer any production that's loss making. We will continue to focus on profitable production as we have over the last five years and if something couldn't be turned around then it either had to be shut down or call something else into it. But that focus will continue in our business. And I think most of our competitors have probably run out of runway to carry loss making production for much longer, so but I think that question is best put to our competitors.

Emma Chapman

I think we can go back to the lines now.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks very much. Hi guys, can you hear me this time?

Chris Griffith

Yes, thanks Sita.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, great, great, thank you. Sorry about that. I must have got dropped. So it's just two questions, one is on Amandelbult and the other one on Mototolo. And Mototolo I know that the cash proceeds at spot prices to Glencore is only R1 billion, but can you please talk to us about how the compensation could change on higher spot PGM prices because I see in the release that there is a maximum R22 billion rand that could be paid to Glencore, how do we think about that?

And then also in terms of incorporating a longer mine life and because of the Brochen, obviously we've got life at mine at the moment of sort of four to five years, how do we think about the CapEx necessary to extend the mine live into the Brochen area, and will there be any changes to cost profile at Mototolo?

And then the other one is on Amandelbult, can you just walk me through again the production targets on chrome which is quite a few moving parts there and I just want to make sure I put the right numbers in my model? Thank you.

Chris Griffith

Great, thanks Sita. Ian, do you want to take this first?

Ian Botha

So Sita, the projects consideration for Glencore’s interest comprises an upfront amount of R800 million, a cumulative nominal deferred amount to be settled over the residual life of operation paid monthly which at current spot prices we estimate is a R1 billion. If you take that in your NPV, the NPV is R1.5 billion and of that R1.5, R300 million is simply a tax compensation. So we compensate Glencore for tax that they are going to incur and we immediately get a tax credit on our side. So the underlying assets and the cash flows that we’re purchasing we are paying R1.2 billion.

The R22 billion that is simply a regulatory requirement from the LSE and the JSE to put in place a cap on the transaction. We don't believe that the purchase price has any resemblance to R22 billion rand. It requires something like a 350% increase in the aggregate real rand basket price to get there. I think a number of R1 billion to R1.5 billion over the course of the next six years in nominal terms is a good number.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Chris Griffith

Ian, do you want to share the chrome buildup at Amandelbult?

Ian Botha

Sorry, Sita, could you repeat that question please?

Unidentified Analyst

So just in terms of your chrome production targets at Amandelbult I just want to make sure that I understand exactly the phasing that you're looking at because there are few meeting parts there, and then just the cash cost target that you have there of the $820 and when do we think about reaching, is that a 2019 target, is that a 2020 target?

Ian Botha

Thank you, so modules 1, 2 have a rated capacity of 720,000 tonnes. We have commissioned a chrome interstage as Chris highlighted which has improved the recovery towards 18% that cost us R10 million that is commissioned and that will produce 60,000 tonnes per annum that is now in place. So towards the end of this year we should be on a run rate now of 780,000 tonnes. With the commissioning of modules 3, and 4 which is another R0.5 billion rand and we saw that commissioning in Q3, 2019 that will take us to an aggregate 1.1.

It is important to mention Sita that is at a 100% level of which we own 74% and [indiscernible] and the communities own the remaining 26%.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Chris Griffith

Sita on your second question, so the quarter reduction in the amendable cost down towards $820 in real 2017 pricing and FX, that’s going to be done gradually and we expect step downs in 2019, 2020, but we will then start advancing the two projects 15 East and 62 East, both of which are due to be approved at the end of 2018. And by the end of 2022 at the outside, we would have expected to achieve an all-in sustaining cost of less than $820.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that will make sense and then just back on Mototolo, can you talk about the loss of mine expansion from Der Brochen and CapEx that we need to think about there basically when should we be putting that in our models?

Chris Griffith

Yes, so I mean that will just continue the way it’s almost like normal development. So for example Der Brochen, Mototolo has always had the ongoing development of the declines, so you will just have that continue. So there is - we will have a small step up in say in business capital, but you are not expecting any significant increase in the amount of capital.

Of course if we were to increase the production with an expansion and that in all likelihood would require a new set of declines, but it's a bit early to give you an indication of what that capital market look like. And of course we are unlikely to pull the trigger on two major projects at once and so in all likelihood that the Mototolo, Der Brochen and the Mogalakwena expansion projects would compete for capital as the next project to go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Ian Botha

Sita, the aggregate and the SIB CapEx at Mototolo at the moment is about a R0.25 billion. As Chris highlighted, the development on transitioning into the triangle area and that's possible because what we do is we essentially just dump mine down on the existing bush off, that project itself is expected to be self funding and over the project life the aggregate development cost is just short of R400 million, but it is self funding.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, okay basically today with that announcement to buy [indiscernible], we should be extending our life of mine on Mototolo to Der Brochen and take a life of mine from say five years to 30, is that fair?

Ian Botha

It is broadly the same operating cost.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, helpful. Thank you.

Chris Griffith

We do see the potential to modestly improve the production run rate from 220,000 to 240,000 tonnes and we see the potential over time to improve the co-efficiencies to the levels that we are currently achieving at Unki. But I think if you use the current all-in sustaining costs at Mototolo that’s a reasonable number.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect, thanks very much.

Emma Chapman

Have we got any other questions on the line?

Ian Botha

We can take one or two last questions here, Martin?

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] on line I think there are two things that have to happen to boost platinum, one is that they will have to ultimately be further reductions in South African platinum production which we say has happened to a biggest and is likely to happen more of the next three to five years. But the bigger aspect that needs to happen more immediately there needs to be a change in investor sentiment, investor bearishness on platinum needs to be turned around. That seems to be unjustified from the results that you're coming through with them and diesel demand up 1%.

So the investor bearishness is too excessive. Are you taking any steps to turn investor bearishness around? That is my first question. My second question is, what are the possibilities are there to boost platinum demand fairly quickly? You've done some incredible marketing announcements here and the move the PIC is great, but I’m told that there are ships at sea and they use about 4% of the world’s petroleum, but they produce 40% of the world’s pollution. Are you taking any steps to clean up the ships at sea?

Chris Griffith

Martin, yes. So I’m going to tell you about, so I mean the one thing that that's exactly what you've been doing is certainly in the results presentation over the last few years. The one thing that we're trying to get people to understand is that number one in platinum, it is not it's only use is diesel in Western Europe. The fact is that as a result of the world urbanizing, as a result of the world getting richer and the fact is everybody wants a flat screen TV not just you or I.

So those kind of things use platinum and that's where the industrial demand for platinum continues to increase. So we keep reminding the market that number one, we agree with you that the bearishness around platinum and the often link to only Western Europe diesel is in fact incorrect. And we started by saying that the industrial part of the business continues to grow. It is actually growing very strongly. The second thing is that as we continue to grow the market for jewelry, because the market for jewelry was grown by the PGR, it was grown by us.

So we continue with that focus, so we have had a decline in China over the last couple of years, we think that's bottoming out now. We need to put more money into China and of course we’re trying to convince our colleagues in the platinum industry to do just that, but secondly is we have been spending money over the last few years in India and we’re starting to see that growth.

So in jewelry, there very definitely is a potential to do what we’ve been doing in the past to do more of. Thirdly, in the autocatalyst part of the business, we’re trying to make sure that the market understands that the Western Europe diesel is about half of that one third of demand that I’ve spoken about. It’s not 100% of the demand, it's about half of one third of the demand and that absolutely you’re seeing some decline there.

But the heavy-duty diesel is continuing to grow and outside of Western Europe you’re seeing light-duty diesel continuing to grow as well. So actually the diesel component, autocatalyst component for platinum is not nearly as bad as it seems and actually it is starting to turn around in the next few years. So that's important, because those ships that you mentioned and the trucks and all sorts of other things they form part of heavy-duty demand and that portion of the auto catalyst business is actually increasing.

So Martin, I think you're absolutely right is that that the negative sentiment around platinum is overdone. But at the same time, I think it's important to see our business as a PGM business because yes, whilst there is negative sentiment around platinum, there's also very positive sentiment around palladium, rhodium and the often unspoken metals, the small metals of iridium and ruthenium, the demand is incredible. We saw in ruthenium a four-fold increase in price and we've seen iridium grow from what about $800 to $1200 now, no I think it’s $1400.

So I think you need to look at both of those. So absolutely we can do lots and we are doing lots and in this recent announcement that we've made is part of that about growing demand, but at the same time think of our business as a PGM business in addition to thinking about platinum demand coming from those three big segments that I spoke about not only the one small segment.

And of course it's not helping that we've got these trade wars and tariff wars and even the effect of on all metals actually over the last month, we've seen about a drop in prices, not only PGMs but also nickel and copper of about 10% to 12% and actually yet it is going to be almost no impact on platinum and palladium. So I think that should correct in the next couple of months.

ChrisNicholson

Hi guys, it’s Chris Nicholson again. Just on the rhodium stock count adjustment, I mean in the first half, so it was 22,000 ounces that is huge versus and you produced 130,000 ounces in the first half, could you take me through what practically happens in a situation like that, so does that mean that you actually it's difficult to fulfill some of your customer contracts, do you have inventories built of rhodium and could this, is there any link between some of those shortages and maybe some of the strength we've seen in the prices do you think?

Chris Griffith

I think I'll make just a general comment up front. For the last few years we've had positive stock count gains and I know you in particular been saying no, no, no you are missing out that happens every year and we keep warning you saying it doesn't happen every year. The last time we had a negative stock count gain was in 2010 and we said at some point in time they will what goes up at some point in time will come down.

And so we are still within the tolerances that we have with all of our various metals. It's just affected the processes are fairly complex and particular in smelting. So yes, we had positive platinum again this year, but we had negative palladium and rhodium and nickel. So we are not oversold in rhodium, we don't have stockpiles of rhodium, so the answer is no we don't have stockpiles of rhodium and we don't commit all of our metal to contracts.

And we'd like to be about 60% sold in most of our metals and so that means when you have got some of these irregularities it doesn't affect the amount of metal we sell to customers. So we're not short. We didn't have to go out and buy metals and this is just part of the normal business and sometimes you will have negative stock count gains the same as you have positive some years. Do you want to add anything to that, Ian?

Ian Botha

All of our contractual requirements as they were required, it was a very modest drawdown on the fine metal inventory.

Chris Griffith

I think the point around refined, it's maybe useful just to mention that is because we have produced the metal, we can actually take a temporary unsustainable lower level of refined inventory, so it's not like - we’ve already said over a number of years that we've reduced remember we used to hold about 220,000 ounces of platinum and over time we've drawn that down to about 120,000 130,000 ounces. So at the end of the first half we certainly could pool that down, it's not sustainable the way it is now and it will rise again, but the fact is that we've produced a metal, means that we're not concerned about it, that metal will come through, we will raise our normal level of inventory.

And if you look at where - what we sold compared to what we produced, never mind what we refined, is you can see the metals in the pipeline and that metal will come through and it will come through much in the same ways that it came through last year. We do have a very, very tight second half, but the metal is in the pipeline and it will be unfortunate if it doesn't all come through in the second half, but that's not the plan. The plan is to produce that, Gary's is very aware of what he needs to do in the second half of the year, but the metals produced and that metal will come through the pipeline.

Ian Botha

We are proactively during the course of 2017 modestly builtup our rhodium stockpiles given the ACP phase A failure and that is being recommissioned in the third quarter, that has builtup as a contingency to ensure continuity of supply and what we've done is we've modestly drawn down on that.

Chris Griffith

Okay, I think we should take one more question then we’re going to have to call it a day.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi Chris, it's Steve from Renaissance [ph] Capital. Just a question, I mean you're talking a bit about growth potential growth projects at Mogalakwena and Mototolo, but just given what's happening with [indiscernible] potentially taking their ounces out of [indiscernible] is it right almost expect your total sales volumes to almost remain unchanged, but the way things between sort of your mine production and third-party purchases to change over the medium term, how do you guys look at that?

Chris Griffith

Yes, I think that's right. I mean if for example [indiscernible] take the 400,000 platinum ounces we won't be producing 400,000 platinum ounces through Mogalakwena, but between platinum and palladium it will fill up our processing. So the amount of volume that we're putting through our processing will remain fairly constant. So, but there will be of course if we have a new project there will be additional metal to the market, given that the majority that metal will be palladium, that's actually what the market needs.

So we think it's actually quite nicely timed and quite nicely placed with where the shortages in the market are. But I think that's right, so what you'll see is about the same ounces, but of course we're increasing the high margin portion of those ounces. As you saw Ian mentioned over 30% margin of own ounces compared to lower margins in the joint ventures.

Ian Botha

As we've spoken in the past with rest of the material you displace material that's earning a 9% margin potentially 11% under the toll with material that’s earning currently 45% margin would be that there is some CapEx you need to spend.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks.

Chris Griffith

Okay guys, thank you very much for your time. It was great having you here today.