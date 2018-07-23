California: The Golden Bear

As every Californian knows, the state mascot is the California grizzly bear. A large gruesome bear, now extinct. The grizzly was the chosen symbol of the "Bear Flag Republic", the failed attempt of American settlers to break away from Mexico in 1846.

We find this information highly pertinent to assessing the value of the iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF). Why? Because, as with the California grizzly bear, we believe many of the bonds in the ETF will "go extinct".

In other words, we're "Bearish".

Fund Holdings Overview

Puns aside, we begin with assessing the holdings of CMF. The ETF is on the smaller side with just over $1 billion in AUM. It has a yield of 2.1% (2.23% before expenses) and, because of its untaxable status, has a tax equivalent yield of 4.28%.

The average coupon yield is 4.45%, and it has a relatively low effective duration of 6.14 years with an even distribution between 0 and 25+ year maturities.

The top issuers are the State of California (25%), the University of California (6.39%), and the LA School District (4.81%). The rest of the holdings are distributed across public utilities, roads, and schools.

About 28% of the fund is backed by state taxes, 18% by utility payments, 16% by local school districts, and the rest via local tax and transportation revenue.

76% of the fund is in AA rated, 14% AAA, and 7.2% A. Our primary short thesis is that these bonds will soon be moved down the credit scale. S&P and Moody's have given these bonds an excessively high rating given the risks they hold. Once mounting retirement off-book liabilities are changed to reflect a lower discount rate, the liabilities soar. And, because California state and local tax revenues are largely generated via economic growth, a sell-off in equities could trigger a large reduction in municipal revenue.

CalPERS: The Hidden Liability

What creditors to these bonds fail to account for is that both the revenue and liabilities of these issuers are tied directly to the increasingly risky equity market.

Roughly half of the employees that work for the above issuers are on the "California Public Employees' Retirement System" or "CalPERS." CalPERS currently holds about $326 billion in assets and, according to CalPERS, is on track to pay out 68% of its promised amount to the California employees on its system. Of course, that's given it can reach an annual return of 7.5% over the next decade. If it fails to do so, or suffers another investment failure, that figure will likely drop to below 40% and likely leave creditors on the hook for pension plans.

In order to achieve a 7.5% return, they have allocated their funds in a highly speculative manner:

50% in Global Equity

28% Fixed Income

13% Real Assets

8% Private Equity

1% Liquidity

As we wrote on this subject in an earlier article:

Given CalPERS' high-risk exposure and our current views on the equity and real estate market, we estimate CalPERS' average annual returns over the next 10 years will be 2.5%, but we will estimate the off-balance liability with both the bull and (our) bear case.

To fully get a grasp for CalPERS' understanding of the discount rate, we would like to use a quote we found on the CalPERS.ca.gov site regarding the FAQ "How does lowering the discount rate affect funded status":

Sort of by definition, when the discount rate is reduced, it decreases the funded status because basically all of those future liabilities have less discounting as they go out into the future, is the way to think about it.

As seen in its eloquent writing, CalPERS appears to have a strong understanding of its discount rate. As it currently stands, CalPERS has a $138 billion liability. For simplicity's sake, we will estimate CalPERS has an even rate of distribution per year. Thus, the total liability should grow as the difference of the current discounted amount needed ($464 Billion) and the current fund holdings subject to a growth rate of 2.5% per annum. In five years, we estimate that liability will grow to about $302 billion; in 10 years it could be up to $553 billion.

The real risk is that if there is a bear market in the coming years when more pensioners than ever will be drawing on the system. With 82% of the fund in higher-risk investments, the fund could easily lose 25-35% as it did in 2008 and cause a possible bankruptcy of CalPERS itself.

Remember, CalPERS is just the tip of the iceberg. CalPERS makes up about half of the total unfunded pension liability.

Altogether, this "other" liability adds an estimated $1.2 trillion to the California state and local debt. The "normal" debt, largely in these bonds, is $426 billion, so the total state and local liability is roughly $1.6-1.7 trillion.

Every Californian has $43,589 in total state and local debt plus another roughly $65,000 in federal debt, totaling $108,589. For a family of four that is $434,356. We find little reason to believe California citizens will be footing this bill; it will be the bondholders who own products like CMF first.

Stare Decisis

Beyond the logical conclusion that few Californians will vote for a candidate who puts the taxpayer before the bondholder in a bankruptcy situation, there is also legal precedent.

In 2015, the city of San Bernardino went bankrupt. The question was immediately raised as to whether the city would keep paying into CalPERS, or if it would continue to pay its creditors. Of course, the courts decided to side with CalPERS and the creditors lost their shirts. The pension liabilities were put in front of bond liabilities in a bankruptcy case. Therefore, bondholders are to "bail-in" pension liabilities before large tax increases (or spending cuts) are made.

Because pensions are highly exposed to equity markets and bondholders are highly exposed to the pension, the bondholders are implicitly exposed to equities.

Tax Revenue

Not only are liabilities subject to the equity markets, so too are their revenue used to finance debt. Extrapolating using law changes from data in 2015, we estimate that at least 12% of the California budget is directly from its 13% capital gains tax. On top of that, about 10% from corporate income, 35% from property tax (remember, with an average home price about 3X that of the rest of the United States at $539,000, this figure is likely to fall in the coming years). Of the remaining individual tax revenues, over 50% are funded by the wealthiest 1%.

Altogether, we estimate that if a recession hits the equity markets or the California economy, state and local governments could lose 1/3 of their revenue. 12% from capital gains, 5% from corporate income, 10% from property tax, and 6% from top 1% income bonus losses.

To add to the risks, a rapidly increasing number of wealthy Californians (who pay the vast majority of these revenues) are fleeing due to high taxes and property costs. If an event like an equity sell-off occurs, which causes these wealthy people to believe their taxes could be increased to 20%+, likely a significantly large portion of California's tax base would flee, further lowering the creditworthiness of these bonds.

Bottom Line

For the time being, we see no reason to short these bonds. Although we see extreme risks in these bonds coming due, the time is not imminent. The cornerstone argument to our thesis is that the bonds in the iShares California Muni Bond ETF are highly exposed to economic growth, specifically via the equity and property markets. We expect this to become more well-understood once equities or California properties enter a bear market. Once that occurs, we will look to short these bonds ahead of a credit-rating reassessment.

The risks to shorting these bonds are relatively low. We see little potential for these bonds achieving a higher credit rating as they are already very highly rated. With inflation rising, we also see a very low probability that the risk-free rate falls significantly and causes these bonds to rise in value. The 2.1% carry is only a small and predictable risk and we see the potential upside as much higher than the carry. The most significant risk we see is a lack of liquidity. The average daily dollar volume is typically between $300,000 and $700,000, so it is only a good short for individuals and smaller institutions.

For the time being, we only recommend owners of the CMF ETF liquidate their investment and look elsewhere for a safety.

