CapitaCommercial: Good Results Despite DPU Decline

On Thursday, July 19, 2018, Singapore-based real estate investment trust CapitaLand Commercial Trust (OTCPK:CMIAF), commonly known as CapitaCommercial, announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. The headline earnings figure here was quite good, with the company posting a 14.3% year-over-year distributable income gain. The company also saw gains in revenue and net income, which drove the increase in distributable income. However, not everything was good here, as the trust was forced to lower its distribution per unit. This will certainly disappoint investors, although the enlarged asset base is a good thing for the trust.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from CapitaCommercial's second quarter 2018 earnings report:

CapitaCommercial reported gross revenue of S$98.015 million. This represents a 12.0% increase over the S$87.495 million that the trust brought in during the prior year quarter.

The trust reported net property income of S$77.737 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 12.5% increase over the S$69.103 million in the prior year quarter.

The trust acquired a new property during the second quarter of 2018. This property is Galileo, a Grade-A office tower in Frankfurt, Germany.

CapitaCommercial reported total distributable income of S$79.383 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 14.3% increase over the S$69.467 million that the trust had in the year-ago quarter.

The trust announced a per unit distribution of S$0.0216. This was 4.0% lower than the S$0.0225 that the trust paid out in the second quarter of 2017.

Undoubtedly, one of the more important takeaways from these highlights is that virtually every measure of financial success showed improvements year-over-year, except for the trust's per unit distribution.

Source: CapitaCommercial Trust

One of the reasons for this is that Asia Square 2 and CapitaGreen, two properties that the company did not own in the second quarter of last year, contributed more in revenues than the trust lost from the divestments of One George Street, Wilkie Edge, and Golden Edge Car Park over the past year. This extra revenue was also the driving factor of the growth in property income and distributable income since both of these properties generate more revenue than they require in income.

One of the more interesting events during the second quarter was the acquisition of Galileo. That is due to the fact that this property is located well outside of Singapore. While we have seen Singaporean REITs buy buildings outside of Singapore - Ascendas REIT (OTC:ACDSF) owns properties in Australia and has formerly owned properties in China, for example - these are usually located in relatively nearby markets. Galileo, however, is located in Frankfurt, Germany.

Source: CapitaCommercial Trust

CapitaCommercial closed on this 38-story Grade-A office tower on June 18, 2018. As of the time of the acquisition, the property was selling at a 4% capitalization rate, which is somewhat in line with Class-A cities in the United States or Europe. This acquisition expands the trust's footprint outside of Singapore, which could have some advantages from a diversification perspective. It also shows that the trust is willing to look far outside of Singapore to make income-accretive acquisitions too, which could certainly be a good thing going forward. As the property was purchased very close to the end of the second quarter, it is perfectly timed to show the full effects of its presence on the company's third quarter 2018 results.

The acquisition of this building was responsible for the most disappointing part of the company's results, the reduction in the per unit distribution. This is because the trust issued 130 million new units in order to raise the money for the down payment on the mortgage for it. This is unfortunately a feature of the trust structure. As trusts have to pay out all of their income to their unitholders in the form of distributions, they are unable to save any money for expansion and thus must issue new units anytime they wish to acquire another property. This has the effect of diluting the existing unitholders. The key therefore is to buy properties that can still grow the trust's per unit income even after taking the dilution into account. While Galileo will likely be able to do this, the fact that it was acquired so late in the quarter means that the property was largely unable to contribute to the trust's bottom line. This problem should correct itself in the third quarter and we should see the distribution increase once again.

Another positive thing that the trust experienced during the quarter is that the value of the property portfolio went up. As we see here, the value of CapitaCommercial's portfolio went up by 6.7% in the first half of the year:

Source: CapitaCommercial Trust

However, this increase includes the value of the newly acquired Galileo property, which by itself adds S$535.0 million to the company's portfolio value. There was fortunately still growth though even if this property is excluded. As shown above, the value of CapitaCommercial's Singapore properties alone went up 1.3% in just the first half of the year. This had the effect of increasing the trust's net asset value per share, even when the aforementioned dilution is taken into account.

Source: CapitaCommercial Trust

As we see here, CapitaCommercial's net asset value per share increased 3.4% in the first half of the year. This is something that investors should be quite pleased to see as it shows that the trust is generating value for unitholders independently of its distribution.

Overall, CapitaCommercial had an excellent quarter as indicated by its strong year-over-year revenue and income growth. While dilution unfortunately forced the trust to reduce its per unit distribution compared to the prior year one, the Galileo property should contribute noticeably to the trust's third quarter 2018 and resolve this problem. Investors should overall be pleased with the firm's results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.