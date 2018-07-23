Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of July 2018

Cobalt market news - Darton forecasts 40% growth in cobalt demand in 2018. Tony Southgate (ERG) says: "The cobalt boom is guaranteed for the next seven to 10 years."

The past month saw cobalt prices fall again, despite LME inventory levels remaining steady. Given the surge in cobalt demand from booming EV sales I expect cobalt prices would soon settle.

Cobalt price news

As of July 19, the cobalt spot price was US$31.75, reduced from US$36.06 last month. The LME cobalt price is US$69,500/tonne. The London Metals Exchange [LME] inventory remains low and steady for the past month (see graph below).

Cobalt spot prices - 1-year chart - USD 31.75

Source: InfoMine.com

LME cobalt 1 year inventory

Source: Infomine.com

Cobalt demand and supply

On July 2 International Banker reported: "Overall demand for the metal (cobalt), according to UK cobalt trading firm Darton Commodities, is being forecast to grow by more than 40 percent this year. Meanwhile, Tony Southgate, the head of strategic cobalt marketing at the Kazakh mining company Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), recently forecast that the cobalt boom “is guaranteed for the next seven to 10 years”. Speaking to popular metals publication Metal Bulletin, Mr Southgate also pointed out that “all the focus is on batteries but legacy cobalt uses are doing really well. Metal demand is very strong and producers are well sold."

Investors can read my article on Trend Investing - "My Cobalt Demand Versus Supply Model - May 2018 "

Cobalt market news

On July 11 Mining weekly reported: "Copper slides to 1-year low, zinc sinks in broad selloff. Copper prices slumped to their weakest level in a year and zinc fell to 13-month lows amid a broad selloff on Wednesday after the Trump administration said it would slap 10% tariffs on an extra $200-billion worth of Chinese imports." I added the above news to show investors virtually all metal prices have fallen in July as trade wars escalate.

On July 12 Mining.com reported: "Panasonic plans to halve cobalt content of car batteries in 2-3 years. "At the research and development level, we've already achieved such batteries" Yoshio Ito, the chief of Panasonic's automotive business, said at a media roundtable. "But we need to go through various evaluation processes" before mass-producing them, he said."

On July 20 Reuters reported, "Exclusive: Tesla's battery maker suspends cobalt supplier amid [Cuba] sanctions concern. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that some of the cobalt that Panasonic uses to make Tesla’s batteries is mined in Cuba by Canadian supplier Sherritt International Corp.."

Cobalt company news

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

On July 22 China Molybdenum announced: "Announcement on undertaking not to dispose of shares of the company by certain directors, supervisors and senior management. We refer to the announcement of the Company dated 21 May 2018, in relation to (among other things) the 2018 proposed disposal of shares of the Company by certain directors, supervisors and senior management (the “2018 Disposal Proposal”). On 20 July 2018, the Company received the Undertaking in relation to Non-disposal of Shares of the Company in 2018 issued by Mr. Li Chaochun, Mr. Li Faben, Mr. Yuan Honglin, Mr. Zhang Zhenhao, Ms. Gu Meifeng and Mr. Jiang Zhongqiang."

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On July 3, Glencore announced: "Subpoena from United States Department of Justice. Glencore Ltd, a subsidiary of Glencore plc, has received a subpoena dated 2 July, 2018 from the US Department of Justice to produce documents and other records with respect to compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and United States money laundering statutes. The requested documents relate to the Glencore Group’s business in Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Venezuela from 2007 to present."

On July 5, Glencore announced: "Share buy-back programme. Glencore plc will commence a share repurchase or buy-back programme of up to USD1 billion (the “Programme”) in the period to 31 December 2018. The Programme will be effected in accordance with the terms of the authority granted by shareholders at the 2018 AGM. It is currently intended that any ordinary shares of the Company (the “Shares”) purchased will be held in treasury."

On July 11, Glencore announced: "Update on subpoena from United States Department of Justice."

Katanga Mining [TSX:KAT] (OTCPK:KATFF)

On June 26 Katanga announced: "Katanga Mining announces completion of transactions contemplated by settlement agreement with Gécamines. Katanga Mining Limited announces today that, together with its 75% operating subsidiary in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (“DRC”), Kamoto Copper Company (“KCC”), it has completed the transactions contemplated by the settlement agreement (the “Settlement Agreement”) announced on June 12, 2018, with (amongst others) the Company’s joint venture partner, DRC state-owned company La Générale des Carrières et des Mines (“Gécamines”). Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Katanga and KCC have effected a recapitalization plan to resolve KCC’s previously disclosed capital deficiency in accordance with the requirements provided for by DRC corporate law and Gécamines has withdrawn the legal proceedings it commenced on April 20, 2018 in the Kolwezi Commercial Court to dissolve KCC."

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

On July 9 Sherrit International announced: "Sherritt publishes cobalt reference price and warrant conversion ratio for July 2018. Sherritt International Corporation, a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, today published the applicable reference cobalt price US$42.93 and applicable common shares per warrant Ratio 1.10 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018."

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

On July 3 Umicore announced, "Acquisition of own shares." In 2018 Umicore have now bought back 1,788,988 shares.

On July 11 Umicore announced, "Ford honors Umicore at 20th annual World Excellence Awards and the Ford of Europe supplier diversity progress award."

On July 18 Umicore announced: "FCA awarded Umicore as best supplier for the second consecutive year. Umicore, one of the top partners of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles [FCA] and the main manufacturer of automotive catalysts in Brazil, was recognized, for the second consecutive year as the best supplier in the category "Engine Systems". "

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

No significant news for the month.

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On July 19 MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Norilsk Nickel reports significant reduction in emission of air pollutants and improvements in labour health and safety in 2017."

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

On July 12 Freeport-McMoran announced: "Freeport-McMoRan announces terms of PT Freeport Indonesia Divestment and new long-term partnership with PT Inalum. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. announced today that it has entered into a Heads of Agreement with the Indonesian state-owned enterprise PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum) and PT Freeport Indonesia's (PT-FI) joint venture partner Rio Tinto. Under the terms of the non-binding Heads of Agreement, Inalum will acquire for cash consideration of $3.85 billion all of Rio Tinto's interests associated with its Joint Venture with PT-FI (the “Joint Venture”), and 100 percent of FCX's interests in PT Indocopper Investama (PT-II), which owns 9.36 percent of PT-FI."

Highlands Pacific [ASX:HIG] (OTC:HLPCF)

On July 3 Highlands Pacific announced:"Highlands streaming transaction update. Highlands Pacific Limited is continuing to work towards financial close of its recently announced nickel and cobalt streaming transaction with Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (Cobalt 27)."

Of interest, 4-traders shows an analyst price target of AUD 0.33, representing 175% upside.

Possible mid-term producers (by ~2020-2022)

eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:ECSIF)

On July 12 eCobalt announced: "eCobalt provides construction update for its Idaho Cobalt Project." Highlights include:

"Activation of a manned security check point at the property access road.

Moving of over 70,000 tons of crushed aggregate to the mine site for construction activities.

Engineering, fabrication and delivery of the Water Treatment Plant (“WTP”).

Preparation of the WTP site for building construction.

Establishment of a concrete batch plant on site with contractor QA/QC laboratory.

Provisions on site for emergency medical services."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Project financing and off-take agreements

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQX:FTMDF)

On July 11 Fortune Minerals announced: "Fortune Minerals advances NICO Project environmental work and rezoning required for construction. Fortune Minerals Limited is pleased to provide an update on the progress of environmental work and rezoning efforts needed to support construction of the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project in Canada ("NICO Project"). The 100% owned NICO Project is a development stage primary cobalt asset consisting of a planned mine, mill and concentrator in the Northwest Territories ("NWT") and hydrometallurgical refinery in Saskatchewan to process concentrates from the mine to cobalt sulphate, gold, bismuth and copper. Environmental work to support the water license issued by the Wek'èezhìi Land and Water Board ("WLWB") is being carried out for the NWT site. The Company is also advancing the rezoning of lands it owns near Langham, Saskatchewan to enable construction of the hydrometallurgical refinery. Fortune has already received its Environmental Assessment ("EA") approvals for both the NWT and Saskatchewan sites and is working to secure Project Financing."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2018 - Updated Feasibility Study capital and operating costs

2018 - Possible off-take or equity partners; project financing

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF)(formerly Royal Nickel Corporation)

No significant news for the month.

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF)

On June 24 Clean TeQ announced: "Clean TeQ Sunrise Definitive Feasibility Study completed." The Post-tax NPV8% was US$1.39b (A$1.856 billion). "Pre-production capital cost estimate of US$1.33 billion (A$1.77 billion) (excluding US$165m estimated contingency) reflects a significant increase in refining capacity, relative to the 2016 Pre-Feasibility Study [PFS], to provide the opportunity to increase production volumes."

On July 20 Clean TeQ announced: "Clean TeQ hosts delegation of senior Members of Parliament at Sunrise Project. Clean TeQ Holdings Limited was delighted to host a delegation of senior Members of Parliament at the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project earlier this week including the Australian Deputy Prime Minister and the Commonwealth Minister for Resources and Northern Australia. The tour follows the recent completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study, which highlighted the global significance of the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project and its ability to generate substantial economic returns for shareholders as well as communities in the Central West region of New South Wales."

Clean TeQ has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

Upcoming catalysts include:

June 2018 - Further off-take agreements and project funding.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

On June 27 Australian Mines announced: "Resource expansion drill program commenced at Sconi Project. 50,000 metre Mineral Resource expansion drilling program commenced at Sconi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project in northern Queensland. Targeting additional tonnage and high-grade cobalt & nickel zones along strike of the existing Mineral Resource. Regional-scale prospective geology within Australian Mines’ tenements remains available for potential conversion into additional resources."

On July 2 Australian Mines announced: "Australian Mines to set benchmark with largest sample of battery-grade cobalt and nickel sulphate ever exported from Australia. 40 kilograms of battery-grade nickel sulphate (NiSO 4 ) and 4 kilograms of battery-grade cobalt sulphate (CoSO 4 ) to be exported to Korean-based off-take partner, SK Innovation. Cobalt and nickel sulphate crystallisation achieves >98% purity for cobalt and >99% purity for nickel, exceeding SK Innovation specifications. Australian Mines has produced cobalt and nickel sulphates in partnership with Simulus Group without utilising a third-party commercial lab for any part of the process."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2018 - BFS

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF)

On July 20 4-traders reported, "Ardea Resources: Commences Mount Zephyr gold exploration program."

In total, Ardea has 405kt of contained cobalt and 5.46mt of contained nickel at their KNP project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

Upcoming catalysts include:

July 2018 - Scoping Study on a 2.25Mtpa throughput scenario.

August 2018 - Goongarrie Resource & Reserve Upgrade.

Mid 2019 - DFS results - KNP cobalt project.

2021 - Possible production start.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

On July 4 Cobalt Blue announced: "Thackaringa Pre-Feasibility study announced." Highlights are in the table below and include a post-tax NPV7.5% of A$544m. An important point is that the LOM used in the model for now is a conservative 12.8 years. If Cobalt Blue can grow the resource further (likely) then this will rise to ~20 years, which will increase the NPV considerably. Also Cobalt Blue CEO Joe Kaderverak believes optimizing should reduce CapEx."

Source

In total Cobalt Blue currently has 61kt of contained cobalt at their Thackaringa Cobalt Project in NSW, Australia.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2018 - Possible further LG agreements (off-take, funding)

2018/2019 - Further drilling and likely resource upgrades. Optimisation improvements on the PFS.

June 30, 2019 - DFS to be released. Reach 85% farm in. Project approvals completed.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia. The 2012 JORC stated Indicated and Inferred Resources of 73Mt at 1.43% Cu equivalent containing: 296,000t of copper, 60,000t of cobalt, 623,000t of zinc, 626,000t of lead, 55moz of silver. Recent previous announcements have confirmed mineralization strikes at 4.6km and 7.4km along strike from the defined existing resource.

On July 5 Aeon Metals announced: "Assay results from drill hole WFPD292- 2.5km from existing resource. Hole WFPD292 was drilled to the south of previous hole WFPD173 (2.5km along strike to the West of the current Resource) to intersect the lower portion of the Py3. The significant results from WFPD292 include; 18m @ 1.39%Cu, 0.11%Co and 32gt Ag from 390m, including; 7m @ 2.35 % Cu, 0.19% Co and 38gt Ag from 398m."

For more information you can read my article "Aeon Metals May Have A World Class Copper And Cobalt Sulphide Resource In Northern Australia."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Further drilling and drill results, further upgrades to the resource.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore’s Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has a total resource (0.8% Ni cut-off): 81Mt at 1.03% Ni and 0.06% Co (~75% in M&I categories) for an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

On July 9 GME Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report June 2018. GME Resources Limited progressed the Pre -Feasibility Study (“PFS”) on its 100%-owned NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project in Western Australia (“NiWest” or “NiWest Project”) during the June 2018 quarter. Preliminary test results from Column Heap Leach testing program supports recovery and leach cycle time advantage of lower heap heights. NiWest PFS now incorporating additional work programs undertaken and due for completion at or around end July 2018."

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% own the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia, with an average cobalt grade of 0.13% and 17,100 tonnes of contained cobalt in sulphide ore. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project. Havilah also have a 15% royalty on the Portia gold mine which assists their cash flow, and their soon to be developed North Portia gold project. They also have a massive iron ore project called Grants iron (within the Mutorroo area), and several other very promising exploration projects including the massive Jupiter Iron Oxide Copper Gold Target.

On July 2 Havilah Resources announced: "New Kalkaroo development options being pursued." Highlights include:

"Exclusivity period with Wanbao has expired.

Havilah will now consider all development options, including follow up of the considerable third party interest in the Kalkaroo project.

On-going PFS work by Havilah to optimise the project economics expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

Places Havilah and the Kalkaroo copper-cobalt-gold project in a very favourable position in the current strong up-trending copper cycle."

On July 12 Havilah Resources announced: "North Portia Divestment Completed. First transaction closed in the implementation of Havilah’s Copper Strategy–Enhanced by Cobalt. First payment of $1.0million received. Havilah’s share of the Portia rehabilitation obligation funding of $1.2 million replaced by CMC."

Note: Investors can learn more by reading my recent articles - "The Broken Hill District May Grow To Become Australia's Premiere Cobalt Mining Center", and Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential."

The very promising Broken Hill cobalt district (Havilah Resource's Mutooroo is not shown but would be at the bottom left if shown)

Source

Note: Other neighbors to Cobalt Blue include Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR], Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ], Broken Hill Prospecting [ASX:BPL], and Archer Exploration [ASX:AXE].

Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ]

In an article titled "Castillo identifies six Himalaya-style cobalt targets" by Finfeed they stated: "CCZ’s project is situated 17 kilometres west of the historic Broken Hill mining centre, within a prolific region of NSW steadily emerging as a hub for battery metals. Broken Hill in particular is thought to contain one of the largest undeveloped cobalt reserves in the world; however previous exploration in the area has predominantly focused on zinc, lead and gold."

On June 27 Castillo Copper announced: "Targeting Broken Hill to be a substantial cobalt project. Recent site visit focused on Himalaya Formation outcropping in key target areas, supported by geological and laboratory reports, supports Broken Hill’s potential to be a substantial cobalt project. CCZ’s tenure is one of the largest in the region with all mineral rights 100%-owned. Within Himalaya Formation outcrops, the geology team identified quartz-albite-biotite gneiss, known to host cobalt mineralisation, which is prevalent at Cobalt Blue’s Thackaringa project [total resource 72Mt @ 852ppm Co]1. ‘Area 1’ target, has mapped pyritic albite gneiss 2, which is the definitive mineralised horizon within the Himalaya Formation that hosts the COB’s Big Hill deposit (total resource 10Mt @ 697ppm Cobalt). While another follow-up trip is planned to complete geological mapping, the team expect to uncover further cobalt-pyrite mineralisation within highly folded Himalaya Formation units already identified across the tenure."

Castillo Copper's Himalaya formations likely to contain cobalt

Source

Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR]

On July 6 Alloy Resources announced: "New Copper-Gold target and commencement of drilling at Ophara Project. Field inspection of soil anomalies defines ’gossanous’ outcrop. Rock chip assays confirm gossans as Cobalt-Gold targets. New style of Copper-Gold-Cobalt mineralisation located by soil sampling - rock chip samples up to 34.8% copper, 24.1 g/t gold and 401 ppm Cobalt. Air-core drilling of targets has commenced."

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] [GR:ICR] (OTC:CSSQF)

Cassini's flagship is the West Musgrave Project hosting over 1.0 million tonnes of contained nickel and 2.0 million tonnes of contained copper in resource. The company has a buy in JV with OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF) for West Musgrave. The company also has several other promising projects.

No significant news for the month.

Nzuri Copper [ASX:NZC] (OTCPK:NZRIF)

Nzuri 85% own the Kalongwe copper-cobalt project in the Kolwezi region of the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC]. The Kalongwe resource is a near surface oxide resource of 302,000t contained copper at an average grade of 2.72% copper, that also includes 42,000t contained Cobalt (at an average 0.62% grade). In late 2017, China’s Huayou Cobalt invested US$10m in Nzuri Copper buying a 14.8% stake.

No significant news for the month.

Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8]

Celsius owns 100% of Opuwo Cobalt Pty Ltd, which in turn holds the right to earn up to 76% of the Opuwo Cobalt (sulphide) Project in Namibia. Mineralisation has already been intersected over a 15 km zone in the initial Celsius drilling program. Celsius has ~126,000 tonnes of contained cobalt at an average grade of 0.11%.

On July 19 Celsius Resources announced: "Airborne EM survey commences at Opuwo. Electromagnetic (NYSE:EM) survey using the SkyTEM system is underway. Approximately 650 line kilometres completed (out of a planned 6,090km) on the Celsius Opuwo Cobalt Project. Final interpreted results and data products expected in September/October, 2018."

Cruz Cobalt [CUZ] (OTCPK:BKTPF)

On June 27 Cruz Cobalt announced: "Cruz Cobalt engages APEX Geoscience for Ontario Cobalt camp work programs. James Nelson, President of Cruz states "We are pleased to have engaged APEX to assist in the work program on our Ontario cobalt prospects surrounding the town of Cobalt and we look forward to getting some boots on the ground shortly. This is a very prospective area for cobalt and having one of the largest parcels of land with multiple work programs ongoing around us is exciting. APEX has an excellent track record and we look forward to deploying the flow-through funds we have on hand towards multiple work programs including planned drill holes."

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

On July 10 First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt identifies second cobalt mineralization trend in Kerr area of Cobalt Camp. First Cobalt Corp. is pleased to announce that drilling in the Canadian Cobalt Camp has identified a second cobalt mineralization trend within the Kerr area near surface extending over a 500-metre strike length. This mineralized trend is located parallel to and 400 metres north of the previously identified Kerr #2 Zone, which has been traced over 350 metres to date. Intervals include 6.5m grading 0.33% Co and 133 g/t Ag and 10.7m of 0.14% Co and 13.9 g/t Ag, including 6.9m of 0.21% Co and 12.5g/t Ag. Longer intervals include 26.7m of 0.05% Co and 13 g/t Ag."

On July 12 First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt adds two drill rigs to Idaho Project. Drilling will test down dip extensions of known cobalt-copper zones to over 300 metres below surface and test lateral strike over one kilometre to extend mineralization beyond the current 520 metres. 81 holes and over 29,000 metres have been planned, primarily from new surface drilling stations constructed earlier this year. Maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate expected by October 2018. New mineralized zones in the footwall are being targeted to test extensions to surface. Close-spaced drilling on two mineralized zones to bring a portion of the expected Inferred Mineral Resource estimate into Measured and Indicated Resource category in a second resource estimate."

On July 19 First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt drilling at Iron Creek extends mineralization of Waite Zone. 6.4m of 0.61% Co and 0.24% Cu within a broader 24.6m intercept grading 0.28% Co and 0.22% Cu in the Waite Zone to the west of the previously drilled initial resource area. Four holes drilled over 50m west of the previously known mineralization have traced the Waite Zone along a dip length of 250m from surface to depth. This portion of the Waite Zone is particularly copper-rich, returning up to 6.5m of 0.83% Cu and 0.19% Co. High-grade intercepts are contained within broader zones of lower grade cobalt-copper that, with further drilling, could be suitable for bulk mining methods."

Bankers Cobalt [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (NDENF)

No significant news for the month.

Cobalt27 Capital Corp. [TSXV:KBLT] [GR:27O][LN:OUPZ] (OTC:CBLLF)

Cobalt27 is a listed investment company that offers unique exposure to a portfolio of cobalt assets - Cobalt metal, cobalt royalties and direct cobalt properties. Cobalt27 owns 2,982.9 tonnes of cobalt.

On June 27 Cobalt27 announced: "Cobalt 27 Closes C$300 million bought deal offering of common shares."

On June 28 Cobalt27 announced:"Cobalt 27 closes acquisition of US$300 million cobalt stream on Vale's Voisey's Bay mine."

Investors can read my article "Cobalt 27 Has A Rapidly Growing Portfolio Of 11 (Now 12) Cobalt And Nickel Streaming And Royalty Deals."

Other juniors and miners with cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTC:AZRMF), Barra Resources Ltd. (OTC:BRCSF) [ASX:BAR], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Berkut Minerals [ASX:BMT], Bluebird Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:BATT] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Canada Cobalt Works Inc [TSXV:CCW], Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], European Cobalt Ltd. [ASX:EUC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] (OTC:GBLEF), GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] [GR:5GE1] (GBLEF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, LiCo Energy Metals [TSXV:LIC] (OTCQB:WCTXF), M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (OTCQB: OTCQB:MCCBF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Metals X (ASX:MLX) (OTCPK:MLXEF), Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Northern Cobalt [ASX:N27], Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources (OTC:RGARF), Riva Resources [ASX:RIR], Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), US Cobalt [TSXV:USCO] (OTCQB:USCFF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Conclusion

Cobalt spot prices weakened again in July as markets were weighed down by weak commodity prices and trade war concerns.

My highlights for the month were:

Darton forecasts 40% growth in cobalt demand in 2018.

Tony Southgate (ERG) says: "The cobalt boom is guaranteed for the next seven to 10 years."

July was another tough month for the cobalt miners despite strong fundamentals behind the sector. Here is hoping H2 2018 can see an improvement in market sentiment.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

