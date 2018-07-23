Tesla: High Hopes For 2018 Finish

With more than half of the year in the books, expectations remain rather high for Tesla (TSLA), despite the company's continued struggles. The Model 3 situation continues to be a mess, with this vehicle being a major part of whether Tesla will hit second half targets for cash flow and profitability. Today, I'll look at some of the key items to watch for the rest of 2018.

The ongoing Model 3 saga:

While we know the production ramp is itself a big question, what is demand going to be like in the short term? Tesla has said it has roughly 420,000 net reservations, but how many of them fall into the following categories?

$35,000 version expected in 6-9 months (which may mean the partial loss of the US tax credit).

Right-hand drive units and those going to Europe/Asia that have not started ramping up yet.

Those waiting for the lease option on the Model 3, which Tesla has said it will not offer in 2018.

At the moment, the Bloomberg Model 3 tracker suggests that production in July will average between 3,500 and 4,000 vehicles a week. Investors will be looking for an update at the earnings report as to how production is actually faring, and of course, getting those cars delivered is another story. The next major items to watch will be the start of standard battery production and deliveries of left-hand drive vehicles outside of North America. Tesla has certainly been registering more VINs lately, a sign of increasing production.

(Last data point on chart is for 7/22. Data sourced from Model 3 VINs Twitter)

Model S and X drama:

Tesla has guided to deliveries about 100,000 this year for its two luxury vehicles, saying it is constrained by battery cells. Perhaps the company is banking on the reduction of the US Federal EV tax credit at the start of 2019 to provide a sales boost in the country, but there are also a number of headwinds beyond items like trade war concerns in China. Tesla has also said it is changing delivery patterns to smooth out monthly deliveries, but after this appeared to be the case in Norway in Q2, July shows a return to the old ways:

(Source: teslastats.no)

First of all, competition in the EV space is starting to accelerate, with new vehicles like the Jaguar I-Pace hitting the market this quarter. Second, Tesla faces two tough comparisons going back to last year, like the increase in rising interest rates that have sent auto loan rates higher. Perhaps an even bigger headwind, however, is a number of two-year leases that are likely expiring, going back to the big Q3 2016 sales push as detailed below:

A 2-year lease option is one of our most popular requests. We listened and are launching a limited time test of a 2-year lease on Model S and Model X. Starting at only $593/month (details here), our new 2-year lease program was designed just for you to drive electric today, and is available on all Model S and X orders placed by September 12th.

According to Tesla Motors Club tracking data, Q3 2016 was the second best quarter for S/X sales in North America in the company's history. The big issue for those that leased the entry level 60 kWh version is that the vehicle no longer exists. Currently, Tesla's base Model S for example is a 75 kWh version, and the monthly lease payment is $936 a month, a more than 57% increase than the starting price detailed above. The increase is like adding 7 extra months of payments to the base lease above per year, and that doesn't get you anything extra like Autopilot, a different color, better interior, etc.

How many of these consumers will fall off the Tesla list, dropping the company's leasing revenue? Every one that does puts a vehicle back on Tesla's hand. However, these vehicles aren't likely that valuable, considering the fact that any produced before mid-October of that year didn't have enhanced autopilot or the self-driving hardware. Tesla may have to dump these at auction or somewhere else, further adding to its service/other segment massive losses.

Also, Tesla recently updated the Model S/X pages over the weekend. The base price of both vehicles rose, $2,500 for the S and $3,500 for the X, thanks to the company now including the premium upgrades package as a standard feature for non-premium versions. This will boost average selling prices, but likely hurt margins, given that this was previously a $5,000 package on the S and $6,000 on the X. This will standardize the production process a bit, but it effectively also means a $2,500 price cut over the previous similar configuration.

How about the balance sheet?

According to the 10-Q filing, Tesla finished Q1 with almost $2.7 billion in cash on hand. However, it will burn through a good portion of that in Q2 thanks to a sizable loss as well as ongoing capital expenditures. Perhaps if it paid off some of its surging accounts payable, it would fall even further. Management thinks it will be cash flow positive in the second half, but how much on the plus side is that exactly? The cash situation has been getting much worse in recent quarters, as seen below.

(Source: Tesla quarterly and annual filings, seen here)

Don't forget that Tesla also doles out hundreds of millions a year for solar energy systems, and that number isn't reported in traditional free cash flow. Also, $82.5 million of debt due to insiders comes due in August, with a convertible debt due in November and a term loan in December equaling almost $400 million. Can those be refinanced, and if so, how much higher will the interest rates be?

Also, is Tesla in such dire straits currently that it has to cut back on its long term plans just to prop up results in the short term? Sure, the company can reduce research and development and capital expenditures to deliver a quarterly profit or free cash flow. But that likely comes at a cost, and it means plans for the Semi, the Model Y, solar roof ramp, and second generation Roadster likely have to be pushed back. How many years after the Model 3 launch will it truly be before the next major product comes to market?

Final thoughts:

It will be a tough hill to climb for Tesla to meet its second half of the year targets. With large losses and cash burn in the first two quarters, assuming Q2 played out as expected, the company will need significant improvement all around moving forward. Not only does the Model 3 situation need to show tremendous progress, but the company needs to boost S/X sales quite a bit over the first six months of the year. Without much better results in the next couple of quarters, the financial situation could become very dicey, especially if the WSJ article about Tesla asking suppliers for cash back is true.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.