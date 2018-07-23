Acme United Heads Into An Important Second Half

Should Acme miss, a relatively leveraged business suddenly looks very different - and the share price could have further to fall.

The narrative around Acme United (ACU) feels like it's changing. This for some time has seemed like a well-managed micro-cap with solid - and incentivized - management. CEO Walter Johnsen owns 15% of the company, and COO Brian Olschan another 6%. Growth hasn't exactly been torrid, but over the past few years Acme has made several acquisitions in first aid, cutting tools, and safety in a bid to diversify away from a legacy, and pressured, office supplies business.

It's worked. At 2017 highs, ACU had more than quadrupled from crisis-era lows, and doubled from even early 2016 levels. The big reason has been a steady rise in profits:

source: Acme United investor presentation

But of late, there have been some reasons for concern. Growth has stalled out, with EBITDA flat last year and net income declining even on adjusted basis. Guidance was missed in both 2015 and 2017, and materially so. A growing penetration of e-commerce sales led to some margin pressure a year ago, and reared its head again in a disappointing Q2 report last week.

And the problem is that there's a very different way in which ACU can be viewed. At 13x 2018 EPS guidance, ACU looks cheap. But it also carries a relatively high debt load: its net debt including a mortgage suggests a leverage ratio just over 4x, and EV/EBITDA is above 10x. Should Acme miss guidance again in 2018 - which seems like a material possibility at this point - it's now a business showing little, if any, organic growth with a drag from the office business and a heavily leveraged balance sheet. Management concerns have to be raised at that point (some shareholders already have complained about option grants, including on a recent conference call). And a 10x EBITDA multiple - or close - simply doesn't hold at that point, no matter how cheap ACU looks on a price-to-earnings basis.

So it's an important second half ahead for ACU, and one that portends real risk, even with a 31% pullback from August highs. Even with that pullback, I see enough reason to stay on the sidelines and see how Q3 and Q4 play out.

Growth Concerns

My concerns toward ACU started building in Q2 and Q3 of last year. Both reports looked disappointing, with a major factor the growing penetration of online sales. Acme thought a weak Q2 was attributable to a shift of back to school sales into Q3, given the quicker turnaround times for online outlets like Amazon (AMZN) (now the "number two or number one customer depending on the quarter", per Johnsen on the Q2 call). But Q3 sales didn't benefit to the extent Acme anticipated, and added margin pressure as well as the company had to manage smaller, more frequent orders with shorter lead times. Full-year guidance was pulled down after Q3 - and the updated figure still looked far too optimistic, as I wrote at the time. And indeed despite a solid Q4, Acme underperformed, and ACU stock took another leg down.

On the whole, 2017 doesn't look that bad. Revenue still rose 5%. EBITDA was flat, and higher interest expense in part drove a 9.5% decline in net income (excluding a one-time charge related to tax reform). Given the margin pressures from the warehouse activity - and the likelihood at least some improvement going forward - the year looks disappointing, but not necessarily fatal.

The problem, however, is that the reported numbers include 11 months of contribution from absorbents maker Spill Magic. That business added $6.5 million in revenue last year, per the 10-K. It generated $1.4 million in EBITDA in 2016 - and grew revenue ~8% in 2017 (based on pro forma figures from the Q1 10-Q).

Back that out, and organic figures for the year look very different. EBITDA declined ~15%, and revenue fell 0.5%, including 2% in the U.S. There's more going on than just a shift to online in the office channel, particularly given that business is in the range of 30% of revenue, based on commentary. And now after a solid Q1, Acme posted another reasonably substantial miss relative to consensus in Q2. Revenue rose just 2%, gross margin compressed, and EBIT fell 7.3%.

The quarter creates a number of risks to the bull case here, even though investors didn't react all that strongly to the report. (The stock fell 1.6% on Friday, the day of the report; it had fallen steadily into the release, touching its lowest levels in nearly two years earlier this month.) The first is that this is now three out of the last five quarters that have been well below expectations (and an investor could put Q4 in that category as well, given how badly it missed implied guidance).

The second is that Q2 numbers look even worse by comparison. Again, the year-prior quarter looked something close to disastrous, with organic revenue down almost 10% year-over-year and organic EBIT down 20%+ (based on figures from the 10-Q).

The third is that management credibility really is at risk here. The rationale for Q2's weakness, at least on the top line, is pretty similar to that given the year before. And after last year's quarter, the company reaffirmed guidance for $137 million in revenue (actual was $130.6 million) and $6.7 million in net income (the actual figure was $5.3 million). The case then was that the online sales would be recaptured in Q3. It didn't happen. And if it doesn't happen again this year, then it seems pretty obvious that something else is going on. Again, office is ~30% of revenue; if there's some cannibalization by online sales and/or inventory control at customers like Staples and Office Depot (ODP), that alone isn't explaining the consolidated weakness in the business over the past five quarters.

And the updated guidance looks awfully optimistic (as was the case a year ago). Implied guidance for the second half suggests a 7.2% increase in revenue, which actually is pretty much line with H1 (7.3%). But it also suggests a whopping 40% increase in net income - and taxes don't appear to be a lot of help. (Post-Q4, the company guided for a ~600 bps improvement in the tax rate - but it achieved a similar benefit from stock-based comp changes in 2017. Regardless, the second half tax rate appears to have been in the mid-teen range, again excluding the one-time tax charge.)

Acme is lapping the margin impacts from the warehouse issues seen in last year's Q3, and cited improvement on that front in the Q1 call. Margins in the seasonally weaker second half can be lower: 2H 17 EBIT margins were 4.2%. Still, guidance appears to imply a roughly 150 bps expansion - and that seems like an awful lot to ask. Add to that the fact that Acme has been too stubborn in terms of guidance in two of the last three years, and the risk to second-half performance is reasonably clear.

Valuation

Peer valuation for Acme is rather difficult, given a lack of public comparables. But it's reasonably obvious that ACU can fall quite a bit if the narrative shifts, and investors start viewing the company as challenged in terms of growth. Free cash flow is guided to about $4 million this year (and, again, I think that guidance very well could be optimistic). That still implies an 18x+ multiple.

Net debt is guided to $37 million, which suggests a 3x+ leverage ratio even with stronger EBITDA performance in the second half. A growth-challenged micro-cap with that type of leverage (particularly if the ratio ends the year at 3.5x, assuming FCF and EBITDA come in lower than projected) can easily receive a 7-8x multiple. That in turn suggests a share price toward $12-$13 - as does a low-teen P/FCF multiple, which too in this scenario hardly seems unrealistic. That's another 35%+ decline from current levels.

All that said, if Acme can post a strong half, there is room for the stock to snap back. A strong Q3, in particular, sets to rest some of the growth and margin concerns related to the online shift in school supplies. The First Aid business still seems to be working nicely, with a new app driving cost savings for customers and higher-margin refills for Acme. A distribution agreement with W.W. Grainger (GWW) (I believe - Johnsen cited an agreement with "the largest industrial distributor in the U.S." on the Q2 call, which should be Grainger) adds reason for further optimism toward that business, which probably is moving toward half of total sales. And the DMT, Spill Magic, and Cuda fishing knives businesses all seem to be performing well, at least per management commentary.

Even in that scenario, a double-digit EBITDA multiple still strikes me as potentially aggressive, given demand declines in office. But, then again, Cintas (CTAS) and UniFirst (UNF), rivals in first aid, both have much higher multiples (admittedly with larger portions of their businesses elsewhere). At the least, meeting guidance in the second half would suggest a possibility of growth re-accelerating - and at least a modest revaluation in the stock.

So this does look like an important two quarters for Acme, with the Q3 report in late October particularly key. If Acme can meet its guidance, $20 is probably too cheap. If not, it's probably too expensive. And the ramifications of the second half could affect investor attitudes toward ACU for some time to come.

