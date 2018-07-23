A Vulnerable (But Still Bullish) Broad Market

With earnings season about to kick into high gear, the stock market’s internal strength will soon be given its sternest test in weeks. In this report I’ll make the case that while choppy waters almost certainly lie ahead, the bull market should remain safely intact.

The last several weeks have seen a notable divergence between the weaker industrial and financial sectors, and the much stronger tech and retail sectors. The cross-currents resulting from this divergence have kept some major averages, like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, from making headway this month. What’s more, the weakness in some sectors has created a headwind for even the stronger segments. This underscores the fact that the broad market isn’t running on all cylinders right now as we enter a particularly a vulnerable time.

This lack of synchronized strength among the major sectors increases the market’s potential for negative reaction to unexpected or unsettling news. Of course this vulnerability is heightened by the fact that earnings season is in full swing. Because of the increased risk of negative earnings surprises, many investors worry if they should bail out now or stay the course and assume the market’s dominant intermediate-term upward trend will prevail and see the market through the choppy waters ahead? With that question in mind, let’s review the major indicators of the market’s strength as we try and discern the prevailing currents of demand.

The stock market has had a decent upside run in recent weeks, particularly the tech sector. The one troubling aspect of this market, however, has been the refusal of NYSE internal momentum to confirm the latest rise. On both a short-term (4-week) and intermediate-term (24-week) basis, the NYSE Hi-Lo Momentum (HILMO) index has failed to rise along with the S&P 500. This is illustrated in the following graph which shows both components of the HILMO index. As the name implies, this indicator is based on the rate of change (momentum) of the new 52-week highs and lows, which is one of the best ways of measuring the incremental demand for equities. The negative divergence of both of the momentum indicators shown below partly explains the market’s sluggish nature of late despite strength in some sectors.

As the above graph shows, both components of this indicator have been in decline for a while now. The indicators are trying to reverse this decline, however, but until the downward trend has been reversed the market will remain technically vulnerable to news-related volatility.

Although the rate of change of the new highs and lows remains subdued, the cumulative new 52-week highs and lows indicator (below) for the NYSE has continually risen in recent weeks. This is one important confirmation that the intermittent waves of internal selling pressure we’ve seen since last month likely aren’t distribution (i.e. informed selling). That is, the fact that new 52-week lows have exceeded 40 on many days is more an indication of selective selling within specific industry groups rather than a market-wide phenomenon. If the entire market were under distribution we would see more signs of weakness in other sectors and there would be far more instances when the new highs-new lows differential was negative.

Other aspects of the NYSE “tape” also look constructive right now despite the sluggish nature of the broad market. Shown below is the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line, which is a breadth indicator. Normally a major distribution campaign can be seen in a downward trend in the A-D line, but no such trend currently exists. This tells us that there are enough stocks in several major industry groups that are rising to mitigate the weakness in the industrial and financial sectors.

The third and final element of the NYSE market tape is the cumulative volume indicator, below. Cumulative volume measures the daily net total of advancing minus declining volume on the Big Board. This measures the conviction of the moves in the major averages. When volume fails to confirm a rising trend in the S&P 500, for instance, it means there is likely to be a major pullback in the near future. The cumulative volume indicator has shown a slightly downward divergence in recent days, but the dominant interim trend of volume is still rising. This is another confirmation that the stock market’s intermediate-term trend is still healthy despite the recent cross-currents created by sector rotation.

Meanwhile on the Nasdaq, the cumulative new 52-week highs and lows indicator continues to trend higher. This confirms that the relative strength we’ve witnessed in the tech sector the last several weeks – mainly due to sector rotation – still remains despite recent internal weakness in some areas. The Internet stocks in particular have been leading the way higher for this sector and continue to show strength.

Although the main trends of most major averages remain bullish, along with support from the NYSE and Nasdaq breadth and volume indicators, the 4-week momentum of the all-important new highs-lows on both exchanges is still reflecting an undercurrent of weakness. Below is the 4-week momentum indicator for the new highs-lows on the Nasdaq. Until this indicator reverses its decline, even the high-flying Nasdaq Composite Index will be vulnerable to earnings-related volatility.

In light of everything we’ve discussed here, I recommend remaining bullish intermediate-term (3-9 month) positions in the equity market. However, I also recommend holding off on initiating new long positions until the 4-week HILMO indicators for both the NYSE and the Nasdaq show improvement.

Once the NYSE and Nasdaq internal momentum indicators based on the 52-week highs and lows show the needed improvement mentioned here, it should be "off to the races" for the stock market. A reversal of the downward slope in short-term internal momentum - for the NYSE especially - will suggest that the market has fewer headwinds to contend with and that there has been at least some degree of re-synchronization among the divergent market sectors discussed above.

On a strategic note, investors should also maintain intermediate-term among exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. My continued preference is for tech sector stocks, particularly in the e-commerce sphere, consumer discretionary stocks and real estate equities. Now would also be a good time to prune portfolios by trimming losses among under-performing large cap stocks, raising stops on all long positions, and taking some profits on winners.

