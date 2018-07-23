Azul Is Set For Takeoff

Brazil's macroeconomic outlook is positive moving forward, and Azul is positioned to acquire a majority of the large expansion in its aviation market.

Azul (AZUL) is one of the market leaders in Brazil’s domestic aviation and airline market, capturing one third of domestic departures and exceeding the revenue growth of any other Brazilian airline. It is the number one airline in 86% of domestic locations and serves the highest amount of destinations. The unparalleled connectivity and multi-hub network that Azul possesses in the domestic market, along with leadership in low passenger routes that cannot sustain competitors, makes a credible threat of new entrants unlikely for the company in upcoming years.

Note that Azul is the only carrier in 71% of its routes, and the vast majority of these routes have low passenger figures, which do not make it economically feasible for competitors to enter.

Source: Wikipedia

Domestic Macroeconomic Outlook

Brazil's domestic market is estimated to increase 59% by 2022 from current levels to 145 million passengers per year. As shown below, Azul captured 51% of 2017 passenger growth.

Source: Azul Investor Slides

2018 GDP growth is estimated at 2.5%, with 2019 figures accelerating to 2.9%. Low inflation and interest rates have improved financial conditions, and growth is expected to gain momentum as private investments increase due to the low interest rates.

Source: OECD Economic Outlook

While the domestic airline market and Brazilian monetary policy look positive moving forward, corruption and political instability are potential risks to keep in mind. A prime example was the May 2018 trucker and oil worker strike, which closed 11 airports due to lack of fuel and was most likely responsible for a portion of the share value loss over the last four months.

Valuation Using EV/EBITDAR

To determine a valuation, I looked at Azul's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization, and Rent (EBITDAR) and compared this value to Azul's current Equity Value (EV) of $2.09B. A 2018 EBITDAR was forecasted using 1Q18 growth rates in EBIT, D&A, and Rent.

Source: Azul Investor Slides

The final valuation range of ~$27.63 to ~$34.54 was determined by using EV/EBITDAR ratios that were more similar to competitor Copa Airlines' (CPA) EV/EBITDAR of ~5.629. Copa Airlines is a Panama and Colombia-based airline with similar revenue growth figures and growth catalysts. This valuation calculation shows huge growth from the current stock price of $19.12.

Source: Azul Investor Slides

These valuations do not take into account the growth catalysts explained below, which I believe will further increase net margins and revenue figures past current market perception.

Company-Specific Growth Catalysts

Aircraft Replacement Will Increase Margins:

Azul management has promised a full replacement of their current fleet of E195s with new-generation E2s and A320neos. As shown below, these planes result in between a 25-29% reduction in the Cost per Average Seat Kilometer (CASK). CASK reductions can be attributed to higher number of seats and increased fuel efficiency in the newer aircraft.

Source: Azul Investor Slides

Management has stated that 47% of its Average Seat Kilometers will be served with these aircraft (up from the current 27%), which will increase EBIT margins to 18% from the current 12.4%. I believe that this future margin expansion has not been priced in to the stock as the price has greatly fallen since the implementation process has begun.

International Growth And Entry:

1) On March 14 2016, Azul obtained Series A Convertible Bonds from TAP Air Portugal for €90 million. The bonds are convertible into newly issued shares - full conversion would result in 41.25% economic ownership of TAP Air Portugal. The €90 million bond agreement is now worth over €203 million on Azul's balance sheet due to fair value and foreign currency adjustments and interest accrual.

TAP has seen Year over Year 2017 EBITDAR growth of 97.8%, from €189 million to €374 million. Azul management has spoken very highly of this TAP bond agreement and predicts similar high growth figures in the years to come. Keeping in mind the 2017 Azul EBITDAR of €530 million, high growth in the TAP investment represents a huge opportunity to make a meaningful impact on Azul's bottom line net profits.

2) Azul has announced plans to expand into 35 new locations including Bolivia, showing that management is not complicit with domestic growth and is still looking to expand.

Conclusion

It's not often that you find a company whose stock price is down 50% from its all-time high only five months earlier, with intact and improving fundamentals and incredible revenue growth and operating margin improvement opportunities. Azul is a high growth company with multiples that are lower than even established US value stock airlines. If there is additional interest, I would be happy to perform Comparable Companies Analysis (CCA for short) on Azul in comparison to other Latin American and Brazilian airlines - my initial analysis above looks extremely favorable for Azul, and I am sure a CCA would only strengthen that argument.

I believe that Azul provides one of the best opportunities to enter into the Brazil market and invest into Brazilian growth after the 2015-2016 recessionary period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AZUL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.