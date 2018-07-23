Investor AB: Solid Q2 Performance From This Investment Firm

On Tuesday, July 17, 2018, Swedish asset manager Investor AB (OTCPK:IVSXF) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. Overall, these results were quite good, with the company delivering respectable returns on its assets during the quarter. The company even managed to grow its portfolio during the quarter by adding two wholly-owned subsidiaries. As is usually the case with corporate earnings returns, there were one or two items here that were not ideal but overall it appears that there are plenty of reasons to be happy with this report.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Investor AB's second quarter 2018 results:

Investor AB reported an adjusted net asset value of SEK 394.169 billion on June 30, 2018. This represents a 5% increase from the value that it had at the end of March. The company's reported net asset value was SEK 347.858 billion at the close of the quarter, which represents a 4% increase quarter over quarter.

The company's listed core investments generated an aggregate return of 4% during the quarter. Epiroc also joined the ranks of the company's core investments following its spin-off from Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLCF).

Patricia Industries closed on the acquisitions of Piab and Sarnova during the quarter.

The subsidiary companies contained within Patricia Industries generated 6% sales growth and 9% EBITDA growth quarter over quarter.

The value of Investor AB's investments in EQT increased by 9% in constant currency during the quarter. Net cash flow to the company was SEK -705 million.

As we can see, Investor AB has historically outperformed the SIX Return Index, at least on a NAV basis, but it did slightly underperform it during the second quarter of this year:

Source: Investor AB

One of the reasons for the underperformance in this quarter came from the company's listed core investments, which returned 4% compared to the overall market's 5%. While Investor AB's listed core investments are all among the largest companies in Sweden, they do not all perform perfectly inline with the market. For example, both Ericsson (ERIC) and Sobi (OTCPK:BIOVF) outperformed the market during the quarter while appliance maker Electrolux (OTCPK:ELUXF) underperformed.

The second quarter of 2018 saw a few changes made to the company's portfolio of core investments. First and foremost, the company increased its stake in telecommunications equipment provider Ericsson, which will naturally increase the effect that this company's stock performance has on the overall portfolio going forward. Secondly, Swedish industrial equipment provider Atlas Copco split itself into two companies during the quarter.

The first of these, Atlas Copco, will focus on industrial customers. The second company, Epiroc, will focus on mining and civil engineering customers. Shares of Epiroc were distributed to shareholders in Atlas Copco during the quarter, which would include Investor AB. The holding company elected to hold onto the shares that it received as it believes in the future of both companies. Thus, Investor AB's core portfolio now contains twelve core investments. Here is how it looked as of June 30, 2018:

Source: Investor AB

While Investor's listed core investments comprise 79% of its net asset value, an equally important part of the company's holdings is Patricia Industries. This subsidiary either owns outright or owns a substantial stake in several privately held companies, many of which are medical equipment manufacturers. The company acquired two more firms during the second quarter, which will hopefully contribute a solid return to Investor. The first of these was medical equipment provider Sarnova, which Patricia Industries acquired an 88% stake in for $535 million on April 4, 2018. The second acquisition was Piab, a provider of industrial gripping and moving solutions (such as vacuums). Patricia Industries acquired 96% of this company on June 14, 2018 for SEK 5.5 billion. Here are the companies contained within Patricia Industries as of the close of the second quarter:

Source: Investor AB

It is notoriously difficult to value private companies as there is no market that is actively traded in which one can easily obtain pricing information. Investor AB typically values the companies contained in this subsidiary based on a multiple of their cash flow. The exception is companies in which the position was obtained less than eighteen months ago. In this case, Investor will simply use the amount that it invested to calculate the net asset value. Here are the values of each of the positions that it holds within Patricia Industries:

Source: Investor AB

As we can see, as of June 30, 2018, Patricia Industries is valued at SEK 106.625 billion. At this value, Patricia Industries contributed a net asset value to Investor AB that was SEK 1.842 billion higher than it did at the end of the first quarter 2018 and SEK 4.204 billion higher than at the end of 2017.

Finally, Investor saw good performance out of its investments in EQT's private equity funds. As mentioned in the highlights, the value change of Investor's position in the respective funds was +9% in constant currency. The reported value change was +11%, due mostly to the Swedish krona declining against both the U.S. dollar and the euro. While the net cash flow to Investor was a negative SEK 705 million, this was because the company invested money into open funds. It was not an actual loss.

Overall, Investor AB managed to deliver solid net asset value and investment growth to its stockholders over the second quarter of 2018, even if it did slightly underperform the index. As I discussed in a recent article, Investor AB may be the best way to play the Swedish market and I continue to believe that following this quarterly report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.