The No. 2 Consideration In Choosing An Advisor: Asset Allocation Daily

Solving The Mystery of Low Wage Growth

"The results show that there are over 6 million job openings. In fact, the data suggests that there are more job openings available than unemployed workers. If each job was a perfect match, there would be an unemployment rate of 0% under these conditions. Of course, this does not count the roughly 95 million people out of the labor force, but in terms of defined unemployed people, there is a job available for all of them. If job openings exceed unemployed people, there must be a reason for the lack of hiring." (Eric Basmajian)

Complacency

"Expect more assertions that investors are complacent. Not so! The VIX remains far above actual volatility. An apparently quiet market often reflects intense but opposing sides." (Jeff Miller)

Emerging Markets

"At its inception in 1988, the [MSCI Emerging Markets] index represented countries with an average income of about one-third of the G7 level. That proportion has risen to about a half, mainly reflecting the inclusion and rapid growth of Korea and Taiwan. Taiwan's GDP per capita is now close to the G7 average while Korea's is within the G7 range. From an economic perspective, neither country should be represented in an EM index." (Janus Henderson Investors)

Mexico Under AMLO

"While AMLO has shown some populist impulses, such as expanding pension benefits or broadly handing out scholarships, his team appears aware of the pitfalls that often await governments that disrupt confidence in their country's financial markets. Over the last few weeks, AMLO's team has vowed to uphold fiscal discipline and maintain the independence of the central bank. AMLO has also indicated he would not reverse a number of critical reforms carried out by his predecessor, such as the privatization of the energy sector." (Franklin Templeton Investments)

Funeral For A Friend

"Standing at the grave site, I looked around at all the Armani suits, Hermes ties, cashmere scarves, and Rolex watches, I realized we were witnessing the end of an era of opulence not seen since ancient Rome. Still, it was a grand funeral, even though some old friends were guarded, in handcuffs. As I mourned my old friend, Wall Street, age 230 at death, I knew we were all just high-paid hucksters - empty suits (but they were expensive suits)." (John Lohr)

Thought For The Day

In my last post, I wrote about "The No. 1 Consideration in Choosing an Advisor," namely, character. To that, Seeking Alpha contributor Bruce Miller offered a fair challenge, from which I quote: "The financial services and products industries is the only place I know of where ANYONE can call themselves an 'Advisor'. Every time I see this topic discussed, the discussion never turns to formal education and training. Would you discuss finding a Physician that has never attended medical school or even college... but who considers themselves a 'Professional' who is there only to look out for your best interests? Is formal education important? You may want to consider adding this to your next discussion on 'Advisors.'"

In response to Bruce's challenge, I want to acknowledge that education and training certainly are important, but - in Friday's article at least - I was commenting on what is most important, and I stand by my emphasis on character. And perhaps this will come as a surprise, but I think character is also the most important qualification for a physician, whose education and training likely lead to a dangerous degree of overconfidence, for which reason seeking out a non-arrogant doctor could be a matter of life and death.

In his "Little Book on Behavioral Investing," James Montier recounts a study comparing weathermen and physicians, wherein each group is given a case (or weather pattern) and asked to diagnose or predict the outcome. Jokes about the efficacy of their forecasting ability aside, the weathermen at least showed themselves to be a much humbler group, thinking they'd be right half the time and actually being right about half the time. The doctors expected they'd be right 90% of the time but were correct just 15% of the time.

I don't expect perfection from doctors, but I don't like that ratio one bit. People in their multitudes suffer for years, decades or a lifetime on the basis of misdiagnoses. I recently met an education consultant, who is not a doctor or psychologist but who has a knack for understanding kids, who assured me that students labeled as "autistic" often are anything but, and yet the kids are misplaced in the wrong setting, given a label, and suffer as a result. Many a parent has struggled to fight a system resistant to providing the help they know their child to need. We should all be wary of expert opinion.

Another reason I focused on character is that it is easier for an ordinary person without any specific expertise to get a sense of another person's character than it is to evaluate his professional qualifications. I certainly would not be swayed by an Ivy League degree or the like - I'm all too aware of the deficiencies of today's system of higher education (foremost, the lack of character development). I would have to have some affirmative evidence that this is someone in whom I could repose my trust

All that said, Bruce is correct that education and training are important. While I too would prefer to see improved formal education - specifically because of the problem he correctly identifies, wherein almost anyone can get away with calling himself an advisor - I nevertheless wouldn't make education the No. 2 consideration in selecting a financial advisor, because to me education is a merely elemental matter as people climb their vocational ladders, too basic for me to count as a qualification. I would make wisdom my No. 2 consideration in selecting an advisor. Pretty much every advisor has an education, but only the best have a knack for creative financial problem-solving. I'll give an example of what I mean, but first I should address the elephant standing in the room - the one I believe Bruce was looking at.

Most of the big brokerage firms that provide financial advice are organized as sales organizations. It could be that some of their advisors are capable and wonderful - I'm sure that's the case. But from a corporate point of view, these big firms are hiring and promoting based on the volume of business the advisor attracts, and that is no synonym for quality of advice. Historically, the bulk of these brokers passed fairly undemanding examinations that secured them a license to sell securities. That is inadequate, and my sense is that the big financial firms themselves know this and are today quite encouraging of their advisors' obtaining professional credentials.

These credentials vary - from CFAs to CFPs to CPAs and a whole alphabet soup of other options. It's quite confusing, and what is "best" may vary depending on the needs of the client. So I will simply say that I personally feel that a competent advisor must especially understand the tax impact of his or her investment recommendations because that can profoundly affect what you net from all of your saving and investing - all the more so the higher your income. I also value a financial planning orientation and believe every investor should insist their advisor places the client's interests first (which is known as the fiduciary duty, and despite the legally important pieces of paper that are signed, comes down to character, as I noted in Friday's article).

However, as far as wisdom is concerned, that is not something that a degree or license can impart. It rather stems from practical business experience, from negotiating, from learning the angles that take you from where you are to where you want to be because you've done this yourself or because you keep the company of those who are involved in business. The best of business owners, business lawyers and others with no training in securities trading per se can be among the best advisors, and all the more so if they use this experience to become professional financial advisors.

But on Seeking Alpha at least, there's no need to be this abstract. I will quote you a blurb from one of today's articles, from Roger Nusbaum, that I think attests very well to this quality. The subject is expat retirement - granted, not for everybody - but you can see just the sort of pragmatic and experienced-based advice that constitutes advisor wisdom from the following:

"​A healthy couple aged 60-65 with maybe a $200,000-300,000 investment portfolio and a mortgage-free home could move to one of these countries, rent out their paid for home, live on the cash flow from their US home while allowing both their portfolio and Social Security benefit to keep growing untouched. They then come back in 5-10 years to hopefully a larger portfolio to draw from and definitely a larger Social Security payout. Keeping the house is key for another reason, which is the possibility that once you sell out of a housing market, you might not be able to afford to get back in. Even if you don't plan on coming back, it would be nice to make that option as easy as possible.​"

He's referring to a population that doesn't have enough on which to retire currently, and who might find beachfront property in Nicaragua an appealing way to cool their heels while they build their savings. For the majority of those for whom such a move is too exotic, I'm sure you could do the same thing without leaving the United States by renting out your place in California and moving to Texas or Florida, or renting your place in Texas and moving to Nevada, and so on down the cost-of-living scale. The key is working the angles based on experience maneuvering with money and advising friends, neighbors, and clients - as Roger evidently has done.

Bruce Miller is certainly right that investors should distance themselves from incompetent advisors, but just as there are quacks with medical degrees, so too are there well-credentialed advisors who have not sufficiently developed their capacity for creativity, and this could be a result of adhering too closely to the educational checklist (degree, certification, job) rather than being out in the world and helping people solve their financial problems.

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire - from me and others; for a weekly "best of" digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.