First REIT: Slow And Steady

On Wednesday, July 18, 2018, Singapore's healthcare-focused real estate investment trust First REIT (OTC:FESNF) announced its Q2 2018 earnings results. These results were good but admittedly not very impressive. The trust does show itself as a stable investment with steady growth though, which is actually somewhat fitting for a healthcare REIT. More aggressive investors will likely find these results somewhat tame, however.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from First REIT's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

First REIT had gross revenues of S$28.924 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 5.3% increase over the S$27.477 million that the trust had in the second quarter of 2017.

The trust reported net property income of S$28.499 million in the quarter. This represents a 5.0% increase over the S$27.154 million that the trust reported in the prior year quarter.

First REIT's property operating expenses increased by 31.8% year over year to S$425,000.

The trust had a total distributable income of S$16.908 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 1.6% increase over the S$16.642 million that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

First REIT declared a per unit distribution of S$0.0215. This represents a 0.5% increase over the prior year quarter.

As we can see from a quick review of the highlights, First REIT's growth was relatively slow, at least when we compare it to what some other real estate investment trusts have been able to produce.

Source: First REIT

The primary reason for the growth that we see is two properties that the trust acquired in the fourth quarter of 2017. These two properties were Siloam Hospitals Yogyakarta and Siloam Hospitals Buton & Lippo Plaza Buton. I discussed these two Indonesian properties in great detail in my last article on First REIT. As the two properties were acquired in the fourth quarter, they could not have contributed to the trust's results in the year-ago quarter. In addition to these two properties, annual rent increases also contributed positively to the trust's growth, but in a much more minor way.

The presence of these two properties was also a contributing factor in the S$425,000 year-over-year increase in property operating expenses that we saw in the second quarter of 2018. This makes sense; after all, each property in the portfolio will naturally have its own expenses and thus adding more properties will naturally boost the total. This was not the only cause of the increase, as evidenced by the fact that property expenses increased much more rapidly than revenues. The earnings release (linked above) notes that professional expenses in Indonesia (the trust's largest market) were responsible for the lion's share of the increase but fails to state precisely what these professional expenses are. Most likely this refers to various staffing costs, although this is a rather steep increase for just that.

Investors in the trust may be somewhat disappointed that the firm's distributable income went up by 1.6% year over year, yet the trust was only able to boost its per unit distribution by 0.5% in the same period. The primary reason for this was dilution. During the second quarter of 2018, First REIT had an average of 783,360,621 units outstanding. This compares to 775,935,323 units in the year-ago quarter, a 0.96% year-over-year increase. One reason for this is that the trust issued new units to raise the needed equity capital to acquire the two properties that were already mentioned. As real estate investment trusts have to pay out all of their income to investors in the form of distributions, they are unable to save money to make acquisitions and therefore must float new units. A second reason is that First REIT compensates its manager, Bowspirit Capital Corporation Limited, with trust units instead of with cash. This practice naturally leads to steady dilution. It is questionable whether or not this practice is preferable to the trust compensating the manager with cash since using the units leaves more cash available for distribution (although the newly issued units would also be paying a distribution).

There appears to be significant potential for further growth going forward. This is due to the strength of the Indonesian healthcare sector. In 2017, healthcare spending in Indonesia was Rp403.9 trillion and it is projected to rise to Rp1,224 trillion by 2027, with a doubling of healthcare spending per capita. Against this trend, together with the growing nationwide adoption of the national health insurance scheme, private healthcare demand will continue to rise. PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk intends to take advantage of the rising demand by constructing at least forty hospitals over the period and First REIT has the right-of-first-refusal to purchase all of them. Should it exercise these options, the size of the REIT should triple over the period, which should result in distribution growth.

Fortunately, First REIT will pay you to hold it while this growth story plays out. As already mentioned, the trust pays an annualized distribution of S$0.0867 per trust unit. As of the time of writing, First REIT's units trade for S$1.32 on the exchange in Singapore. Thus, the trust yields 6.57% at its current level. Investors will likely see their yield on cost grow going forward too as the trust steadily grows.

Overall, First REIT's results were good but they were admittedly not jaw-droppingly impressive. The trust delivered a relatively mild amount of growth but was otherwise fairly stable, much like we might expect from a healthcare REIT. The Indonesian healthcare market looks poised to deliver powerful growth over the next few years, which should prove good for the trust over the next decade.

