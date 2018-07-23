Position Close Update: Carter's Inc.

The rise and valuation and the decline in fundamentals means CRI no longer stands out as an especially good value compared to its peers.

At the time of the initial report, the stock received a Very Attractive rating.

Carter’s Inc (CRI) – Closing Long Position – up 31% vs. S&P up 19%

Carter’s was originally selected as a Long Idea on 4/10/17. At the time of the initial report, the stock received a Very Attractive rating. Our investment thesis highlighted strong after-tax operating profit (NOPAT) growth, a rising return on invested capital (ROIC), profitability at or near top of the industry, and an undervalued stock price.

We reiterated our position on Carter’s on 10/12/17 and added it to the Focus List – Long Model Portfolio on 11/3/17.

During the 465-day holding period, CRI outperformed as a long position, gaining 31% compared to a 19% gain for the S&P 500. CRI has also outperformed during its time in the Focus List, gaining 19% compared to a 9% gain for the S&P 500.

CRI was downgraded to Neutral on 7/13/18 after its rising stock price shifted the risk/reward of the stock. When we first recommended the stock, it traded at a slight discount to its peers based on ROIC, but now it trades at a premium.

In addition, the fundamentals of the business have begun to decline. The company’s NOPAT growth has slowed from 10% in 2016 to just 2% over the trailing twelve months, and ROIC has fallen from 12% to 10%.

The rise and valuation and the decline in fundamentals means CRI no longer stands out as an especially good value compared to its peers. As a result, we are closing this position and removing it from our Focus List – Long Model Portfolio as of July 20.

Figure 1: CRI vs. S&P 500 – Price Return

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Note: Gain/Decline performance analysis excludes transaction costs and dividends.

This article originally published on July 19, 2018.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Sam McBride receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.