Severn Trent: An Undervalued British Water Utility

Severn Trent Plc (OTCPK:STRNY) (OTCPK:SVTRF) recently declared that they have had a good start to the year, and that they are on track with the £100 million ($131.35 million) reinvestment that was announced in May - a move made to ensure compliance with the UK's new regulator investment framework, AMP7:

The board continues to expect that the group will deliver full-year trading performance in-line with its expectations and prior guidance...Our business plan for AMP7 is progressing well and we are confident we can present a plan this coming September which balances the needs of all of our stakeholders for the next regulatory period.

Is such confidence warranted? And if so, should prospective investors seriously consider Severn Trent at this time?

Company Overview

Founded in 1974, Severn Trent Plc is a gas, water, and multi-utilities firm which provides clean water and removes wastewater for treatment. Severn Trent divides its operations into two segments: regulated water and wastewater, and business services.

The regulated water and wastewater segment covers household retail activities, wholesale operations, and related support functions. The business services segment includes operating services in Ireland and the UK, renewable energy, and non-household retail activities. The breakdown in revenue for 2018 shows how reliant on the former segment Severn Trent is for its revenue.

Segment 2018 Revenue (£) 2018 Revenue ($) Regulated Water and Wastewater 1.574 billion 2.07 billion Business Services 138.7 million 182.19 million Total 1.713 billion 2.25 billion

That said, the operating services under the business services segment are vital - the UK operating services provide contracted services to the UK Ministry of Defence and to industrial clients and municipal clients.

Severn Trent is headquartered in Coventry in the United Kingdom, has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion ($5.96 billion) and a workforce of over 6,000 employees.

Competitive Advantage

Water utilities in general benefit from the simple fact that human beings require water in order to live. Consequently, utilities that are able to take in wastewater for treatment, and supply customers with clean water for bathing and drinking, are very stable investment opportunities that reliably reward shareholders over the long term.

Image taken from the Red Ditch District.

Severn Trent has been no outlier in this regard, as indicated by its healthy revenue and net income figures.

Year Revenue (£) Revenue ($) Net Income (£) Net Income ($) 2014 1.76 billion 2.31 billion 470.7 million 618.27 million 2015 1.8 billion 2.36 billion 115.4 million 151.58 million 2016 1.75 billion 2.3 billion 315.2 million 414.02 million 2017 1.64 billion 2.15 billion 321.7 million 422.56 million 2018 1.713 billion 2.25 billion 240.5 million 315.9 million

Further proof can be gleaned from Severn Trent's dividend history - the company has rewarded shareholders with semi-annual dividends since 1990. As the second-largest water utility in the UK - the first being United Utilities (OTCPK:UUGRY) (OTCPK:UUGWF) - with operations across the British Isles, Severn Trent is large enough and diversified enough to thrive in a stable sector.

Valuation

Currently, Severn Trent trades on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker SVT) at around 1,900GBX (approximately $25) per share, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and offers a dividend yield of 4.59% with a steady payout ratio of 58.20%. The P/E is lower than the company's five-year average P/E of 20.72, and also lower than the water utilities industry average of 29.28 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 24.24. Furthermore, the current dividend yield is higher than the company's five-year average yield of 3.83%. These factors suggest that Severn Trent is undervalued at this time. Is that the case?

Earnings per share over the past twelve months was £1.02 ($1.34), and EPS growth over the next five years is estimated to be 14.1% annually. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I calculate fair value for Severn Trent to be $34.20. The stock is undervalued by 25%.

This is important as water utilities usually trade at a premium. However, the threat of rising interest rates has had a knock-on effect on utilities, and accounts for the valuation that Severn Trent currently enjoys. Its profitability has not been impaired, and its preparations for incoming regulations indicate that it will be able to operate without difficulty going forward.

Final Thoughts

Severn Trent is a solid water utility currently offering a sustainable 4.59% dividend yield which is currently trading at 25% less than fair value. Income investors seeking stable international exposure would be wise to consider Severn Trent as an addition to their respective portfolios. And American investors who do not wish to invest directly on the London Stock Exchange can use the sponsored ADR under the STRNY ticker to invest with Severn Trent.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.